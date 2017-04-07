(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, April 07 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Kellogg
Company's (Kellogg)
Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB' and Short-Term
IDR at 'F2'. The
Rating Outlook is Stable. The ratings apply to approximately
$7.8 billion of
total outstanding debt. A full list of rating actions follows at
the end of this
release.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Revenue Pressure Amidst Changing Consumer Preferences
Kellogg's ratings reflect Fitch's expectations that organic
volume will remain
modestly negative over the medium term given the Kellogg
portfolio's exposure to
mature developed markets that account for about 87% of total
sales and a nascent
natural/organic offering. Revenue declined an average of 4% over
the past three
years. Currency translation was responsible for most of the
decline, followed by
volume - which declined approximately 1%/year. Offsetting this
weakness,
price/mix has been positive for each of the past three years.
These positive
price/mix results are driven by a mix shift towards
higher-growth categories and
Kellogg's efforts to expand its gross margin.
Changing consumer preferences have had a negative impact on
Kellogg's
performance. The cereal category has seen steady declines in
sales since peaking
in 2011. Kellogg's cereal sales have declined at a CAGR of 3.5%
since 2011 to
$5.4 billion as of 2016. Cereal had accounted for 51% of company
net sales in
2011, but fell to 42% of sales by 2016, a function of sales
declines and
portfolio restructuring moves, such as the 2012 purchase of
Pringles. In
comparison, snacks grew to account for 51% of sales in 2016 vs
37% in 2011.
Sales in the U.S. Snacks business, although trending right, have
been slightly
negative over the past three years, with growth ranging from
-1.1% to -2.9%.
Positive growth in some brands, such as Pringles with nearly $2
billion in
revenues and approximately 14% of sales, has been offset by
negative organic
growth trends in other brands.
While Kellogg's exposure to developing markets remains low, at
just under 15%,
the company is investing in the emerging economies. Fitch views
these
investments as a long-term positive despite the near-term
weakness seen in
China, Russia and Latin America that has been exacerbated by the
strong U.S.
dollar. In the fourth quarter of 2016, Kellogg closed an
acquisition of a
Brazilian snack company, Parati Group. At the February 2017
Consumer Analyst
Group of New York (CAGNY) conference, Kellogg reiterated its
portfolio strategy
as 1) stabilizing its core developed markets breakfast strategy,
2) growing its
emerging markets business and 3) investing for growth in its
snack business.
Fitch expects Kellogg's cereal business growth to continue to be
slightly
negative, tracking industry growth, but sees opportunity in the
snack business
as investments in crackers and wholesome snacks take hold.
Restructuring Efforts
In November 2013, Kellogg announced Project K, a global
restructuring program
with savings expected to reach an annual run rate of $425
million to $475
million by 2018. The program was expanded in early 2017 to
include exiting
direct store delivery (DSD) for all of Kellogg's U.S. Snacks
business in favor
of a warehouse delivery system. As a result estimated annual
savings from
Project K increased to $600 million to $700 million and the
program was extended
to 2019. As of the end of 2016, $300 million of annual savings
had been
realized. Some of the savings will be reinvested in the business
with the aim of
increasing margins and strengthening marketing and sales
capabilities.
In addition to Project K, Kellogg implemented zero-based
budgeting (ZBB) in 2015
in North America and internationally in 2016. Cumulative savings
from ZBB is
expected to total $450 million to $500 million by the end of
2018, and is
focused on selling, general and administrative expenses.
Kellogg's restructuring programs are one of the more aggressive
in the industry
when evaluated on the basis of savings as a percent of EBITDA at
approximately
25% of 2016 EBITDA versus an average of 17%-20% among the major
U.S. packaged
food companies excluding Kraft Heinz. The cash restructuring
costs from the
programs are expected to approximate $1.1 billion after-tax
($1.5 billion to
$1.6 billion pre-tax). As of 2016, $725 million had been spent.
