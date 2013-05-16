(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, May 16 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed JPMorgan
Chase & Co.'s (JPM)
long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A+' and short-term IDR
at 'F1'. Fitch
has also affirmed JPM's viability rating (VR) at 'a+', its
support rating at
'1', and its support rating floor (SRF) at 'A'. The Rating
Outlook is Stable. A
full list of ratings is provided at the end of this release.
The rating actions on JPM have been taken in conjunction with
Fitch's Global
Trading and Universal Bank (GTUB) periodic review. Fitch's
outlook for the
industry is stable. Positive rating drivers include improved
liquidity, funding,
capitalization and more streamlined businesses, all partly
driven by regulation.
Offsetting these positive drivers are substantial earnings
pressure, regulatory
uncertainty and heightened legal and operational risk.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRs, VR AND SENIOR DEBT
JPM's ratings affirmation reflects its dominant domestic
franchise and growing
international franchise. The firm continues to maintain a
leading position in
its businesses, particularly in U.S. domestic commercial banking
and investment
banking (IB). JPM's product line diversity has contributed to
consistent
earnings generation in recent periods and superior operating
performance
throughout the crisis, relative to other global banks. Funding
flexibility
remains strong, despite cited weaknesses in risk management as a
result of
trading losses in the Chief Investment Office (CIO), and
liquidity has
strengthened, with continued progress toward achieving
compliance with the
liquidity coverage ratio (LCR) by year-end 2013.
The Stable Outlook reflects expectations for continued operating
consistency,
although Fitch believes earnings could decline from current
levels as the
interest rate environment remains challenging, regulatory costs
grow, and credit
metrics, particularly in card and the commercial bank, normalize
from
unsustainable lows. Still, offsets could be achieved from
improved performance
in mortgage banking and stronger operating efficiencies.
The rating also recognizes that the firm still has some work to
do in addressing
its risk governance weaknesses arising from the losses in the
CIO. In addition
to implementing recommendations from board and internal task
force reviews, JPM
entered into consent orders with its primary regulators in
January 2013 for
issues related to risk management, model governance, CIO,
BSA/AML compliance,
and other trading activities at the firm. Still, JPM has made
progress enhancing
its risk management and governance framework since CIO trading
losses were
revealed. Fitch believes the firm is committed to a
best-in-class risk framework
and will continue to address any unresolved issues.
Capital is adequate for the rating level, although JPM has
historically been a
more aggressive capital manager than some of its global peers.
Estimated Basel
III Tier I common ratio was 8.9% at 1Q13 and the bank plans to
reach the 9.5%
target by year-end, which Fitch believes is reasonable. Share
repurchases
resumed in 2013, with $2.6 billion of buybacks in 1Q13, and JPM
received
permission from regulators to repurchase an additional $6
billion of capital
through 1Q14. However, the permission was conditional, given
weaknesses cited in
the capital planning process, and JPM is required to resubmit a
capital plan to
regulators by the end of 3Q13. Should regulators not be
satisfied with remedial
actions taken at that time, repurchase authority could be
altered. Fitch would
view an adverse result from the regulators negatively as it
would signal
failures in risk management and modeling, which has been an area
of focus for
the firm recently.
JPM's LCR ratio was approximately 83% at Dec. 31, 2012. Since
then, high quality
liquid assets, consisting of cash, governments, and agency
mortgages, have grown
$72 billion to $413 billion at March 31, 2013. The firm believes
that through
quarter-end it had closed the gap to full compliance with the
LCR by about
one-third, and it expects to be in full compliance by year-end.
Fitch views the
progress favorably and believes the firm manages liquidity well,
though
wholesale funding is a meaningful component which mainly
supports its global
broker/dealer operations. However, the company has a solid core
deposit base,
mainly in the U.S.
The mortgage business, particularly JPM's real estate portfolios
continue to
have relatively weak asset quality, although trends are
improving. Mortgage
production remained strong in 1Q13, but margins are declining
and Fitch expects
refinancing volume to slow in 2013. Mortgage servicing continues
to be a drag on
earnings, although costs have improved following the Independent
Foreclosure
Review Settlement in 4Q12. JPM expects servicing costs to
decline further
throughout the year, but Fitch believes it will be some time
before the firm
reaches its longer-term expense target of $325 million per
quarter.
