(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, May 09 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Kazakhstan's
Long-term foreign
and local currency IDRs at 'BBB+' and 'A-', respectively. The
Outlooks are
Stable. The Country Ceiling has been affirmed at 'A-' and the
Short-term foreign
currency IDR at 'F2'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Kazakhstan has a strong sovereign balance sheet, with low debt
and the
third-highest net sovereign foreign assets in the 'BBB'
category, estimated at
42% of GDP, underpinned by a sizeable commodity endowment.
Real GDP growth of 6% in 2013 was among the fastest of 'BBB'
rated countries.
Fitch expects some deceleration in 2014. Private consumption has
been the
biggest contributor to growth since 2012, while exports have
stagnated. The blow
to real household incomes from tenge devaluation and slower bank
lending growth
will lead to softer consumption.
The slowdown in the Russian economy will also have an impact on
growth. Russia
accounts for 3.8% of FDI (2009-2013 average) and 7% of exports.
Russian
ownership of banks and corporates in Kazakhstan is relatively
limited. If
wide-ranging trade or financial sanctions were imposed on
Russia, this could
have an effect on Kazakhstan, which is a member of the
Russian-led Customs
Union, soon to become the Eurasian Economic Union.
The National Bank's (NBRK) surprise decision to devalue the
tenge by 19% on 11
February has undermined confidence in the monetary policy
framework, leading to
a sharp rise in deposit dollarisation and an uptick in
inflation. However, Fitch
does not expect further exchange rate volatility. The NBRK
should be able to
hold the tenge within the narrow targeted range; it has recently
intervened to
prevent appreciation. The devaluation should also help rebalance
the current
account and restore exchange rate competitiveness relative to
Russia, cited as a
concern by the authorities.
The current account recorded a small deficit of 0.1% of GDP in
2013, driven by a
deterioration in the trade balance. Imports of non-food consumer
goods rose 16%.
Following the devaluation, Fitch expects the current account
balance to record a
surplus of 3% of GDP in 2014.
The banking sector remains a weakness, although credit is
growing despite the
heavy burden of bad loans on some banks' balance sheets. The
government is
disposing of its stakes in three banks rescued in 2009 and aims
to speed up the
clean-up of bank balance sheets by purchasing more bad loans and
setting a
ceiling on NPLs of 15% of total lending (Fitch currently
estimates NPLs at 33%
of total lending). In February, the NBRK placed regulatory
limits on consumer
lending, which grew by 27% in 2013, twice the rate of overall
lending to the
private sector.
Other structural factors factored into the rating include weak
governance and
relatively weak institutions compared to similarly rated
sovereigns, according
to the World Bank indicators. Prime Minister Serik Akhmetov
resigned in April,
to be replaced by Karim Massimov, who preceded him in the job.
Commodity dependence is high. Oil and gas account for 70% of
goods exports.
Including metals and ores, commodities account for at least 90%
of exports.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's assessment that upside and
downside risks to
the rating are currently well balanced. The main factors that
individually or
collectively might lead to rating action are as follows:
Positive:
- Substantial strengthening of the sovereign balance sheet over
the medium term.
- Effective restructuring of bank balance sheets.
- Entrenching low and stable inflation under a more flexible
exchange rate
regime.
- Improvements in governance and institutional strength.
Negative:
- A departure from prudent policy that leads to a sustained
decline in sovereign
assets.
- A severe, sustained commodity price shock that negatively
affected the balance
of payments and public finances.
- Excessive lending growth and inadequate risk management in the
banking sector.
- A political risk event.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
- Fitch assumes average oil prices of USD105/b in 2014 and
USD100/b in 2015
-President Nazarbayev is secure in power and largely
unchallenged, and he may
run for a fifth term in the December 2016 presidential election.
Kazakhstan has
not experienced a change of leadership since independence and
the long-term
issue of succession is not settled. While Kazakhstan's rating
factors in
below-average governance indicators, Fitch assumes that a
transfer of power
would be orderly.
-Fitch assumes broad policy continuity in the long-term
management of oil
revenues.
-Fitch's forecasts assume that the Kashagan oilfield, having
briefly started
production and shut down in Q4 2013, will not contribute
significantly to oil
production before 2016.
-Fitch assumes that no wide-ranging trade and financial
sanctions are applied to
Russia, and that it avoids a severe recession or systemic
economic and financial
crisis.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Charles Seville
Director
+44 20 3530 1048
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
Matteo Napolitano
Director
+44 20 3530 1623
Committee Chairperson
Andrew Colquhoun
Senior Director
+852 2263 9938
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable criteria, 'Sovereign Rating Criteria' dated 13 August
2012 and
'Country Ceilings' dated 09 August 2013, are available at
www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Sovereign Rating Criteria
here
Country Ceilings
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.