Initial costs
had largely been offset by working capital improvements. At this
stage, realized
costs savings outweigh the current expenses. Kellogg is
targeting an EBIT margin
of 18% by 2018. Due to lingering costs of the DSD switchover, as
well as revenue
pressure, Fitch is projecting EBIT margins of mid-16% in 2018
from 15.9% in 2016
(adding back non-cash stock-based compensation expense),
gradually improving
throughout the forecast period.
DSD to Warehouse Delivery Changeover
In February 2017 Kellogg announced that it would be
transitioning from a direct
store delivery (DSD) for all of Kellogg's U.S. Snacks business
to a warehouse
delivery system. A DSD system is fixed-cost and
volume-dependent. Given that
Kellogg was shipping only approximately 25% of U.S. sales
through its DSD
network, the Kellogg system was generally acknowledged to be
relatively
expensive. The change is expected to save nearly $300 million a
year, some of
which Kellogg envisions investing back in brand-building and
marketing support.
The change will occur in the second and third quarter 2017 and
it is anticipated
that there may be some disruption. Fitch believes the decline in
2017 revenue as
a result of the transition may be greater than the 2% that
Kellogg has called
out. Kellogg will be running dual systems over the transfer
period, which may
also lead to higher expenses than expected during the
changeover. In summary,
Kellogg will be taking resources away from delivery and in-store
personnel and
putting resources into price reduction for retail, reflecting
the transfer of
in-store activity, and into brand building and marketing. Fitch
finds the
rationale behind this change reasonable but believes there could
be near-term
execution risk.
Leverage Expected to Trend Toward Low 3x
Fitch expects leverage (adjusted debt to EBITDA) to trend
towards the low-3x
range over the next three years, with EBITDA expected to remain
in the $2.5
billion range annually over the next 24-36 months and debt
essentially flat. The
3.5x leverage at the end of 2016 reflects the adjustment to debt
to account for
the sale of $854 million of receivables to third-party financial
institutions.
Fitch estimates that FCF (after dividends and cash restructuring
costs) will
gradually increase from approximately $400 million in 2016 to
approximately $600
million in the forecast period as cash costs related to the
restructuring
program abate. Fitch expects FCF to be either used for tuck-in
acquisitions or
share buybacks.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's expectations are based on the agency's internally
produced, conservative
rating case forecasts. They do not represent the forecasts of
rated issuers
individually or in aggregate. Key Fitch forecast assumptions
include:
--Revenues decline by low single-digits in 2017 due to weak
organic growth and
volume disruption as the company exits its Direct Store Delivery
(DSD) business
model for its snack business in the U.S. Beyond 2017, top line
is expected to be
essentially flat with volume declines in the 1% range being
offset by modest
price increases.
--EBIT margin dips in 2017 to 15.5% due to DSD exit costs but
gradually and
continuously improves thereafter to 16+% through 2019.
--EBITDA is expected to decline to just below $2.5 billion in
2017, again due to
DSD exit costs, and then grow in the low-single-digit range
thereafter.
--FCF (after dividends and cash restructuring costs) gradually
increases from
approximately $400 million in 2016 to approximately $600 million
in the forecast
period as cash costs related to the restructuring program abate.
Fitch assumes
working capital is neutral. Fitch expects FCF to be either used
for tuck-in
acquisitions or share buybacks.
--Leverage (gross debt to EBITDA) remains in the low- to mid-3x
range.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Positive Sensitivities:
Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead
to a positive
rating action include:
--A positive rating action could occur with sustained low- to
mid-single-digit
organic growth with volume trends turning positive and with
overall market
shares stable or improving. In addition, Kellogg would have to
maintain leverage
consistently below 3x.
Negative Sensitivities:
Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead
to a negative
rating action include:
--If Kellogg's organic growth rate is negative in the low
single-digit range.
Consistently negative trends would signal that the company's
renovation and
brand support efforts are not effective and/or that emerging
markets performance
is worse than expected.
