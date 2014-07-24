(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
PARIS/LONDON, July 24 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed KBC
Bank's and KBC
Group's Long-term Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'A-' with
Stable Outlooks.
Fitch has also affirmed KBC Bank's Viability Rating (VR) at
'a-'. KBC
Verzekeringen's and KBC Group Re's Insurer Financial Strength
(IFS) ratings have
also been affirmed at 'A-' with Stable Outlooks. A full list of
rating actions
is at the end of this commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - VR, IDRS AND SENIOR DEBT OF KBC BANK AND
KBC GROUP
The affirmation of KBC Bank's VR, and hence its IDRs, reflect
the de-risking of
the bank and the resolution of legacy issues. The sources of
risk were
essentially the past strategic decisions to invest outside the
bank's core
markets and customers. Following restructuring, the primary
focus of the bank,
and the group overall, is now Belgium and the Czech Republic,
complemented by a
limited presence in a few more volatile countries, including
Ireland, Hungary,
Bulgaria and Slovakia. In addition, management has placed risk
appetite and risk
management at the centre of the group's strategy, with the aim
of becoming a low
risk bank-insurance group. Fitch views the bank's overall risk
appetite as
fairly conservative, supported by the dominance of the Belgian
operations, while
some CEE countries bring in potential volatility. Underwriting
standards are
generally low risk and risk management has recently been
strengthened and
centralised.
Legacy asset quality problems are the bank's main rating
weakness, and a rating
factor with high influence. Earnings have been dented in the
past five years by
large loan and securities impairment charges. The bank is still
affected by the
weak performance of its Irish and Hungarian lending books,
pushing impaired
loans to gross loans ratio to around 10% at end-2013, which
compares poorly with
similarly rated peers. In addition, this ratio makes capital
vulnerable to a
fairly high level of unreserved impaired loans.
The ratings are, however, underpinned by the bank's strong
retail and corporate
franchise in its two key markets, Belgium and the Czech
Republic, benefiting
from KBC Group's integrated bank-insurance model given the
relatively high level
of personal savings in Belgium. The bank's aim to strengthen its
focus on a
relationship banking business model should create a stable and
diverse financial
group. Revenue and cost initiatives will support the bank's
satisfactory
efficiency.
KBC Bank's capital ratios are good for its rating level. Its
fully loaded Basel
III common equity Tier 1 ratio was 12% at end-2013. However, the
bank's capital
adequacy has to be viewed in conjunction with the overall
capital of the group.
KBC Group still has EUR2bn of hybrid capital from the Flemish
region, for which
it has a repayment schedule of equal yearly instalments of
EUR0.33bn starting in
2014, a manageable amount in Fitch's view.
The ratings also benefit from KBC Bank's healthy funding
profile, with customer
loans largely funded by customer funding. The bank has a solid
retail funding
base, especially in Belgium, where it benefits from strong
market shares. It
also continues to issue long-term senior debt. Liquidity is now
robust. Although
only part of the bank's unencumbered assets are high quality
liquid assets,
these are more than sufficient to cover short-term cash
outflows.
KBC Group's IDRs and senior debt ratings are equalised with
those of KBC Bank as
the bank represents the bulk of the group, they share a common
regulator,
operate in the same jurisdictions, have a common brand and
double leverage
remains manageable. KBC Group's double leverage was 107% at
end-2013, on the
assumption that state hybrid capital is equity and not debt.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - VR, IDRS AND SENIOR DEBT OF KBC BANK AND
KBC GROUP
KBC Bank's VR is at the same level as its Support Rating Floor.
A downgrade of
KBC Bank's IDRs and senior debt ratings would occur only if both
the Support
Rating Floor was revised downwards and the VR was downgraded.
An unexpected rise in losses on loans or legacy assets, lack of
focus on
maintaining its solid capitalisation or deterioration of
recurring profitability
could result in a downgrade of the VR. The Short-term rating of
'F1' is
sensitive to maintaining strong liquidity.
Fitch does not expect to upgrade KBC Bank's VR and,
consequently, its Long-term
IDR in the near term, in light of the bank's asset quality
weaknesses. A
significant reduction in impaired assets would be beneficial to
the ratings.
KBC Group's Long-term IDR and senior debt rating are likely to
move in tandem
with those of KBC Bank. However, a significant increase of KBC
Group's double
leverage ratio (calculated assuming state hybrid capital is
equity not debt) or
a weakening of the links with KBC Bank including those driven by
regulatory
changes, could lead to negative rating pressure.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - SUPPORT RATINGS AND SUPPORT RATING FLOORS
OF KBC BANK AND
KBC GROUP
The Support Ratings and Support Rating Floors reflect Fitch's
expectation that
there is an extremely high probability that the Belgian state
(AA/Stable) would
support KBC Bank and KBC Group, if required. This opinion
derives from KBC
Group's systemic importance in Belgium.
