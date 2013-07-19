(Repeat for additional susbcribers)
July 19 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings has affirmed JSC National Atomic Company Kazatomprom's Long-term
foreign currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB-', Short-term IDR at 'F3' and foreign
currency senior unsecured rating at 'BBB-'. The Outlook on the Long-term IDR is Stable.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Limited Headroom in Leverage Metrics
Kazatomprom's FFO gross adjusted leverage reached 2.6x in 2012 and Fitch expects
it to remain elevated at around 2.8x in 2013, which exceeds Fitch's negative
rating guideline of 2.5x. This is mainly due to an intensive capex programme of
about KZT234bn (USD1.6bn) over 2013-2015, which is likely to be partly debt
funded. However, we anticipate quick de-leveraging to below 2.5x in 2014 and to
around 2x in 2015-2016 as a result of higher EBITDA due to production growth and
moderation of capex. In our view, this supports the current Stable Outlook on
the Long-term IDR. Failure by the company to demonstrate a prompt reduction in
leverage ratios to below 2.5x could lead to negative rating action.
Financial Guarantees
Fitch does not include financial guarantees provided by Kazatomprom to
non-consolidated JVs for their bank debt (mainly with Japanese banks) in its
ratings case leverage calculations as we expect these companies to generate
sufficient cash flows to service their obligations. However, we monitor the
dynamics of the group's off-balance sheet obligations and estimate that
Kazatomprom's FFO adjusted leverage ratio for FY11 and FY12 would have been
higher by about 0.5x and 0.6x, respectively, if all off-balance sheet
obligations were included in the leverage ratio calculations. At end-2012, the
company had outstanding financial guarantees of about KZT38.3bn. Currently,
about 68% of outstanding financial guarantees expire in 2018 and the remainder
in 2023.
Cash Flows Supported by Dividends from JVs and Associates
When calculating FFO, Fitch includes dividends from Kazatomprom's
non-consolidated JVs and associates. The agency expects that Kazatomprom will
continue to receive dividends following JVs and associates' production expansion
in the short to medium term and will closely monitor their performance as this
dividend stream has become an essential contributor to the group's cash flow. In
2012 Kazatomprom received dividends of KZT43.1bn up from KZT5.7bn in 2010. In
addition, we believe that the company's equity stakes will remain the main
driver of its consolidated uranium production growth in the short to medium
term. The group's 2012 output reached almost 12 thousand tonnes (including
equity affiliates).
Strong Uranium Market Position
Kazatomprom's investment-grade rating continues to be primarily driven by its
leading position in global uranium mining, stable operating profile, the fact
that most of its uranium production volumes have been contracted over the medium
term, its competitive cash costs compared with those of its global peers and
relatively stable profit margins despite market challenges following the
Fukushima accident in 2011. In 2012, Kazatomprom maintained its leading position
in global uranium mining with a market share of 20%. It also benefits from high
barriers to entry as the uranium mining industry requires special certification
and licensing with long lead times and specialised expertise.
Nuclear Industry Challenges to Continue
Although Kazatomprom's direct exposure to Japan's Fukushima-Daichi nuclear power
plant is fairly limited, negative market sentiment is reflected in uranium oxide
(U3O8) futures prices, in particular the noticeable drop in expectations over
the past years. In Fitch's view, a sustained uranium price decline may have a
lasting negative impact on Kazatomprom's earnings given the inclusion of spot
price elements in company's existing long-term sales contracts. Kazatomprom's
ratings are constrained by its presently limited diversification and exposure to
uranium price volatility. The latter could be mitigated by the expected vertical
integration and shift to higher value-added products and services in the long
term as well as its strong market position, contracted sales and ramped-up
production.
Rating on a Standalone Basis
Fitch rates Kazatomprom on a standalone basis, as legal, operational and
strategic ties between the company and the Republic of Kazakhstan (BBB+/Stable),
its ultimate parent, are considered limited, according to Fitch's Parent and
Subsidiary Rating Linkage criteria. Fitch notes that the company's rating
incorporates implicit state support in the form of certain privileges in
obtaining subsoil use agreements through direct negotiations with the Kazakh
government and the state participation in negotiation with certain foreign
customers.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Positive: Future developments that could lead to positive rating actions
include:
- Reduction of FFO gross adjusted leverage to below 1.5x on a sustained basis
would be positive for the ratings. However, Fitch does not forecast such
deleveraging to take place in the medium term due to Kazatomprom's intensive
capex plans.
- Successful implementation of the vertical integration strategy, while
maintaining a sound financial profile could be positive for the rating.
Negative: Future developments that could lead to negative rating action include:
- Deterioration of FFO gross adjusted leverage beyond 2.5x on a sustained basis
due to, among other things, a more aggressive capex programme, acquisitions
and/or lower than expected uranium prices would put pressure on the rating.
LIQUIDITY AND DEBT STRUCTURE
Liquidity To Remain Satisfactory
Kazatomprom maintained the liquidity position of KZT40.2bn (including KZT2.2bn
of short-term deposits) at end-2012, mainly with Kazakh banks, and had access to
available credit facilities of USD60m (KZT9bn) at end-H113. Fitch believes that
Kazatomprom will continue generating strong cash flow from operations over
2013-2016 but its free cash flow is likely to remain negative in 2013.
While the liquidity position did not cover short-term obligations of KZT61.1bn
at end-2012, the latter were affected by one-off re-classification and included
KZT14bn of short-term loans and borrowings and about KZT47bn of Kazatomprom's
guarantee of minimum distributions to Beijing Sino-Kaz Uranium Resources, a JV
partner, over 2010-2033. According to IFRS 2012 Financial Statements, this
guarantee was re-classified to short-term liabilities as Kazatomprom and
Sino-Kaz Company has reached an agreement to rescind the latter's right for
distributions and Kazatomprom's guarantee. Sino-Kaz Company will instead retain
its 49% ownership interest in Semizbay and Kazatomprom will make a cash payment
equal to the difference between the original contractual obligation and the
current fair value of LLP Semizbay-U. In May 2013, Kazatomprom paid USD132m
(about KZT20bn) to Sino-Kaz Company. As a result, the amount of guarantee is
expected to be removed from the company's financial liabilities in 2013.
At end-2012 about 80% of Kazatomprom's outstanding loans were due in 2015 or
later mainly represented by a USD500m Eurobond due in 2015.