--Leverage moving toward mid-3.0x as a result of either poor
performance or
material debt-financed share buybacks or acquisitions.
LIQUIDITY
As of December 2016, Kellogg reported $280 million of cash, $240
million of
which was held overseas. The company maintains an unsecured $2
billion revolving
bank facility maturing in 2019 that was undrawn as of December
2017. This
facility backs up the company's commercial paper (CP) borrowings
which stood at
$386 million at the end of 2016.
In addition, on Jan. 30, 2017, Kellogg entered into an
additional revolver - an
unsecured 364-day facility for $800 million. This revolver backs
Kellogg's
account receivable sale program (program executed in 2016 that
allows for
certain account receivables to be sold to third party financial
institutions).
Debt Maturities: As of Dec. 31, 2016, Kellogg had total debt of
$7.8 billion,
including $386 million CP outstanding, and $7.4 billion senior
unsecured debt.
Senior unsecured notes due in 2017 include a USD$400 million
1.75% note due May
17 and a CAD$300 million 2.05% note due in May 23. Fitch assumes
both these
notes will be refinanced.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
Fitch has affirmed Kellogg's ratings as follows:
--Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB';
--Short-Term IDR at 'F2';
--Commercial paper at (CP) 'F2'.
--Senior unsecured debt at 'BBB';
--Bank credit facility at 'BBB';
Kellogg Europe Company Limited
--Long-Term IDR at 'BBB';
--Short-Term IDR at 'F2';
--CP at 'F2'.
Kellogg Holding Company Limited
--Long-Term IDR at 'BBB';
--Short-Term IDR at 'F2';
--CP at 'F2'.
Kellogg Canada, Inc.
--Long-Term IDR at 'BBB';
--Senior unsecured debt at 'BBB'.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Ellen Itskovitz, CFA
Senior Director
+1-312-368-3118
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
70 West Madison St.
Chicago, IL 60602
Secondary Analyst
Monica Aggarwal, CFA
Managing Director
+1-212-908-0282
Committee Chairperson
Phil Zahn
Senior Director
+1-312-606-3226
Media Relations: Alyssa Castelli, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0540, Email:
alyssa.castelli@fitchratings.com.
Summary of Financial Statement Adjustments - Financial statement
adjustments
that depart materially from those contained in the published
financial
statements of the relevant rated entity or obligor are disclosed
below:
--Historical and projected EBITDA is adjusted to add back
non-cash stock-based
compensation and restructuring / acquisition related costs. For
example, Fitch
added back $63 million in non-cash stock-based compensation and
$608 million
restructuring related costs in 2016.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Criteria for Rating Non-Financial Corporates (pub. 10 Mar 2017)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=1021902
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN
ADDITION, RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEB SITE AT <a
href="https://www.fitchratings.com">WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM..
PUBLISHED
RATINGS, CRITERIA, AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS
SITE AT ALL TIMES.
FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST,
AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE, AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES
ARE ALSO
AVAILABLE FROM THE CODE OF CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE.
DIRECTORS AND
SHAREHOLDERS RELEVANT INTERESTS ARE AVAILABLE AT <a
href="https://www.fitchratings.com/site/regulatory">HTTPS://WWW.
FITCHRATINGS.COM
/SITE/REGULATORY. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE
RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS
FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY
CAN BE FOUND ON
THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.
Copyright © 2017 by Fitch Ratings, Inc., Fitch Ratings Ltd. and
its
subsidiaries. 33 Whitehall Street, NY, NY 10004. Telephone:
1-800-753-4824,
(212) 908-0500. Fax: (212) 480-4435. Reproduction or
retransmission in whole or
in part is prohibited except by permission. All rights reserved.
