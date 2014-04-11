(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON/MOSCOW/FRANKFURT, April 11 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has
affirmed Kaluga
Region's Long-term foreign and local currency Issuer Default
Ratings (IDRs) at
'BB', with Stable Outlooks, and its Short-term foreign currency
IDR at 'B'.
The agency has also affirmed the region's National Long-term
rating at
'AA-(rus)' with Stable Outlook. Kaluga's outstanding senior
unsecured domestic
bonds (ISIN RU000A0JRHN7) of RUB2.5bn have also been affirmed at
'BB' and
'AA-(rus)'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The affirmation reflects the administration's efficient and
proactive
management, the region's rapid economic development and sound
budgetary
performance. The ratings also factor in increasing pressure on
operating
expenditure and a growing debt burden, including contingent risk
stemming from
the liabilities of public sector entities (PSEs), although the
maturity profile
of these liabilities is long-term.
Fitch expects Kaluga's direct risk, including the liabilities of
the Development
Corporation of Kaluga Region (DCKR), to increase by a
considerable 17% to
RUB28bn in 2014, fuelled by a forecast deficit of RUB3.7bn. This
would
correspond to 73% of expected full-year current revenue, up from
70.3% in 2013.
The agency had previously expected direct risk to be lower at
63% of current
revenue in 2014 but deceleration of tax revenue growth has led
to an increase of
the debt burden.
The region's direct market debt tripled since 2009 to RUB12bn by
end-2013. In
Fitch's view further rapid market debt rise would erode the
region's
creditworthiness. However, expected rapid growth of operating
revenue should
allow the overall debt burden to peak at 75% in 2015, before
easing to 71% in
2016. Direct debt coverage (direct debt to current balance)
would also weaken to
7 to 8 years in 2014-2016 from 5.5 years in 2013 but remain in
line with the
current ratings.
Fitch expects Kaluga to continue to demonstrate solid operating
performance,
supported by further expansion of its tax base. The agency
expects full-year
operating balance to stabilise at about 10%-12% of operating
revenue in
2014-2016, in line with the 11% reported in 2013. This is down
slightly from an
average of 15.4% during 2010-2012, due to increasing operating
expenditure
pressure and decline in corporate income tax (CIT) proceeds in
2013. Opex will
remain under pressure as a result of national government
decisions to increase
public sector salaries and reduce transfers from the federal
budget. However,
the administration expects CIT to recover on growing industrial
output.
The regional administration is focussed on local economic
development and on
expanding the tax base. Kaluga has been successful in attracting
foreign
investments, promoting industrial production and innovation.
These policies have
allowed the local economy to grow at a cumulative 32.8% in
2010-2012, well above
the 12.7% average for the Russian Federation.
The region actively uses PSEs to finance local investment
projects. It
established DCKR, which at end-2013 borrowed RUB6.8bn to finance
the development
of regional industrial zones. Two other regional public
companies incurred a
combined RUB1bn debt at end-2013 to finance various investment
projects. The
region provides subsidies to cover the principal and interest on
the debt of
these PSEs. Consequently, Fitch considers the liabilities of
those PSEs as the
region's direct risk.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
A continuous sound operating performance with operating margins
of 12%-14%,
underpinned by economic growth, and maintaining direct debt
coverage (end-2013:
5.5 years) in line with the region's average debt maturity,
would lead to an
upgrade.
Continuous deficit before debt variation leading to direct risk
increasing above
75% of current revenue and deterioration in direct debt coverage
beyond 10 years
would lead to a downgrade.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Vladimir Redkin
Senior Director
+7 495 956 99 01
Fitch Ratings CIS Ltd
26 Valovaya Street
Moscow 115054
Secondary Analyst
Victoria Semerkhanova
Associate Director
+7 495 956 99 65
Committee Chairperson
Guido Bach
Senior Director
+49 69 768 076 111
Media Relations: Julia Belskaya von Tell, Moscow, Tel: +7 495
956 9908, Email:
julia.belskayavontell@fitchratings.com; Peter Fitzpatrick,
London, Tel: +44 20
3530 1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria, 'Tax-Supported Rating Criteria', dated 14
August 2012, and
'International Local and Regional Governments Rating Criteria
outside United
States', dated 9 April 2013, are available on
www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Tax-Supported Rating Criteria
here
International Local and Regional Governments Rating Criteria
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.