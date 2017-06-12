(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SINGAPORE/JAKARTA, June 12 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed PT
Japfa Comfeed
Indonesia Tbk's Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BB-'
with a Stable
Outlook. Fitch Ratings Indonesia has also affirmed Japfa's
National Long-Term
Rating at 'AA-(idn)' with a Stable Outlook. A complete list of
rating actions is
at the end of this commentary.
Japfa plans a tap of its USD150 million 5.5% senior unsecured
notes maturing in
2022, which have also been affirmed at 'BB-'. The company
intends to use the
proceeds mainly to repay its existing working capital loans, and
for capex and
other corporate purposes.
Japfa's annualised leverage, measured by net debt to EBITDA,
increased to 2.3x
at end1Q17 from 0.9x at end-2016 due to weaker profitability.
This brings it
close to the 2.5x level at which Fitch would consider a negative
rating action,
but we believe it should moderate with improved profitability
from 2Q17. Factors
important to our Stable Outlook include sustained government
intervention to
maintain a demand-supply balance for chicken in Indonesia and
Japfa's ability to
pass-through costs to customers in its animal feed segment.
'AA' National Ratings denote expectations of very low default
risk relative to
other issuers or obligations in the same country. The default
risk inherently
differs only slightly from that of the country's highest-rated
issuers or
obligations.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Profitability to Improve from 2Q17: Japfa's EBITDA margin
declined by more than
our expectations to 6.6% in 1Q17, from 13.1% in 2016 and 8.4% in
1Q16. Japfa
incurred an operating loss for its commercial farming segment
(40% of external
revenue, 30% of gross) due to an oversupply of broiler chickens
that resulted in
weaker prices, while margins in the animal feed segment (37% of
external
revenue, 46% of gross) were squeezed by higher raw-material
costs. We believe
margins will improve from 2Q17 based on government directives to
poultry
companies to reduce the domestic chicken supply and Japfa's
ability to
pass-through higher costs in the animal feed segment. However,
we expect margins
to remain below the 2016 level.
Government Directives to Manage Supply: The Indonesian
government in late March
2017 directed the poultry industry to reduce the supply of
day-old chicks.
Following a government directive in October 2015, the industry
culled around 3
million birds (parent stock), which was the main driver of
improved
profitability for Japfa and other poultry companies in 2016. We
think that the
latest government directive, if properly implemented, should
result in a better
industry demand-supply balance and improved margins for the
breeding and
commercial farming segments from 2Q17.
Domestic Sourcing Raises Costs: The government has also
introduced restrictions
on the import of corn, a key raw material for animal feed, to
encourage domestic
sourcing of corn. Japfa, which used to import around 30% of its
needs, is now
required to seek government approval for imports. This has
reduced its
raw-material sourcing flexibility and increased costs due to
higher local corn
prices given increased demand. The company plans to invest in
additional corn
drying and storage facilities to prepare for increased domestic
procurement, as
corn harvesting in Indonesia normally happens only in the first
and third
quarters of the year.
Cost Pass-Through Ability: Japfa is able to mitigate risk from
rising
raw-material costs through a strong ability to pass through cost
increases to
customers in the key animal-feed segment. This is due to its
high market share
and its ability to retain corn inventory and adjust output. PT
Charoen Pokphand
Indonesia Tbk (CPIN) and Japfa together control about 50% of
Indonesia's poultry
feed market, and react similarly to increases in raw material
costs by seeking
to raise prices. Japfa's corn dryers also allow it to store
dried corn for up to
four months, providing some flexibility in production.
Higher Capex Expected in 2017: Japfa is planning to increase its
spending to
over IDR1.5 trillion in 2017 from around IDR800 billion in 2016.
The higher
capex is aimed at increasing corn drying and storage capacity
for the animal
feed segment, and expanding its market share in the breeding and
commercial
farming segments where the company sees an opportunity due its
cost
efficiencies. However, Japfa has flexibility to delay its capex
plans based on
market conditions and cash flows, especially for the breeding
and commercial
farming segments.
Moderate Leverage: We expect Japfa's leverage to remain at
around 2.0x on
average over 2017-19, after factoring in higher capex in 2017,
moderation in
EBITDA margin from 2017 from the 2016 level and the tap issue.
We also estimate
Japfa's free cash flows to improve from 2018, after being
negative in 2017, and
fixed-charge cover to average more than 4x over 2017-19.
DERIVATION SUMMARY
Japfa's IDR can be compared with that of Fufeng Group Limited
(Fufeng,
BB+/Stable), which is largest producer of monosodium glutamate
globally. Fufeng
enjoys advantages such as economies of scale, integrated
facilities and
proximity to raw materials that are difficult to replicate.
These advantages
justify Fufeng's higher rating than Japfa's.
Japfa's National Rating can be compared with that of PT Sumber
Alfaria Trijaya
Tbk (Alfamart, AA-(idn)/Stable) which benefits from its solid
position as
Indonesia's largest mini market operator by number of stores. It
accounts for
about 30% of modern retail revenue in the country. Alfamart is
bigger in terms
of revenues and EBITDA, but these advantages are offset by
Japfa's higher
margins and a better projected leverage profile.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within our rating case for the issuer
include:
- Animal-feed sales volume to rise by 3% annually from 2017
- Average annual sales volume growth of 3%-5% for day-old chicks
and live
poultry from 2017
- EBITDA margin of around 8% in 2017 and 9% from 2018
- Capex of around IDR1.5 trillion in 2017 and around IDR900
billion annually
thereafter
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead
to positive
rating action include:
- Leverage (net debt/EBITDA) below 1.5x on a sustained basis
(2016: 0.9x)
- No significant weakening of industry fundamentals and Japfa's
market position
Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead
to negative
rating action include:
- Leverage above 2.5x on a sustained basis
- Significant reduction in size of the animal-feed segment,
which would be
demonstrated by its share of total revenue falling below 30%
(2016: 36%)
LIQUIDITY
Japfa had IDR7.2 trillion of debt and IDR3.3 trillion of cash at
end-March 2017.
Out of total debt, IDR5.5 trillion was long-term debt comprising
of unsecured US
dollar- and rupiah-denominated bonds. The company used its cash
balance to
redeem IDR2.6trillion of US dollar bonds in 2Q17. The remaining
bond maturities
are relatively spread out, with IDR850 billion maturing in 2019
and the
remaining in 2021-22. We believe that Japfa should not face any
significant
issues in addressing its debt maturities based on our
expectation of improving
free cash flows and its access to diverse funding sources.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
PT Japfa Comfeed Indonesia Tbk
-- Long-Term IDR affirmed at 'BB-'; Outlook Stable
-- National Long-Term Rating affirmed at 'AA-(idn)'; Outlook
Stable
-- Senior unsecured rating affirmed at 'BB-'
-- USD150 million 5.5% US dollar senior unsecured notes due in
2022 affirmed at
'BB-'
-- IDR3 trillion bond programme and IDR2 trillion of bonds
issued under the
programme affirmed at 'AA-(idn)'
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
