(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
BARCELONA/LONDON, January 15 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Russia-based
automotive producer JSC AvtoVAZ's Long-term foreign and local
currency Issuer
Default Rating (IDR) at 'B-', Short-term foreign and local
currency IDR at 'B'
and National Long-term Rating at 'BB(rus)'. Fitch has also
affirmed the senior
unsecured rating at 'B-'/'RR4'. The Outlooks on the Long-term
ratings are
Stable.
Fitch has withdrawn the ratings as AvtoVAZ has chosen to stop
participating in
the rating process. Therefore, Fitch will no longer have
sufficient information
to maintain the ratings. Accordingly, Fitch will no longer
provide ratings or
analytical coverage for AvtoVAZ.
Contact:
Principal Analyst
Dmitri Kazakov
Analyst
+7 495 956 7075
Supervisory Analyst
Emmanuel Bulle
Senior Director
+34 933 238 411
Fitch Ratings Espana. S.A.U.
85 Paseo de Gracia
08008 Barcelona
Committee Chairperson
Frederic Gits
Managing Director
+33 1 44 29 91 84
Media Relations: Julia Belskaya von Tell, Moscow, Tel: +7 495
956 9908, Email:
julia.belskayavontell@fitchratings.com; Peter Fitzpatrick,
London, Tel: +44 20
3530 1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. For
regulatory
purposes in various jurisdictions, the supervisory analyst named
above is deemed
to be the primary analyst for this issuer; the principal analyst
is deemed to be
the secondary.
Applicable criteria, Corporate Rating Methodology, dated 5
August 2013, are
available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Corporate Rating Methodology: Including Short-Term Ratings and
Parent and
Subsidiary Linkage
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.