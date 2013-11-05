(The following statement was released by the rating agency) PARIS, November 05 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed KBC Bank's and KBC Group's Long-term Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'A-' with a Stable Outlook. At the same time, the agency has upgraded KBC Bank's Viability Rating (VR) to 'a-' from 'bbb+'. Fitch has also affirmed the IFS rating of KBC Group Re, the group's wholly owned core captive reinsurance subsidiary based in Luxembourg, at 'A-'. A full list of rating actions is provided at the end of this rating action commentary. KEY RATING DRIVERS - KBC BANK AND KBC GROUP KBC Bank's and KBC Group's Long- and Short-term IDRs, senior debt ratings, Support Ratings and Support Rating Floors are driven by an extremely high probability of potential support from the Belgian state (AA/Stable), if required. The Long-term IDRs are at the same level as the Support Rating Floors. The upgrade of KBC Bank's VR takes into account continued strengthening of capital (Fitch core capital ratio (FCC) improved to 13.6% at end-June 2013 from 11.3% at end-2012), supported by firm recurring profitability (annualised operating return on equity of 20% in H113) and progress with resolution of legacy issues that have weighed on the bank in recent years, notably CDOs and problem exposures in Ireland and central and eastern Europe (CEE). Non-performing loans increased moderately to 6.2% of gross loans at end-June 2013 from 5.7% at end-2012, but remain well covered by reserves (unreserved non-performing loans represents 21% of equity, which is in line with similar rated peers). Following the upgrade, the VR is now at the same level as the bank's Long-term IDR, which also reflects its strong franchise in Belgium, high-quality domestic loans, and healthy funding base. KBC Group's Long-term IDR and senior debt ratings are equalised with those of KBC Bank as they share a common regulator, operate in the same jurisdiction, have a common brand and its double leverage remains manageable. The financial flexibility of the parent, KBC Group, has improved as it continues to repay state hybrid capital (EUR4.7bn repaid out of EUR7bn). KBC Group's double-leverage ratio was 103% at end-2012, on the assumption that state hybrid capital is equity not debt. If the state hybrid capital were included as debt, the double leverage ratio would have been 127% (but should decline over time as KBC Group repays state hybrid capital). KBC Bank's and KBC Group's Short-term IDRs have been affirmed at 'F1', the higher of the two mapping options which link Short-term and Long-term IDRs generally applied by Fitch. This reflects the agency's belief that potential additional support from the Belgian state is more certain in the short-term. RATING SENSITIVITIES - KBC BANK'S AND KBC GROUP An upgrade of KBC Bank's Long-term IDR and senior debt ratings is contingent on an upgrade of its VR. A downgrade of KBC Bank's Long-term IDR and senior debt ratings would occur only if both the SRF is revised downwards and the VR is downgraded. Fitch does not expect to upgrade KBC Bank's VR and, consequently, its IDR in the near term. An unexpected rise in losses on loans or legacy assets, deterioration of recurring profitability or lack of focus on maintaining its solid capitalisation and liquidity could result in a downgrade of the VR. KBC Group's Long-term IDR and senior debt rating are likely to move in tandem with those of KBC Bank. However, any significant increase of KBC Group's double leverage ratio (calculated assuming state hybrid capital is equity not debt) or any weakening of the links with KBC Bank including those driven by regulatory changes could lead to negative rating pressure. However, KBC Group's Long-Term IDR (and senior debt) would remain at the current level unless its Support Rating Floor of 'A-' is also revised downwards. KBC Bank's and KBC Group's Short-term IDRs, Support Ratings and Support Rating Floors are sensitive to a change in Fitch's assumptions about potential sovereign support. Changes in assumptions could be driven by a change either in the sovereign's ability (for example, triggered by a change in Belgium's sovereign rating) or in the perceived propensity to provide such support. In Fitch's view, there is a clear intention of the EU ultimately to reduce implicit state support for financial institutions, as demonstrated by a series of legislative, regulatory and policy initiatives. On 11 September 2013, the agency commented on its approach to incorporating support in its bank ratings in light of evolving support dynamics for banks worldwide (see 'Fitch Outlines Approach for Addressing Support in Bank Ratings', 'Bank Support: Likely Rating Paths', and 'The Evolving Dynamics of Support for Banks' available at www.fitchratings.com). KBC Bank's and KBC Group's Support Ratings and Short-term IDRs could be downgraded (potentially by one notch for the Sort-term IDRs to 'F2') and the SRFs revised down if Fitch concludes that potential sovereign support has weakened relative to its previous assessment. KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES Preferred stock issued by KBC Bank, KBC Funding Trust II, KBC Funding Trust III and KBC Funding Trust IV are all four notches lower than KBC Bank's VR (two notches for non-performance and two notches for relative loss severity) and have therefore been upgraded by one notch, following the upgrade of the VR. Similarly, subordinated debt issued by KBC IFIMA N.V, which is one notch lower than KBC Bank's VR (for relative loss severity), has been upgraded by one notch. The preferred stock's and subordinated debt's ratings are primarily sensitive to any change in KBC Bank's VR. KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - KBC VERZEKERINGEN KBC Verzekeringen's ratings reflect its very strong regulatory solvency margin (H113: 304%), excellent business positions especially in Belgium and, to a lesser extent, in CEE, as well as its firm but declining profitability. Consolidated adjusted net profit was EUR171m at end-June 2013, down from EUR251m a year ago. The equalisation of KBC Verzekeringen's IFS rating and IDR reflects the continuing material government support received by the group through issue of hybrid capital. The group's 'A-' IDR places a cap on KBC Verzekeringen's IFS rating. KBC Verzekeringen's ratings are sensitive to any changes to KBC Group's ratings. If, in Fitch's view, KBC Verzekeringen becomes less strategically important within the group, prompted by a significant and sustainable deterioration in its profitability, a negative new business margin, or a regulatory solvency ratio below 150%, this would likely result in a downgrade. Conversely, the IFS rating could be upgraded if the group repays the government hybrid debt issued in 2008, while maintaining KBC Verzekeringen's strong financial profile. KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - SUBSIDIARIES AND AFFILIATED COMPANIES KBC IFIMA N.V, KBC Financial Products International, Ltd, KBC North America Finance Corp and KBC Bank Ireland plc are wholly owned subsidiaries of KBC Bank. Their debt ratings are aligned with those of KBC Bank, based on an extremely high probability of support if required and are sensitive to the same factors that might drive a change in KBC Bank's IDRs. The affirmation of KBC Group Re reflects its core strategic status in relation to KBC Verzekeringen as well as its solid standalone financial profile and cautious management. An upgrade of KBC Group's rating could trigger an upgrade for KBC Group Re. Conversely, a downgrade of KBC Group's rating or a major deterioration within its CDO book could trigger a downgrade for KBC Group Re. The rating actions are as follows: KBC Bank - Long-term IDR affirmed at 'A-', Outlook Stable - Short-term IDR affirmed at 'F1' - Viability Rating upgraded to 'a-' from 'bbb+' - Support Rating affirmed at '1' - Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'A-' - Senior debt affirmed at 'A-' - Commercial paper affirmed at 'F1' - Preferred stock upgraded to 'BB+' from 'BB' KBC IFIMA N.V. - Senior debt affirmed at 'A-' - Short term debt affirmed at 'F1' - Subordinated debt upgraded to 'BBB+' from 'BBB' - Market linked securities affirmed at 'A-emr' KBC Financial Products International, Ltd. - Senior debt affirmed at 'A-' - Commercial paper affirmed at 'F1' KBC North America Finance Corp. - Commercial paper affirmed at 'F1' KBC Bank Ireland plc - Commercial paper affirmed at 'F1' KBC Funding Trust II, KBC Funding Trust III, KBC Funding Trust IV - Preferred stock upgraded to 'BB+' from 'BB' KBC Group - Long-term IDR affirmed at 'A-', Outlook Stable - Senior debt affirmed at 'A-' - Short-term IDR affirmed at 'F1' - Support Rating affirmed at 1 - Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'A-' KBC Verzekeringen N.V. - IFS rating affirmed at 'A-', Outlook Stable - Long-term IDR affirmed at 'A-', Outlook Stable KBC Group Re - IFS rating affirmed at 'A-', Outlook Stable Contact: Primary Analysts: Alain Branchey (KBC Bank, KBC Group) Senior Director +33 (0)1 4429 91 41 Fitch France SAS, 60, rue de Monceau 75008 Paris Amelie Hibos (KBC Verzekeringen NV and KBC Group Re) Analyst +33 (0)1 4429 91 78 Fitch France SAS, 60, rue de Monceau 75008 Paris Secondary Analysts: Olivia Perney Guillot (KBC Bank) Senior Director +33 (0)1 4429 91 74 Amelie Hibos (KBC Group) Analyst +33 (0)1 4429 91 78 Marc-Philippe Juilliard (KBC Verzekeringen NV, KBC Group Re) Senior Director +33 (0)1 4429 91 37 Committee Chairs Alexander Danilov (KBC Bank, KBC Group) Senior Director +7 495 956 2408 Chris Waterman (KBC Verzekeringen NV and KBC Group Re) Managing Director +44 20 3530 1168 Media Relations: Francoise Alos, Paris, Tel: +33 1 44 29 91 22, Email: francoise.alos@fitchratings.com; Hannah Huntly, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1153, Email: hannah.huntly@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable criteria and related research, 'Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria', dated August 2012; 'Rating FI Subsidiaries and Holding Companies', dated August 2012; 'Evaluating Corporate Governance', dated December 2012; 'Assessing and Rating Bank Subordinated and Hybrid Securities' dated December 2012, 'Insurance Rating Methodology', dated 11 January 2013 are available at www.fitchratings.com. 