JPM's diverse business franchise has helped to offset weaknesses
in mortgage.
The credit card business continues to exceed Fitch's
expectations, with low
credit losses and $500 million of reserve releases in 1Q13, but
Fitch expects
that there will likely be some deterioration in card asset
quality in 2013 as
the credit metrics are at unsustainable levels across the
industry. The
commercial banking, treasury & security services and the asset
management
businesses remain stable performers.
Like other global trading and universal banks, Fitch believes
the IB creates
greater volatility in JPM's earnings and serves as a rating
constraint. While
the agency recognizes the firm's leading position in IB, the
business is
vulnerable to cyclicality and more sensitive to market
conditions than many of
its other business lines. In addition, IB has historically been
an important
component of the firm's earnings.
Given the company's size and scale in many businesses, it, along
with many other
large financial firms, continues to be subject to various
investigations and
litigation. The most costly so far are mortgage related,
including foreclosures
and repurchases. LIBOR investigations are pending as well as
several litigations
stemming from the crisis and as a result of the CIO losses.
RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - IDRs, VR AND SENIOR DEBT
Going forward, Fitch believes JPM is going to be challenged to
continue to
deliver consistent earnings growth, particularly in light of the
current
regulatory environment. Higher capital charges and what remains
difficult market
conditions present a challenge for all GTUBs, which may be
encouraged to seek
more aggressive ways to generate profits that take advantage of
regulatory
loopholes. However, Fitch expects that JPM's strong global
franchise, liquidity
risk management, and product diversity mitigate some of these
concerns.
Negative rating actions could result from material asset quality
weakening which
would pressure JPM's earnings and its ability to build capital,
deterioration in
liquidity levels, material and unexpected litigation losses,
and/or failure to
sufficiently address weaknesses noted in regulatory consent
orders and the CCAR
submission process in a timely fashion. Further, significant
risk management or
operational failures that result in material losses to the firm
could also
result in a negative rating action.
Upward rating momentum For JPM is believed to be limited for the
foreseeable
future given the risk and governance issues the firm is still
addressing.
Further its current rating level is among the highest of its
peer group and
relative to the global bank universe.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - SUPPORT RATING AND SRF
The affirmations of JPM's Support Rating and SRF are based on
Fitch's view that
the probability of support from the U.S. authorities for JPM, if
required,
remains extremely high in the near term due to the bank's
systemic importance.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - SUPPORT RATING AND SRF
The Support Rating and SRF are sensitive to a change in Fitch's
view of the
ability or propensity of the U.S. sovereign to extend full
support to the bank's
senior creditors. There is a clear political intention to
ultimately reduce the
implicit state support for systemically important banks in
Europe and the U.S.,
as demonstrated by a series of policy and regulatory initiatives
aimed at
curbing systemic risk posed by the banking industry. This might
result in Fitch
revising SRFs downward in the medium term, although the timing
and degree of any
change would depend on developments with respect to specific
jurisdictions.
Until now, senior creditors in major global banks have been
supported in full,
but resolution legislation is developing quickly and the
implementation of
creditor 'bail-in' is starting to make it look more feasible for
taxpayers and
creditors to share the burden of supporting large, complex
banks.
KEY RATING DRIVERS & SENSITIVITIES - SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER
HYBRID
SECURITIES
Subordinated debt and other hybrid capital issued by JPM and by
various issuing
vehicles are all notched down from JPM's or its bank
subsidiaries' VRs in
accordance with Fitch's assessment of each instrument's
respective
nonperformance and relative Loss Severity risk profiles. Their
ratings are
primarily sensitive to any change in the VRs of JPM or its bank
subsidiaries.
KEY RATING DRIVERS & SENSITIVITIES - HOLDING COMPANY
JPM's IDR and VR are equalized with those of its operating
companies and banks,
reflecting its role as the bank holding company, which is
mandated in the U.S.
to act as a source of strength for its bank subsidiaries. It has
modest double
leverage of 105.6% at year-end 2012.
