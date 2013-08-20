(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, August 20 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed KA Finanz
AG's (KF)
Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A+' with a Stable
Outlook, its
Short-Term IDR at 'F1+', its Support Rating at '1' and its
Support Rating Floor
at 'A+'. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this
rating action
commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRS, SUPPORT RATING, SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
AND SENIOR DEBT
KF's issuer ratings and senior debt ratings are support-driven
and reflect
Fitch's view that support for KF from the Republic of Austria
(AAA/Stable), KF's
sole owner, is extremely likely. The Austrian government has
stated that it
intends to remain KF's shareholder until KF has been wound down.
In August 2013,
the Austrian government injected EUR200m of additional capital
in KF to ensure
the bank's compliance with Basel III regulations and to allow
for further active
reduction in risk-weighted assets.
Fitch believes that KF's cumulative operating losses before
guarantee payments
and credit impairment charges until end-2015 could range between
EUR100m and
EUR200m due to the bank's sensitivity to funding cost
developments. KF expects
no additional capital requirements for the foreseeable future.
However,
depending on the magnitude of any credit losses and the speed of
risk-weighted
assets disposals, further capital injections by the Austrian
government could,
in Fitch's view, become necessary. Should this be the case,
Fitch believes that
the Austrian government's propensity to provide capital and/or
funding support
to KF remains extremely high, even if additional capital
requirements would
prove to be substantial.
The Stable Outlook on KF's Long-term IDR reflects the Stable
Outlook of
Austria's sovereign rating. Any change in Austria's sovereign
rating is
therefore likely to be reflected in KF's IDRs.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRS, SUPPORT RATING, SUPPORT RATING
FLOOR AND SENIOR
DEBT
KF's IDRs are sensitive to Austria's propensity to provide
support to KF. Should
Fitch perceive the state's propensity to support the bank to be
lower than
currently assumed, i.e. by indicating that the state would only
be willing to
support the bank up to a certain level of losses, this would be
negative for
KF's IDRs. Fitch views a change in the support structure
provided by the state
as unlikely in the foreseeable future due to the nature of KF as
a run-off
institution.
The bank's issuer and issue ratings are also sensitive to
deterioration in the
creditworthiness of the Republic of Austria, or to a change in
the support
structure provided by the state. Fitch views this eventuality
as unlikely in
the foreseeable future due to the Stable Outlook on Austria's
'AAA' sovereign
rating.
Fitch also notes that there is a clear political intention to
ultimately reduce
the implicit state support for systemically important banks in
Europe, as
demonstrated by a series of policy and regulatory initiatives
aimed at curbing
systemic risk posed by the banking industry. This might result
in Fitch revising
SRFs downwards in the medium term, although the timing and
degree of any change
would depend on developments with respect to specific
jurisdictions.
While this mostly affects large, systemically relevant banks, it
could
ultimately also put pressure on government-owned banks' SRFs.
KF's sole purpose is the wind-down of the non-strategic assets
of the former
Kommunalkredit Austria AG (KA Old), and consequently, Fitch has
not assigned a
Viability Rating to KF, similar to other European institutions
that are being
run off.
Performance improved for 2012 and H113 following significant
losses on Greek
sovereign exposure in 2011, although the bank was still
loss-making overall for
both periods. High funding cost pressures and warranty payments
made in exchange
for the state's support measures place severe constraints on
bank performance,
meaning that KF is likely to remain loss-making and its capital
base will reduce
in line with a reduction of its asset base. However, Fitch
believes that the
Austrian government will remain committed to maintaining a Tier
1 capital ratio
of at least 7%.
KF's overall asset quality is solid although high concentration
and exposures to
European periphery countries represent a risk to the bank. KF
made use of
improved market conditions in 2012 to dispose of some of its
higher-risk assets.
However, KF does not mark-to-market its assets and since book
values
significantly exceed current market values, further disposals
are likely to be
costly and limited under current market conditions. KF's asset
redemption
profile means that asset redemptions will also be limited in the
short-term but
they will increase significantly in the medium-term, notably
after 2015.
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - SUBORDINATED DEBT AND
OTHER HYBRID
SECURITIES
The ratings of KF's junior subordinated debt reflects the fact
that coupons have
been deferred and coupon payments are in Fitch's view unlikely
to be resumed
during KF's wind-down.
The ratings of KF's subordinated (lower Tier 2) debt reflects
substantial risks
of potential non-performance and losses which are not captured
by the IDR as the
IDR is entirely based on extraordinary state support. The low
rating of KF's
subordinated debt reflects Fitch's view that KF could incur
losses on its
existing assets of a magnitude that would make necessary
material further state
support in order to sustain the required level of
capitalisation. In such a
scenario subordinated debt could face the risk of burden-sharing
in Fitch's
view.
The rating actions are as follows:
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'A+'; Outlook Stable
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F1+'
Support Rating: affirmed at '1'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'A+'
Long-term senior unsecured notes: affirmed at 'A+'
Short-term senior unsecured notes: affirmed at 'F1+
Subordinated notes: affirmed at 'B'
Junior subordinated: affirmed at 'C'
Government guaranteed notes: affirmed at 'AAA'
Government guaranteed commercial paper programme: affirmed at
'F1+'
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria, 'Global Financial Institutions Rating
Criteria', dated 15
August 2012, 'Evaluating Corporate Governance', dated 12
December 2012, and
'Assessing and Rating Bank Subordinated and Hybrid Securities',
dated 5 December
2012, are available at www.fitchratings.com.