In issuing and
maintaining its ratings and in making other reports (including
forecast
information), Fitch relies on factual information it receives
from issuers and
underwriters and from other sources Fitch believes to be
credible. Fitch
conducts a reasonable investigation of the factual information
relied upon by it
in accordance with its ratings methodology, and obtains
reasonable verification
of that information from independent sources, to the extent such
sources are
available for a given security or in a given jurisdiction. The
manner of Fitch’s
factual investigation and the scope of the third-party
verification it obtains
will vary depending on the nature of the rated security and its
issuer, the
requirements and practices in the jurisdiction in which the
rated security is
offered and sold and/or the issuer is located, the availability
and nature of
relevant public information, access to the management of the
issuer and its
advisers, the availability of pre-existing third-party
verifications such as
audit reports, agreed-upon procedures letters, appraisals,
actuarial reports,
engineering reports, legal opinions and other reports provided
by third parties,
the availability of independent and competent third- party
verification sources
with respect to the particular security or in the particular
jurisdiction of the
issuer, and a variety of other factors. Users of Fitch’s ratings
and reports
should understand that neither an enhanced factual investigation
nor any
third-party verification can ensure that all of the information
Fitch relies on
in connection with a rating or a report will be accurate and
complete.
Ultimately, the issuer and its advisers are responsible for the
accuracy of the
information they provide to Fitch and to the market in offering
documents and
other reports. In issuing its ratings and its reports, Fitch
must rely on the
work of experts, including independent auditors with respect to
financial
statements and attorneys with respect to legal and tax matters.
Further, ratings
and forecasts of financial and other information are inherently
forward-looking
and embody assumptions and predictions about future events that
by their nature
cannot be verified as facts. As a result, despite any
verification of current
facts, ratings and forecasts can be affected by future events or
conditions that
were not anticipated at the time a rating or forecast was issued
or affirmed.
The information in this report is provided “as is” without any
representation or
warranty of any kind, and Fitch does not represent or warrant
that the report or
any of its contents will meet any of the requirements of a
recipient of the
report. A Fitch rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness
of a security.
This opinion and reports made by Fitch are based on established
criteria and
methodologies that Fitch is continuously evaluating and
updating. Therefore,
ratings and reports are the collective work product of Fitch and
no individual,
or group of individuals, is solely responsible for a rating or
a report. The
rating does not address the risk of loss due to risks other than
credit risk,
unless such risk is specifically mentioned. Fitch is not engaged
in the offer or
sale of any security. All Fitch reports have shared authorship.
Individuals
identified in a Fitch report were involved in, but are not
solely responsible
for, the opinions stated therein. The individuals are named for
contact purposes
only. A report providing a Fitch rating is neither a prospectus
nor a substitute
for the information assembled, verified and presented to
investors by the issuer
and its agents in connection with the sale of the securities.
Ratings may be
changed or withdrawn at any time for any reason in the sole
discretion of Fitch.
Fitch does not provide investment advice of any sort. Ratings
are not a
recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any security. Ratings do
not comment on the
adequacy of market price, the suitability of any security for a
particular
investor, or the tax-exempt nature or taxability of payments
made in respect to
any security. Fitch receives fees from issuers, insurers,
guarantors, other
obligors, and underwriters for rating securities. Such fees
generally vary from
US$1,000 to US$750,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent)
per issue. In
certain cases, Fitch will rate all or a number of issues issued
by a particular
issuer, or insured or guaranteed by a particular insurer or
guarantor, for a
single annual fee. Such fees are expected to vary from US$10,000
to US$1,500,000
(or the applicable currency equivalent). The assignment,
publication, or
dissemination of a rating by Fitch shall not constitute a
consent by Fitch to
use its name as an expert in connection with any registration
statement filed
under the United States securities laws, the Financial Services
and Markets Act
of 2000 of the United Kingdom, or the securities laws of any
particular
jurisdiction. Due to the relative efficiency of electronic
publishing and
distribution, Fitch research may be available to electronic
subscribers up to
three days earlier than to print subscribers.
For Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan and South Korea only: Fitch
Australia Pty Ltd
holds an Australian financial services license (AFS license no.
337123) which
authorizes it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients
only. Credit
ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be
used by persons who
are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act
2001