Fitch Ratings has affirmed KB Kookmin Card First International Ltd. due November 2015. The transaction is a securitisation of credit card receivables in South Korea, originated by KB Kookmin Card Co., Ltd. (KB Card). The rating action is as follows:

USD300m floating-rate notes due November 2015 affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable

Key Rating Drivers

The affirmation reflects Fitch's view that the performance of the underlying assets has remained well within its expectations, and that credit enhancement is sufficient to support the current rating. Delinquencies and defaults have remained low, albeit increasing marginally to 0.21% in May 2013 from 0.17% in June 2012 and payment rates have been high since the transaction closed in September 2011.

During the year to May 2013, the three-month average delinquency ratios were less than 0.21%, well below the transaction trigger of 2%. The three-month average annualised net yield rates were above 5.8%, compared with the transaction trigger of 0%, and the three-month average payment rates were over 63%, well above the transaction trigger of 45%. The annualised average default rate has been less than 0.05% since closing.

Fitch expects delinquencies and defaults to continue rising, albeit marginally, over the next 12 months, given high household debt levels in South Korea. However, the transaction's revolving period will end in May 2014, after which the controlled amortisation period will commence. During the controlled amortisation period, principal collections from the receivables will be used to pay down the notes up to the expected scheduled amortisation amount. In addition, the eligibility criteria applied to the assets in the underlying pool, together with conservative base case assumptions used by Fitch, should provide sufficient protection for the rating. This is reflected in the Stable Outlook. Key counterparties to this transaction are Citibank Korea Inc., (A-/Stable/F1) as Korean won (KRW) account bank and swap provider, with a guarantee provided by Citibank, N.A. (A/Stable/F1); and Citibank, N.A., London Branch, (A/Stable/F1) as USD account bank. These banks remain eligible counterparties according to Fitch's criteria.

Rating Sensitivities

Fitch has used two different scenarios to evaluate the rating sensitivities of the rated loan: 1) increased defaults; and 2) a reduction in monthly payment rate (MPR). Assuming that the current product mix, the payment rate and the net yield of the portfolio remain unchanged from the levels reported in the May 2013 servicer report, a downgrade would require an increase of annualised default rates to 30%. Assuming that the current product mix, the annualised default rate and the net yield of the portfolio remain unchanged from current levels, a downgrade would require a decrease of MPR to below 20%.

The initial key rating drivers and rating sensitivities are explained in the New Issue report dated 2 September 2011, available at www.fitchratings.com.