(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SEOUL, May 17 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed South
Korea-based KEB Hana
Bank's Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A-'. The
Outlook is Stable.
Fitch has also affirmed the bank's Viability Rating at 'a-'. A
full list of
rating action is at the end of this commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
IDRS, VIABILITY RATING AND SENIOR DEBT
KEB Hana's IDRs and senior debt ratings are underpinned by its
Viability Rating,
which reflects the bank's significant franchise in Korea, backed
by a dominant
market position in foreign-currency operations and strengthening
capitalisation.
The Viability Rating also takes into account the bank's moderate
management
quality, a risk appetite Fitch sees as more aggressive than
higher-rated peers
and sound asset quality.
The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's expectation that the bank's
strong capital
will cushion the bank from unexpected stress arising from its
highly
concentrated corporate exposure under the still-challenging
operating
environment over the near-to medium-term.
That being said, Fitch expects the bank to strengthen its
performance amid the
low interest-rate environment. We estimate KEB Hana's
profitability, measured by
operating profit/risk-weighted assets, to be 1.3% in 2017; a
significant
improvement from the previous two years when it was affected by
large merger and
integration costs.
Fitch expects KEB Hana's Fitch Core Capital ratio to improve
further in the
medium-term due to its parent's plan to boost the group's
capitalisation.
However, it may be dragged down by the capital floor issue that
the bank has
faced since 2016. The Fitch Core Capital ratio increased by 1pp
to 13.8% in 2016
due to large cuts in high-risk weighted corporate exposures and
the new
internal-ratings-based system after the integration of its
former banks.
KEB Hana's loan mix has changed noticeably over the previous
three years, as the
bank has replaced a substantial portion of its large corporate
exposures with
low risk-weighted mortgages and real-estate rental loans. Fitch
assesses that
KEB Hana's single-borrower concentration has declined
significantly, albeit it
remains higher than that of local peers. Fitch expects KEB
Hana's ratio of loans
classified as precautionary and below (1.73% at end-2016) under
the local
regulator's loan-quality category - which Fitch believes is a
better gauge of
loan-quality development than non-performing loan ratios - to
remain at about
the average of local commercial banks (1.68%) for the next two
years unless
legacy asset problems emerge. Its reserves for impaired loans,
at 66% at
end-2016, is still weak compared with the 82% commercial bank
average, but has
improved significantly from 49% at end-2014.
KEB Hana's adjusted customer loans/deposits ratio improved
noticeably by 7pp to
109% in 2016, as abundant liquidity drove high customer deposit
growth of 11%.
Fitch expects the ratio to improve further given the bank's
modest loan growth
plan at around the nominal GDP rate. The nation's strengthened
foreign-currency
reserve position, at close to 100% of external liabilities,
should serve as a
large buffer to the banking sector's weak foreign-currency
funding profile
relative to international peers.
SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
The bank's Support Rating and Support Rating Floor reflect
Fitch's continued
belief of an extremely high probability of support from the
South Korean
government (AA-/Stable), if required. This view is based on KEB
Hana's systemic
importance as one of South Korea's largest commercial banks,
holding 13% of the
banking system's total loans, 15% of deposits and about 40% of
the nation's
trade finance due to the bank's entrenched foreign-currency
clearing system.
SUBORDINATED DEBT
KEB Hana's Basel III compliant Tier 2 debt is rated two notches
below its IDR to
reflect Fitch's poor recovery expectations due to the notes'
subordinated status
and because they are to be fully and permanently written-off
upon hitting the
point of non-viability.
Fitch uses the support-driven IDR or Viability Rating, whichever
is higher, as
the anchor rating for Korea's systemically important banks' Tier
2 instruments,
including KEB Hana's. This is because the Tier 2 instruments
will be
non-performing or will reach a point of non-viability when the
issuing bank
becomes insolvent or defaults. This is similar to the point at
which senior debt
is considered to be in default and Fitch expects pre-emptive
support to be
provided to avoid insolvency. KEB Hana's notes have minimal
non-performance risk
relative to its senior unsecured debt.
For more details on Fitch's approach to rating Basel
III-compliant Tier 2 notes,
see <a href="https://www.fitchratings.com/site/pressrelease?id=883114
">Fitch:
Korean Basel III Terms Become More Creditor Friendly, dated
26 September
2014.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
IDRS, VIABILITY RATING AND SENIOR DEBT
In the absence of any changes in support assumptions, any upside
potential for
the bank's IDRs and senior debt ratings is sensitive to the
factors affecting
the Viability Rating. Meanwhile, a downgrade of the IDR and
senior debt is
unlikely, even if the Viability Rating is downgraded, as they
are currently
rated at the bank's Support Rating Floor.
The bank's Viability Rating is sensitive to Fitch's assessment
of KEB Hana's
company profile, risk appetite and financial profile. The
ratings could be
upgraded if there is a sustainable and significant improvement
in the bank's
financial strength and company profile.
The ratings could be downgraded if there is a large increase in
the bank's risk
appetite, including rapid growth or weakened loan quality,
leading to erosion of
its capitalisation.
SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
The Support Rating and Support Rating Floor are sensitive to any
change in
Fitch's assumptions about the propensity or ability of the
Korean authorities to
provide timely support to the bank.
Furthermore, global regulatory initiatives aimed at lowering the
implicit
government support available to banks may cause downward rating
pressure. Fitch
expects the local regulator to propose a draft revision to its
resolution
framework to add a bail-in feature in 2H17. However, it remains
to be seen how
strong the language will be and how feasible it will be to
enforce a bail-in in
practice. The revision has already been postponed due to
domestic political
turmoil in Korea that has arisen since last fall and the
consequent presidential
election in May 2017.
SUBORDINATED DEBT
The ratings on the Basel III-compliant Tier 2 securities are
sensitive to the
same considerations that might affect KEB Hana's Long-Term IDR.
A downgrade of
the subordinated notes is considered to be unlikely unless the
Support Rating
Floor is downgraded, even if the Viability Rating is downgraded,
as the IDR is
rated at the Support Rating Floor.
The rating actions are as follows:
Long-Term Foreign-Currency IDR affirmed at 'A-'; Outlook Stable
Short-Term Foreign-Currency IDR affirmed at 'F1'
Viability Rating affirmed at 'a-'
Support Rating affirmed at '1'
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'A-'
Long-Term senior unsecured debt affirmed at 'A-'
Subordinated Basel III-compliant Tier 2 debt affirmed at 'BBB'
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Heakyu Chang
Senior Director
+82 2 3278 8363
Fitch Australia Pty Ltd, Korea Branch
9F Kyobo Securities Building
97, Uisadang-daero, Yeongdeungpo-Gu
Seoul 07327, South Korea
Secondary Analyst
Matt Choi
Associate Director
+82 2 3278 8372
Committee Chairperson
Parson Singha, CFA
Senior Director
+66 2108 0151
Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935,
Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Global Bank Rating Criteria (pub. 25 Nov 2016)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
Solicitation Status
here#solicitation
Endorsement Policy
here
