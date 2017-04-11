(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SAO PAULO, April 11 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Jalles
Machado S.A.'s
(Jalles Machado) Long-Term Foreign and Local Currency Issuer
Default Rating
(IDR) at 'B+' and its long-term National scale rating at
'A-(bra)'. The Rating
Outlook is Stable.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The ratings reflect Fitch's expectations that Jalles Machado
will keep
generating resilient cash flow from operations (CFFO), with
moderate leverage
and robust operating margins. Nevertheless, we consider that the
company's
ability to access different sources of funding should continue
to be limited and
consistent with the current IDR, as the Brazilian sugar and
ethanol (S&E)
industry faced a recent period of stress with many players going
into default.
The intrinsically high volatility in this sector is a permanent
risk that is
incorporated into our analysis.
Jalles Machado's business model is above average when compared
to peers and
should strengthen with the construction of a new sugar factory.
The company will
then be able to benefit from a premium portfolio of products
that includes
branded organic and crystal sugar. The company's energy
production capacity
through its biomass thermal plants also adds to the credit
profile due to its
more stable cash flow.
Fitch expects Jalles Machado to present a positive free cash
flow (FCF) over the
next four years. Nevertheless, investments in the new sugar
factory and in the
cane fields to raise the company's crushing capacity to 5
million tons from 4.6
million tons are expected to have a negative impact on cash flow
in fiscal 2017
and 2018.
Positive FCF Should Persist
Fitch forecasts FCF at close to breakeven in fiscal 2017 and of
around BRL40
million in fiscal 2018. The company reported positive FCF of
BRL18 million in
the last 12 months (LTM) ended Dec. 31, 2016. Cash flow from
operations (CFFO)
amounted to BRL253 million in the LTM ended Dec. 31, 2016, down
38% from BRL410
million reported in fiscal 2016, but sufficient to cover capex
of BRL235
million. Jalles Machado's weaker cash flow reflected the 18%
drop in crushed
volumes that followed the worst weather conditions in decades,
which were partly
offset by higher sugar concentration, industrial yields and the
company's
flexibility to maximize production of high-value-added products.
FCF in fiscal
2017 and 2018 will be pressured by investments in the new sugar
factory annexed
to the Usina Otavio Lage (UOL) mill, in cane field productivity,
and to raise
UOL's crushing capacity to 2.2 million tons from 1.8 million
tons.
Fitch expects that more favorable weather conditions in 2017
will bring
agricultural yields back to historical levels and contribute to
raising crushed
volumes to over 4.3 million tons in the 2017/2018 crop season.
The company
crushed 3.8 million tons of sugar cane in the 2016/2017 season,
comparing
unfavorably with the record 4.6 million tons in the previous
season. While
international sugar prices have receded sharply recently to less
than USD17
cents/pound from USD20 cents/pound in the beginning of the year,
Jalles
Machado's attractively hedged sugar prices and improved crushed
volumes are
expected to contribute to the positive FCF in 2017/2018. The
high uncertainty
surrounding sugar and ethanol prices for the following seasons
is an important
issue in our analysis that limits the IDRs.
Moderate Leverage
Fitch expects Jalles Machado to report net adjusted leverage at
around 2.0x in
fiscal 2017, flat compared to March 31, 2016, and at 1.7x in
fiscal 2018, well
below the sector's average. The company posted net adjusted
leverage of 2.2x as
of the LTM ended Dec. 31, 2016. Fitch's projected decline in net
leverage ratios
in the ongoing crop season reflects the expectation of positive
FCF for the
fiscal year and the recent strengthening of the BRL against the
USD compared to
Dec. 31, 2016. As of Dec. 31, 2016, consolidated adjusted debt
including
obligations related to land lease was BRL1.4 billion, of which
USD-denominated
debt accounted for 20%. Principal and interest payments up to
March 2018 are
protected through derivatives.
Strong Business Model
Fitch believes the new sugar factory will strengthen Jalles
Machado's business
model. The company will already be able to take advantage of the
attractively
hedged sugar prices in the 2017/2018 season. Prices for the new
sugar production
are already hedged and incremental EBITDA on a pro forma basis
is estimated at
over BRL60 million. The new factory will balance the company
product mix towards
44% sugar / 56% ethanol (currently 34% sugar / 66% ethanol),
noting that
profitability of the sweetener has historically been above that
of the biofuel.