In Fitch's view, there is a clear intention ultimately to reduce
implicit state
support for financial institutions in the EU, as demonstrated by
a series of
legislative, regulatory and policy initiatives. We expect the
EU's Bank Recovery
and Resolution Directive (BRRD) to be implemented into national
legislation
later in 2014 or in 1H15. We also expect progress towards the
Single Resolution
Mechanism (SRM) for eurozone banks in this timeframe. In Fitch's
view, these two
developments will dilute the influence Belgium has in deciding
how Belgian banks
are resolved and increase the likelihood of senior debt losses
in its banks if
they fail solvability assessments.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
OF KBC BANK AND
KBC GROUP
The Support Ratings and Support Rating Floors are primarily
sensitive to further
progress made in implementing the BRRD and the SRM. The
directive requires 'bail
in' of creditors by 2016 before an insolvent bank can be
recapitalised with
state funds. A functioning SRM and progress on making banks
'resolvable' without
jeopardising the wider financial system are areas of focus for
eurozone
policymakers. Once these are operational they will become an
overriding rating
factor, as the likelihood of the bank's senior creditors
receiving full support
from the sovereign if ever required, despite its systemic
importance will
diminish substantially.
Fitch expects that the BRRD will be enacted into national
legislation in the
near term and progress made on establishing the SRM is looking
close to being
ready in the next one to two years. Fitch expects to downgrade
KBC Bank's and
KBC Group's Support Ratings to '5' and revise their Support
Rating Floors to 'No
Floor'. The timing at this stage is likely to be some point in
late 2014 or in
1H15. A revision of the Support Rating Floors would not
necessarily lead to a
downgrade of the Short-term IDRs. We may affirm the Short-term
IDRs at 'F1' to
reflect KBC Bank's robust liquidity.
The Support Ratings and Support Rating Floors are also sensitive
to any change
in Fitch's assumptions about the sovereign's ability (for
example, triggered by
a downgrade of Belgium's sovereign rating) to provide support.
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITES - SUBORDINATED DEBT AND
OTHER HYBRID
SECURITIES
Subordinated debt and hybrid securities issued by KBC Bank are
notched off KBC
Bank's VR. Therefore, their respective ratings are sensitive to
any change in
KBC Bank's VR.
In accordance with Fitch's criteria 'Assessing and Rating Bank
Subordinated and
Hybrid Securities', legacy hybrid securities issued by KBC Bank
are rated four
notches lower than KBC Bank's VR (two notches for
non-performance and two
notches for relative loss severity). Subordinated debt issued by
KBC IFIMA N.V
is rated one notch lower than KBC Bank's VR (for relative loss
severity). The
perpetual hybrid instruments' and subordinated debt's ratings
are primarily
sensitive to any change in KBC Bank's VR.
The CRD IV compliant undated deeply subordinated additional Tier
1 debt
securities issued by KBC Group are notched off KBC Group's
implicit intrinsic
creditworthiness, of which KBC Bank is the predominant operating
entity. They
are rated five notches below KBC Group's implicit intrinsic
creditworthiness.
The notching reflects the notes' higher expected loss severity
relative to
senior unsecured creditors (two notches) and higher
non-performance risk (three
notches). The rating assigned to the notes is broadly sensitive
to the same
factors as those that would affect KBC Bank's VR. In addition,
the notes' rating
is sensitive to the build-up of additional double leverage at
KBC Group. The
notes' rating is also sensitive to any change in notching that
could arise if
Fitch changed its assessment of the probability of the notes'
non-performance
risk relative to the risk captured in KBC Group's implicit
intrinsic
creditworthiness.
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - KBC VERZEKERINGEN
The main rating driver for KBC Verzekeringen is its core
strategic importance
within KBC Group. In addition, the ratings are supported by the
company's strong
regulatory solvency ratio (at end-March 2014: 299%), strong
business positions,
especially in Belgium and to a lesser extent in a selected
number of countries
in Central and Eastern Europe, and strong profitability with net
profit of
EUR468m in 2013 (2012: EUR993m, including EUR408m one-off gains
due to the
divestment in Warta and Fidea). The equalisation of KBC
Verzekeringen's IFS
rating and IDR reflects the continuing material government
support for the group
by means of hybrid capital. The group's 'A-' IDR therefore acts
as a cap on KBC
Insurance's IFS rating.
