Jan 14 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings has affirmed Hong Kong-based
Kowloon-Canton Railway Corporation's (KCRC) Long-Term Foreign- and
Local-Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) at 'AA+'. The Outlook is Stable.
The agency has also affirmed KCRC's Short-Term Foreign-Currency IDR at 'F1+' and
senior unsecured rating at 'AA+'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Equalised with the HKSAR: KCRC's ratings are equalised with those of the Hong
Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR; AA+/Stable/F1+), reflecting their
strong strategic and operational ties. Fitch expects KCRC's linkages with the
HKSAR government to be stable on a sustained basis, which underpins the Stable
Outlook.
Passive Entity: KCRC is 100% owned and controlled by the HKSAR, and its primary
source of cash inflows for its debt servicing is MTR Corporation (MTRC,
'AA+'/Stable/'F1+'), which is 77% owned by the HKSAR. KCRC is essentially a
passive pass-through entity after the company ceased rail operations following
the operational merger with MTRC in December 2007. KCRC granted a service
concession to MTRC to operate the KCRC network in return for annual concession
payments.
Cash Inflows Highly Predictable: KCRC's main task is to manage cash inflows from
MTRC to service its existing debt obligations and to fund remaining capex for
projects previously managed by KCRC. The determination of the annual concession
payment is formula based and results in highly predictable cash inflows. The
HKSAR government will continue to maintain a financially robust MTRC a priority,
which underpins KCRC's credit profile.
Financial Robustness Government's Objective: The objective of KCRC's sole
shareholder, the HKSAR, is to maintain a financially sound KCRC for the benefit
of all its stakeholders. A managing board, comprising senior civil servants and
government officials, monitors KCRC's financial performance closely. KCRC
maintains a very small management team and outsources its administrative
functions to MTRC.
Annual Concession Payment: The annual concession payment from MTRC includes a
fixed component of HKD750m plus a variable component based on MTRC's revenue
generated from KCRC's railway assets. Fitch expects the variable component to be
around HKD900m per annum in the next three years. With a total cash inflow of
over HKD1.6bn and a very limited capex requirement, KCRC has sufficient free
cash flow (FCF) to amortise its debt gradually. KCRC's net debt has improved to
HKD8.2bn at end-2012 from HKD13.7bn a year earlier, and this is expected to
reduce further.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Negative: Future developments that may individually or collectively lead to
negative rating action include
- Negative rating action on the HKSAR
- Evidence of diminishing support from/or weakening ties to the HKSAR government
Positive: Future developments that may individually or collectively lead to
positive rating action include
- Positive rating action on the HKSAR provided the linkage remains intact