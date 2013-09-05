(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, September 05 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Jupiter
European
Opportunities SICAV's 'Strong' Fund Quality Rating. The fund is
managed by
Jupiter Asset Management Limited.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The 'Strong' rating reflects the quality of the lead portfolio
manager, the
stability of the investment process, the close contact with and
knowledge of the
investment universe and the adequate, fundamental, research.
Fitch highlights
the emphasis the fund manager places on the quality of
management and governance
at invested companies.
FUND PROFILE
Jupiter European Opportunities SICAV is a long-only European
equities fund with
EUR168m of assets as of end-July 2013.
INVESTMENT PROCESS
The active, long-term investment approach is based on bottom-up
large and
mid-cap stock picking. The proprietary equity research
emphasises fundamentals
and direct contact with companies. The 50-70 positions are not
weighted against
the index (FTSE World Europe) but adhere to a set of guidelines
limiting
excessive sector deviations.
RESOURCES
The fund is managed by Cedric de Fonclare (14 years' European
equity investment
experience; 10 years' tenure) supported by one other portfolio
manager with 8
years' experience and 6 years' tenure. In line with Jupiter's
investment
culture, the portfolio managers are both highly accountable and
benefit from
significant leeway in portfolio construction. Independent
functions and
committees provide an effective risk and performance oversight.
TRACK RECORD
The fund has outperformed the Lipper Category "Equity Europe"
and its benchmark,
FTSE World Europe, since inception. It has a Lipper Leader score
for consistent
return of five over three, five and 10 years (Luxembourg) as of
end-August 2013.
In addition to the fund's longer-term out-performance, it has
out-performed both
category and benchmark over five and three years, as well as
year to date.
FUND MANAGER
Jupiter is a listed, UK, retail-focused asset manager, managing
GBP29.0bn at
June 2013 (GBP22.8bn (over 75%) in 58 mutual funds) and
employing 453 people.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Fund quality ratings may be sensitive to material changes in the
investment or
operational processes or market risk profiles of the fund. A
material adverse
deviation from Fitch's guidelines for any key rating driver
could cause Fitch to
downgrade the ratings. For example, notable structural
deterioration in the
fund's performance or departure of key investment professionals
may cause a
lower rating.
Fitch's Fund Quality Ratings combine Fitch's experience in
qualitative fund
analysis with rankings and performance data from Lipper, a
Thomson Reuters
company. Fitch's Fund Quality Ratings offer an independent,
forward-looking
assessment of a fund's key performance and risk attributes and
consistency of
longer-term returns, relative to peer group or benchmarks. The
ratings focus on
the fund manager's investment process, key fund performance
drivers, risk
management, and the quality of the fund's operational
infrastructure.
For more information, please see
www.fundmanagement.fitchratings.com
To receive forthcoming Fund Quality Rating research, opt in at:
here