KEY RATING DRIVERS & SENSITIVITIES - SUBSIDIARY AND AFFILIATED
COMPANY
The IDRs and VRs of JPM's bank subsidiaries benefit from the
cross-guarantee
mechanism in the U.S. under FIRREA and therefore IDRs and VRs
are equalized
across the group. JPMorgan Securities LLC (JPMS) is a wholly
owned subsidiary
that is the firm's U.S. broker dealer and is considered core to
JPM's business.
As a result its IDR is equalized with that of its parent JPM.
Bear Stearns
Companies, LLC and JPMorgan Clearing Corp. benefit from a parent
guarantee and
therefore their IDRs are equalized with JPM's. Collateralized
Commercial Paper
Co., LLC's short-term IDR benefits from JPMS's guarantee of the
amounts payable
by the repo seller, JPMCC, and as result its short-term IDR is
equalized with
that of JPMS. Collateralized Commercial Paper II Co., LLC's
short-term IDR is
based on the repo seller, JPMS's ST IDR.
JPM is a leading global trading and universal bank with $2.4
trillion in total
assets and $6.5 billion of net income as of March 31, 2013.
Fitch has affirmed the following ratings:
JPMorgan Chase & Co
--Long-term IDR at 'A+';
--Long-term senior debt at 'A+;
--Long-term subordinated debt at 'A';
--Preferred stock at 'BBB-';
--Short-term IDR at 'F1';
--Commercial paper at 'F1';
--Viability at 'a+';
--Market linked securities at 'A+emr';
--Support at '1';
--Support Floor at `A'.
JPMorgan Chase Bank N.A.
--Long-term deposits at 'AA-';
--Long-term IDR at 'A+';
--Long-term senior debt at 'A+';
--Long-term subordinated debt at 'A';
--Short-term IDR at 'F1';
--Short-term debt at 'F1';
--Short-term deposits at `F1+';
--Viability at 'a+';
--Market linked deposits at 'AAemr';
--Market linked securities at 'A+emr';
--Support at '1';
--Support Floor at `A'.
Chase Bank USA, N.A.
--Long-term deposits at 'AA-';
--Long-term IDR at 'A+';
--Long-term senior debt at 'A+';
--Long-term subordinated debt at 'A';
--Short-term IDR at 'F1';
--Short-term debt at 'F1';
--Short-term deposits at `F1+';
--Viability at 'a+';
--Support at '1';
--Support Floor at `A'.
JPMorgan Bank & Trust Company, National Association
--Long-term deposits at 'AA-';
--Long-term IDR at 'A+';
--Short-term IDR at 'F1';
--Short-term deposits at `F1+';
--Viability at 'a+';
--Support at '1';
--Support Floor at `A'.
JPMorgan Chase Bank, Dearborn
--Long-term deposits at 'AA-';
--Long-term IDR at 'A+';
--Short-term IDR at 'F1';
--Short-term deposits at 'F1+';
--Viability at 'a+';
--Support at '1';
--Support Floor at `A'.
Bear Stearns Companies LLC
--Long-term IDR at 'A+';
--Long-term senior debt at 'A+';
--Long-term subordinated debt at 'A';
--Short-term IDR at 'F1';
--Market linked securities at 'A+emr'.
J.P. Morgan Securities LLC
--Long-term IDR at 'A+';
--Short-term IDR at 'F1'.
JPMorgan Clearing Corp (formerly Bear Stearns Securities Corp)
--Long-term IDR at 'A+';
--Short-term IDR at 'F1'.
Bank One Capital Trust III
Chase Capital II
Chase Capital III
Chase Capital VI
First Chicago NBD Capital I
JPMorgan Chase Capital XIII, XXI, and XXIII
--Preferred stock at 'BBB'.
Bank One Corp
--Long-term subordinated debt at 'A'.
JP Morgan & Co., Inc.
--Long-term senior debt at 'A+';
--Long-term subordinated debt at 'A'.
Morgan Guaranty Trust Co. of New York
--Long-term senior debt at 'A+'.
NBD Bank, N.A. (MI)
--Long-term subordinated at to 'A'.
Providian National Bank
--Long-term deposits at 'AA-'.
Washington Mutual Bank
--Long-term deposits at 'AA-'.
Collateralized Commercial Paper Co., LLC
--Short-term debt at 'F1'.
Collateralized Commercial Paper II Co., LLC
--Short-term debt at 'F1'.
