(The following statement was released by the rating agency) SINGAPORE/MUMBAI, October 07 (Fitch) Fitch has affirmed Jaguar Land Rover Automotive PLC's (JLR) Foreign-Currency Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and senior unsecured rating at 'BB-'. The Outlook on the IDR is Stable. The affirmation of the IDR for JLR at BB- is on a standalone basis, as we view the linkages between Tata Motors Limited and JLR now to be weak, with JLR having a stronger financial profile than that of the consolidated financial profile of its parent Tata Motors Limited on a standalone basis (that is, excluding Tata Group support). We therefore rate JLR on a standalone basis with no support or constraint from the parent factored into the rating. JLR's standalone rating has been upgraded to 'BB-' from 'B+' but the LT IDR remains unchanged as JLR previously benefited from a one-notch uplift for parental support. Tata Motors Limited's LT IDR is 'BB'/Stable, incorporating uplift for potential support from the Tata Group. JLR's robust financial profile is commensurate with a higher rating level, but its business profile, in particular its limited scale and product diversity, currently constrains the overall rating level. We view the coming 18-month period of capacity expansion, new-model launches and change in engine manufacturing, as a critical point in the company's transition to a higher volume premium manufacturer. New model launches during FY14-15, if successful, will enhance the breadth of product offering and would be likely to lead to an upgrade of the rating as the business profile constraint starts to diminish. KEY RATING DRIVERS Business Profile Constraints: JLR's limited scale and product diversity constrain its business profile as they increase the risk of earnings and cash flow volatility. Should there be a decline in premium market sales in key markets and/or deterioration in the pricing environment during the current expansion phase, then JLR's financial profile could be vulnerable. Premium Vehicles, Strong Brands: JLR's strong sales and profitability momentum in FY11-13 have been underpinned not only by buoyant underlying demand for premium vehicles, but also by a strengthened product portfolio and a number of successful model launches (Range Rover Evoque, Range Rover Sport, Freelander 2). JLR's January- August 2013 volumes increased across all regions, including in Europe despite a weaker market. Operating margins were consistent at 11% in FY11-13 and we expect them to remain at around 10% in FY14-15. Favourable Operating Environment: Sales of premium segment vehicles globally have been resilient in the economic slowdown. We expect this segment to continue to outperform the volume market, which are influenced by factors such as interest rates, fuel prices, wage levels and general consumer sentiment. Capex to Remain High: JLR's capex increased to GBP2.0bn in FY13 (FY12: GBP1.4bn), but FCF was still positive due to strong cash flows from operations (CFO). We expect the company's annual capex to increase further in FY14-17 from FY13 levels, as JLR enters a phase of heavy investment. Capex will include increasing capacity both in the UK and overseas (JLR has faced capacity constraints), and investments in new technologies to meet increasingly stringent environmental requirements, particularly in the US and Europe. The higher capex will result in negative free cash flow and we also expect the associated costs to erode JLR's EBIT margin in FY16-17, although we expect it to remain at or above 7%. Robust Financial Profile: Despite the higher forecast capex, under our base case, we expect JLR to maintain a sound financial profile with FFO-Adjusted Gross Leverage of around 1x (FY13: 1.1x), and FFO Interest Cover of around 15x (FY13: 13x) in FY14-15. Liquidity is good with cash and cash equivalents of GBP1.4bn at 1QFY14 (FY13: GBP2.1bn), short-term deposits of GBP0.8bn (FY13: GBP0.7bn) and a committed undrawn revolving credit facility of GBP1.25bn maturing 2016/18, against short-term maturities of GBP232m. RATING SENSITIVITIES: Negative: Considered unlikely given the robust financial profile for this rating level, but future developments that may collectively or individually lead to negative rating actions include: - Negative operating margins combined with - Material and sustained negative FCF due to poor underlying performance and/or increase in dividend pay-out to Tata Motors Limited, JLR's parent - FFO-Adjusted Gross Leverage above 3.0x Positive: Given the current constraint from JLR's business profile (including its limited scale and product diversity), successful model launches in FY14-15 could lead to a ratings upgrade. Contact: Primary Analyst Isabelle Katsumata Director +65 67967226 Fitch Ratings Singapore Pte Ltd 6 Temasek Boulevard #35-05 Suntec Tower Four Singapore 038986 Secondary Analyst Muralidharan R Associate Director +91 22 4000 7132 Committee Chairperson Vicky Melbourne Senior Director +61 2 8256 0325 Media Relations: Bindu Menon, Mumbai, Tel: +91 22 4000 1727, Email: bindu.menon@fitchratings.com; Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234, Email: leslie.tan@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. The ratings above were unsolicited and have been provided by Fitch as a service to investors. The issuer did not participate in the rating process, or provide additional information, beyond the issuer's available public disclosure. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Corporate Rating Methodology: Including Short-Term Ratings and Parent and Subsidiary Linkage here Additional Disclosure Solicitation Status here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.