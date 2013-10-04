(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, October 04 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the
Insurer Financial
Strength (IFS) ratings of Kaiser Foundation Health Plan, Inc.
(KFHP) and its
subsidiaries at 'A+' (see full rating list at the end of this
release). The
Rating Outlooks are Stable.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Key strengths supporting KFHP's and its subsidiaries' ratings
include the
organization's unique business model and strong competitive
position in
California, smaller but still meaningful competitive positions
in other states,
and overall solid financial results and operating performance.
The primary weaknesses considered in the ratings are risks
associated with
KFHP's membership and revenue concentration in California, the
large capital
needs and comparatively high financial leverage resulting from
KFHP's business
model, and the funding and capital requirements resulting from
the
organization's pension plans.
KFHP and its subsidiaries along with associated companies Kaiser
Foundation
Hospitals (KFH) and the Permanente Medical Groups collectively
conduct business
as Kaiser Permanente. Fitch considers Kaiser Permanente a unique
vertically
integrated health-care delivery network of KFH-owned hospitals
and facilities
staffed by physicians who contract exclusively with KFHP.
Fitch views the Kaiser Permanente business model as a key
contributor to KFHP's
leading market share and strong competitive position in the
large California
health insurance market. Kaiser Permanente has approximately 9.1
million members
in its various health plans, 78% of which are located in
California.
Fitch views the Kaiser organization's earnings profile as solid
characterized by
a large revenue base and margins that generate significant
EBITDA. Through the
first half 2013 Kaiser Permanente generated $2.5 billion of
EBITDA and the
company's EBITDA-based margin was 9.4%.
Longer term financial results are similarly solid with 2008
through 2012 annual
operating (excluding net realized gains and losses and
impairment charges
averaging $3.4 billion). The company's EBITDA-based margin
averaged 7.0% from
2008 through 2012 approximating Fitch's median guideline for the
'A' rating
(IFS) category.
Kaiser Permanente's business model requires significant capital
investments in
hospitals and other physical facilities that are partially
funded by debt.
Therefore, the organization's debt-to-capital ratios are
generally much higher
than those of other not-for-profit peer health insurance
companies and modestly
higher than those of large publicly-traded health insurers.
While the vast
majority of Kaiser Permanente's debt has been incurred by KFH,
KFHP has
guaranteed KFH's obligations under various debt issues.
Fitch calculates Kaiser Permanente's June 30, 2013 Financial
Leverage Ratio
(FLR), which is derived from GAAP-basis reported net worth
excluding after-tax
net unrealized gains (losses) on fixed maturity investments, at
33% and the
organization's ratio of debt-to-prior four quarter's aggregate
EBITDA at 1.6x.
Fitch's rating expectation is that Kaiser Permanente's FLR will
be managed below
40% and its ratio of debt-to-EBITDA will be in the range of 1.7x
to 2.5x.
The organization's interest coverage is very strong with an
operating
EBITDA-based interest coverage ratio of 23.5x through the first
half of 2013 and
an average ratio of 28.5x from 2008 through 2012.
KFHP's subsidiaries conduct operations in seven states
throughout the U.S. where
they maintain smaller, but still meaningful, market shares than
KFHP's market
share in California. In the majority of these seven states, the
companies do
not own hospital facilities but rather contract with local acute
care providers
for inpatient service. As a result, Fitch believes that their
ability to manage
provider-network costs is typically less robust than it is in
California.
KFHP has guaranteed the obligations of its subsidiaries that are
rated by Fitch
with the exception of 50%-owned Kaiser Permanente Insurance
Company. Fitch has
used a group rating approach due to the guarantees and its
belief that KFHP
would have the ability and willingness to support these
subsidiaries under
reasonably foreseeable circumstances.
KFHP has sold its Ohio-based subsidiary Kaiser Foundation Health
Plan Ohio
(KFHPO) to Catholic Health Partners (CHP) in a transaction that
closed Oct. 1,
2013. Fitch does not maintain IFS ratings on CHP and has
withdrawn its IFS
rating on KFHPO due to insufficient information.
RATING SENSITIVITIES:
Key rating triggers that could lead to an upgrade of KFHP's and
its
subsidiaries' ratings include:
--Measured and profitable growth in member enrollment in markets
outside the
organization's key California market that diversifies the
organization's revenue
and earnings base. Given the large size of the organization's
California-based
membership in relation to its membership in other markets, Fitch
believes that
such growth would take a comparatively long time to emerge;
--Lower financial leverage demonstrated by declines in the
organization's
run-rate FLR and debt-to-EBITDA ratios to approximately 25% and
1.5x,
respectively;
--Meaningful reductions in the under-funded status of the
organization's pension
plans;
--Continued on-going favorable financial performance trends
demonstrated by
EBITDA-based margins and absolute levels of annual EBITDA
approximating 8.5% and
$3 billion, respectively;
Key rating triggers that could lead to a downgrade of KFHP's and
its
subsidiaries' ratings include:
--Sustained FLRs and debt-to-EBITDA ratios greater than 40% and
3.0x,
respectively;
--Material mandatory pension plan funding requirements;
--Deteriorating run-rate financial performance evidenced by
EBITDA-based margins
and absolute levels of EBITDA approximating 5% and $1 billion,
respectively;
--Material reductions in liquid assets supporting the put-able
components of the
organization's capital structure.
Fitch has affirmed the following ratings:
Kaiser Foundation Health Plan, Inc.;
Kaiser Foundation Health Plan of the Northwest;
Kaiser Foundation Health Plan of Georgia, Inc.;
Kaiser Foundation Health Plan of the Mid-Atlantic States, Inc.;
Kaiser Foundation Health Plan of Colorado;
Kaiser Permanente Insurance Company
--IFS at 'A+'.
The Rating Outlooks are Stable.
Fitch has withdrawn the following 'A+' IFS rating:
Kaiser Foundation Health Plan of Ohio.