Jalles Machado offers a differentiated product portfolio that
contributes to
average EBITDAR margins of 74%, which compare favorably with the
industry
average. As of the LTM ended Dec. 31, 2016, net revenues
increased by 6% to
BRL760 million and EBITDAR amounted to BRL588 million, at a 77%
margin. The
company's premium portfolio of products includes the sale of
branded organic and
crystal sugar, the latter holding relevant market share in
Brazil's Northern and
Northeastern retail markets. Prices for both products command
large premiums
compared to Very High Polarizaton (VHP) sugar. Product mix also
includes sale of
hydrous, anhydrous, industrial ethanol and sanitizers, with the
domestic ethanol
market becoming more volatile following Petroleo Brasileiro
S/A's (Petrobras)
new fuel pricing policy.
High operating margins also reflect the fiscal incentives
provided by the State
of Goias on the sale of sugar and ethanol. In the nine months
through Dec. 31,
2016, tax incentives added BRL27 million to Jalles Machado's
EBITDAR. The
company's low land-lease costs, well below the average of the
State of Sao
Paulo, also play a role. The self-sufficiency in sugar cane has
a positive
accounting impact on Jalles Machado's margins. As spending on
the cane fields is
accounted for as capital expenditure rather than cost, the
higher the share of
owned cane in the mix, the larger the capital expenditure and
the lower the
impact on EBITDAR.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
--Sugar prices at USD19 cents/pound in 2017/2018 and average
prices of USD17
cents/pound from then on;
--The combination of oil prices and the FX rate will lead
Petrobras to keep
increasing domestic gasoline prices, paving the way for a
gradual increase in
hydrous ethanol prices;
-- Average crushed volumes of 4.4 million tons in the projected
period;
--Additional capex needed to put the new sugar factory on stream
and to increase
Usina Otavio Lage crushed volumes to 2.2 million tons by the
2018/2019 season
from the current 1.8 million tons;
--Higher presence of sugar in the product mix relative to
historical levels due
to the coming on stream of the new sugar factory and maintenance
of high
premiums for organic sugar.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead
to a negative
rating action:
--Net adjusted debt to EBITDAR of 3.5x or above on a sustainable
basis;
--Cash plus CFFO over short-term debt below 1x.
Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead
to a positive
rating action:
--Improving liquidity for the Brazilian S&E industry;
--Cash plus finished product inventories at market
value-to-short-term debt
equal to or above 2x.
LIQUIDITY
Fitch expects Jalles Machado to report cash near BRL300 million
and cash to
short-term debt at around 1.0x in fiscal 2017. This would
compare favorably with
cash to short-term debt coverage of 0.9x as of fiscal 2016. The
maintenance of a
weak cash position in the third quarter of fiscal 2017 was
largely motivated by
the company's strategy of building up inventories in expectation
of higher sugar
and ethanol prices during the offseason. While its cash and
short-term debt
positions amounted to BRL198 million and BRL383 million,
respectively, for the
3Q17 the company reported robust inventories position of BRL301
million at
market values. The strategy paid off, as crystal sugar and
ethanol prices
increased substantially in the last quarter of fiscal 2017.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
Fitch has affirmed the following ratings:
--Long-Term Foreign Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at
'B+';
--Long-Term Local Currency IDR at 'B+';
--Long-Term National Scale Rating at 'A-(bra)'.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Claudio Miori
Associate Director
+55-11-4504-2207
Fitch Ratings Brasil Ltda.
Alameda Santos,700 - 7th floor
Cerqueira Cesar - Sao Paulo - SP
Secondary Analyst
Alexandre Garcia
Associate Director
+55-11-4504-2616
Committee Chairperson
Mauro Storino
Senior Director
+55-21-4503-2625
Media Relations: Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0526, Email:
elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Criteria for Rating Non-Financial Corporates (pub. 10 Mar 2017)
here
National Scale Ratings Criteria (pub. 07 Mar 2017)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
Solicitation Status
here#solicitation
Endorsement Policy
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN
ADDITION, RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA, AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE,
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE CODE OF
CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. DIRECTORS AND SHAREHOLDERS
RELEVANT INTERESTS ARE
AVAILABLE here. FITCH
MAY HAVE
PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS
RELATED THIRD
PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD
ANALYST IS BASED
IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY
PAGE FOR THIS
ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.
