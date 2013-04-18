(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON/MOSCOW, April 18 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Kazkommertsbank's (KKB) perpetual subordinated loan participation notes (LPNs) at 'CCC'/'RR6'. The rating action follows the affirmation of KKB's other ratings on 16 April 2013. In February 2013 Fitch upgraded KKB's Tier 2 subordinated debt issues to 'B-' from 'CCC' (see "Fitch Upgrades Three CIS Banks' Subordinated Debt on Criteria Change" at www.fitchratings.com), but the ratings of the perpetual subordinated notes were unaffected by this action. KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES According to Fitch's criteria, the agency maintains a two-notch difference between KKB's Viability Rating (VR) of 'b' and the rating of the notes due to their deep subordination and possibility of coupon omissions. The rating of the notes is expected to move in tandem with KKB's VR, so that the two-notch difference is maintained. Contacts: Primary Analyst Dmitri Abramov Director +7 495 956 2409 Fitch Ratings CIS Ltd 26 Valovaya Street Moscow 115054 Secondary Analyst Aslan Tavitov Associate Director Committee Chairperson Alexander Danilov Senior Director +7 495 956 2408 Media Relations: Julia Belskaya von Tell, Moscow, Tel: +7 495 956 9908, Email: julia.belskayavontell@fitchratings.com; Hannah Huntly, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1153, Email: hannah.huntly@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable criteria, 'Assessing and Rating Bank Subordinated and Hybrid Securities', dated 05 December 2012, are available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research Assessing and Rating Bank Subordinated and Hybrid Securities here Additional Disclosure Solicitation Status here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.