(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
TOKYO/HONG KONG, April 16 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Japan-based Asahi
Mutual Life Insurance Co.'s (Asahi Life) Insurer Financial
Strength (IFS) rating
at 'BB'. The Outlook is Positive.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The IFS rating reflects Asahi Life's weak capital adequacy
compared with its
peers' as well as its resilient insurance underwriting backed by
the company's
effective focus on the more profitable third (health) sector.
Asahi Life's statutory solvency margin ratio (SMR) improved to
540.7% at
end-December 2013 from 495.8% at end-March 2013, due to its
accumulated
capitalisation and reserves, its increased unrealised gains on
securities, and
its continuous efforts to reduce risk in its investments.
The company's insurance underwriting business has been stable
due to its
effective focus on the more profitable third sector. Annual
premiums of in-force
policies of Asahi Life's third sector grew 1.3% in April to
December 2013,
partly because it launched a care insurance product, ahead of
most of its peers.
Fitch believes that the company's efforts in promoting third
sector products via
several non-traditional channels, including banks, are likely to
further enhance
its strength in this segment.
Nevertheless, in comparison with its peers' average SMR of more
than 700%, Asahi
Life's capital position is weak. In addition, Asahi Life's
negative spread
burden remains sizable and continues to offset gains from
better-than-projected
mortality and morbidity rates. However, Fitch expects the
company's capital
adequacy to slowly but steadily strengthen due to accumulated
capitalisation.
The agency also expects Asahi Life's negative spread burden to
moderately shrink
as a consequence of gradually declining average guaranteed
yields over the
medium term.
Asahi Life is the sixth-largest traditional domestic life
insurer in Japan with
a 3% market share by value of policies in force at end-March
2013.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Key rating triggers for an upgrade include: a further
strengthening of
capitalisation, particularly if the SMR remains well above 400%;
further
improvement in Fitch's internal capitalisation measure; and a
decline in
financial leverage (with kikin (foundation funds) treated as
debt) to below 45%,
on a sustained basis. Growth in the company's third sector
business and
reduction in the surrender and lapse rates of its death
protection products
would also be viewed positively by Fitch.
Key rating triggers for a downgrade include: material erosion of
capitalisation,
specifically, a decline in the SMR to below 300% or
deterioration in Fitch's
internal capitalisation measure on a sustained basis.
Significant deterioration
in profitability would also put the rating under pressure.
Contacts:
Primary Analyst
Teruki Morinaga
Director
+81 3 3288 2781
Fitch Rating Japan Limited
Kojimachi Crystal City East Wing 3F
4-8 Kojimachi, Chiyoda-ku Tokyo 102-0083
Secondary Analyst
Akane Nishizaki
Associate Director
+852 2263 9942
Committee Chairperson
David Prowse
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1250
Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935,
Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