Copyright © 2017 by Fitch Ratings, Inc., Fitch Ratings Ltd. and
its
subsidiaries. 33 Whitehall Street, NY, NY 10004. Telephone:
1-800-753-4824,
(212) 908-0500. Fax: (212) 480-4435. Reproduction or
retransmission in whole or
in part is prohibited except by permission. All rights reserved.
In issuing and
maintaining its ratings and in making other reports (including
forecast
information), Fitch relies on factual information it receives
from issuers and
underwriters and from other sources Fitch believes to be
credible. Fitch
conducts a reasonable investigation of the factual information
relied upon by it
in accordance with its ratings methodology, and obtains
reasonable verification
of that information from independent sources, to the extent such
sources are
available for a given security or in a given jurisdiction. The
manner of Fitch’s
factual investigation and the scope of the third-party
verification it obtains
will vary depending on the nature of the rated security and its
issuer, the
requirements and practices in the jurisdiction in which the
rated security is
offered and sold and/or the issuer is located, the availability
and nature of
relevant public information, access to the management of the
issuer and its
advisers, the availability of pre-existing third-party
verifications such as
audit reports, agreed-upon procedures letters, appraisals,
actuarial reports,
engineering reports, legal opinions and other reports provided
by third parties,
the availability of independent and competent third- party
verification sources
with respect to the particular security or in the particular
jurisdiction of the
issuer, and a variety of other factors. Users of Fitch’s ratings
and reports
should understand that neither an enhanced factual investigation
nor any
third-party verification can ensure that all of the information
Fitch relies on
in connection with a rating or a report will be accurate and
complete.
Ultimately, the issuer and its advisers are responsible for the
accuracy of the
information they provide to Fitch and to the market in offering
documents and
other reports. In issuing its ratings and its reports, Fitch
must rely on the
work of experts, including independent auditors with respect to
financial
statements and attorneys with respect to legal and tax matters.
Further, ratings
and forecasts of financial and other information are inherently
forward-looking
and embody assumptions and predictions about future events that
by their nature
cannot be verified as facts. As a result, despite any
verification of current
facts, ratings and forecasts can be affected by future events or
conditions that
were not anticipated at the time a rating or forecast was issued
or affirmed.
The information in this report is provided “as is” without any
representation or
warranty of any kind, and Fitch does not represent or warrant
that the report or
any of its contents will meet any of the requirements of a
recipient of the
report. A Fitch rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness
of a security.
This opinion and reports made by Fitch are based on established
criteria and
methodologies that Fitch is continuously evaluating and
updating. Therefore,
ratings and reports are the collective work product of Fitch and
no individual,
or group of individuals, is solely responsible for a rating or
a report. The
rating does not address the risk of loss due to risks other than
credit risk,
unless such risk is specifically mentioned. Fitch is not engaged
in the offer or
sale of any security. All Fitch reports have shared authorship.
Individuals
identified in a Fitch report were involved in, but are not
solely responsible
for, the opinions stated therein. The individuals are named for
contact purposes
only. A report providing a Fitch rating is neither a prospectus
nor a substitute
for the information assembled, verified and presented to
investors by the issuer
and its agents in connection with the sale of the securities.
Ratings may be
changed or withdrawn at any time for any reason in the sole
discretion of Fitch.
Fitch does not provide investment advice of any sort. Ratings
are not a
recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any security. Ratings do
not comment on the
adequacy of market price, the suitability of any security for a
particular
investor, or the tax-exempt nature or taxability of payments
made in respect to
any security. Fitch receives fees from issuers, insurers,
guarantors, other
obligors, and underwriters for rating securities. Such fees
generally vary from
US$1,000 to US$750,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent)
per issue. In
certain cases, Fitch will rate all or a number of issues issued
by a particular
issuer, or insured or guaranteed by a particular insurer or
guarantor, for a
single annual fee. Such fees are expected to vary from US$10,000
to US$1,500,000
(or the applicable currency equivalent). The assignment,
publication, or
dissemination of a rating by Fitch shall not constitute a
consent by Fitch to
use its name as an expert in connection with any registration
statement filed
under the United States securities laws, the Financial Services
and Markets Act
of 2000 of the United Kingdom, or the securities laws of any
particular
jurisdiction. Due to the relative efficiency of electronic
publishing and
distribution, Fitch research may be available to electronic
subscribers up to
three days earlier than to print subscribers.
For Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan and South Korea only: Fitch
Australia Pty Ltd
holds an Australian financial services license (AFS license no.
337123) which
authorizes it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients
only. Credit
ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be
used by persons who
are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act
2001