(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
TOKYO, April 24 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Japan-based
Nippon Life
Insurance Company's (Nippon Life) Insurer Financial Strength
(IFS) Rating at
'A+' and its Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A'. The
Outlook is
Stable. Fitch has also affirmed the company's USD2bn 5%
subordinated notes due
2042 at 'BBB+' rating.
Key Rating Drivers
Nippon Life's rating reflects its market leading position in
Japan's life
insurance industry, its solid capital supported by foundation
funds (kikin) and
reserves, low leverage and a satisfactory operating performance.
The rating also
takes into account the vulnerability of its capital adequacy to
stock market
declines due to its exposure to domestic equities (10.5% of
total invested
assets at end-December 2012) which is the highest among peers.
Its statutory solvency margin ratio (SMR) improved to 650% at
the end-2012,
compared with 567% at financial year end-March 2012 (FYE12),
partially due to
JPY50bn of kikin the insurer raised in August and subordinated
notes issued in
October 2012. On the other hand, financial leverage remained low
at 11.4% at the
end-2012.
Nippon Life is likely to maintain a reasonable level of core
profit margins,
underpinned by substantial mortality and morbidity margins.
Supported by new
product lines introduced in April 2012 and distributed through
its tied sales
forces, annualised individual in-force premiums rose 0.8% yoy
for the first nine
months of FYE13 compared with FYE12. The increase in in-force
premiums was
achieved despite a decline in the sales of single premium whole
life products
via bank channels.
Rating Sensitivities
An upgrade is unlikely in the near term as Nippon Life's IFS
ratings is at the
same level as Japan's Local-Currency IDR of 'A+', which is on
Negative Outlook.
The agency does not rate Nippon Life by more than a notch above
the sovereign
rating due to its concentrated business in Japan.
Key rating triggers for a downgrade include significant
weakening of its capital
and material deterioration in core profits. The rating could be
under pressure
specifically if the SMR declines below 500% or if its
capitalisation on Fitch's
internal assessment drops sharply. Nippon Life's ratings are
likely to be
downgraded if Japan's ratings were to be downgraded by more than
one notch.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Akane Nishizaki
Associate Director
+852 2263 9942
Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited
2801, Tower Two, Lippo Centre
89 Queensway, Hong Kong
Secondary Analyst
Teruki Morinaga
Director
+81 3 3288 2781
Committee Chairperson
Chris Waterman
Managing Director
+44 20 3530 1168
Media Relations: Wai Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935,
Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