Any changes in KBC Group's ratings are likely to result in
similar changes to
KBC Verzekeringen's ratings. In addition, if in Fitch's view,
KBC Verzekeringen
were to become less strategically important within the KBC Group
prompted by a
significant and sustainable deterioration in its profitability,
a negative new
business margin, or a regulatory solvency ratio of below 150%,
this would likely
result in a downgrade. Conversely, the IFS rating could be
upgraded by one notch
if the group repays the Flemish Region hybrid capital and, at
the same time, KBC
Verzekeringen maintains a strong financial profile as this would
likely result
in a return to standard notching between the IFS and IDR.
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - SUBSIDIARIES AND
AFFILIATED COMPANIES
KBC IFIMA N.V, KBC Financial Products International, Ltd, KBC
North America
Finance Corp and KBC Bank Ireland plc are wholly owned
subsidiaries of KBC Bank.
Their debt ratings are aligned with those of KBC Bank, based on
an extremely
high probability of support if required and are sensitive to the
same factors
that might drive a change in KBC Bank's IDRs.
Fitch has also affirmed KBC Group Re's IFS rating, the group's
wholly owned core
captive reinsurance subsidiary based in Luxembourg, at 'A-'. The
affirmation
reflects KBC Group Re's core strategic status to KBC
Verzekeringen. Fitch also
views positively its solid standalone financial profile and
cautious management.
An upgrade of KBC Verzekeringen's IFS rating could trigger an
upgrade of KBC
Group Re; conversely a downgrade of KBC Verzekeringen's rating
would likely
trigger a downgrade.
The rating actions are as follows:
KBC Bank
- Long-term IDR affirmed at 'A-', Outlook Stable
- Short-term IDR affirmed at 'F1'
- Viability Rating affirmed at 'a-'
- Support Rating affirmed at '1'
- Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'A-'
- Senior debt affirmed at 'A-/F1'
- Commercial paper affirmed at 'F1'
- Perpetual subordinated debt securities affirmed at 'BB+'
KBC IFIMA N.V.
- Senior debt affirmed at 'A-'
- Short term debt affirmed at 'F1'
- Subordinated debt affirmed at 'BBB+'
- Market linked securities affirmed at 'A-emr'
KBC Financial Products International, Ltd.
- Senior debt affirmed at 'A-'
- Commercial paper affirmed at 'F1'
KBC North America Finance Corp.
- Commercial paper affirmed at 'F1'
KBC Bank Ireland plc
- Commercial paper affirmed at 'F1'
KBC Group
- Long-term IDR affirmed at 'A-', Outlook Stable
- Short-term IDR affirmed at 'F1'
- Senior debt affirmed at 'A-/F1'
- Support Rating affirmed at 1
- Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'A-'
- Undated deeply subordinated securities (BE0002463389) affirmed
at 'BB'
KBC Verzekeringen N.V.
- IFS rating affirmed at 'A-', Outlook Stable
- Long-term IDR affirmed at 'A-', Outlook Stable
KBC Group Re
- IFS rating affirmed at 'A-', Outlook Stable
Contact:
Primary Analyst (KBC Bank and KBC Group)
Olivia Perney Guillot
Senior Director
+33 1 44 29 91 74
Fitch France S.A.S.
60 rue de Monceau
75008 Paris
Primary Analyst KBC (Verzekeringen NV and KBC Group Re)
Amelie Hibos
Analyst
+33 1 4429 91 78
Fitch France S.A.S.
60, rue de Monceau
75008 Paris
Secondary Analyst (KBC Bank and KBC Group)
Philippe Lamaud
Director
+33 1 44 29 91 26
Secondary Analyst (Verzekeringen NV and KBC Group Re)
Marc-Philippe Juilliard
Senior Director
+33 1 4429 91 37
Committee Chairperson (KBC Bank and KBC Group)
Maria Jose Lockerbie
Managing Director
+44 20 3530 1083
Committee Chairperson (KBC Verzekeringen NV and KBC Group Re)
Chris Waterman
Managing Director
+44 20 3530 1168
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria: 'Global Financial Institutions Rating
Criteria', dated 31
January 2014; 'Assessing and Rating Bank Subordinated and Hybrid
Securities',
dated 31 January 2014; 'Insurance Rating Methodology', dated 13
November 2013
are all available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria
here
Assessing and Rating Bank Subordinated and Hybrid Securities
Criteria
here
Insurance Rating Methodology
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.