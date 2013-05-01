(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, May 01 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the following
ratings for
Kellogg Company (Kellogg) and its subsidiaries:
Kellogg
--Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB+';
--Senior unsecured debt at 'BBB+';
--Bank credit facility at 'BBB+';
--Short-term IDR at 'F2';
--Commercial paper (CP) at 'F2'.
Kellogg Europe Company Limited
--Long-term IDR at 'BBB+';
--Short-term IDR at 'F2';
--CP at 'F2'.
Kellogg Holding Company Limited
--Long-term IDR at 'BBB+';
--Short-term IDR at 'F2';
--CP at 'F2'.
Kellogg Canada, Inc
--Long-term IDR at 'BBB+';
--Senior unsecured debt at 'BBB+'.
The Rating Outlook is revised to Stable from Negative. Kellogg's
debt balance
was $7.9 billion at year end 2012, up from $6 billion in 2011
due to the
primarily debt financed $2.7 billion Pringles acquisition which
closed in May
2012. The year-end debt balance factors in Kellogg's nearly $400
million debt
reduction since the Pringles acquisition.
KEY RATING DRIVERS:
The ratings affirmations and Outlook revision to Stable reflect
that Fitch's
expectations for operating earnings improvement, combined with
significant debt
reduction from free cash flow (FCF, cash flow from operations
less capital
expenditures and dividends), should restore leverage to
pre-Pringles acquisition
levels in the mid-2x total debt to EBITDA range in 2014.
Kellogg's leverage was
3.1x at year end 2012 and was modestly better than Fitch's
expectations. Kellogg
has committed to continue to reduce debt in 2013 by refraining
from share
repurchases beyond offsetting the dilution from stock option
exercises, in order
to focus on debt reduction. This, in addition to higher
profitability, should
result in improved credit protection measures in the near term.
Kellogg's ratings incorporate its #1 and #2 market share
positions, strong brand
equities, and ample liquidity. The company is diversified
geographically, with
approximately 40% of 2012 sales generated outside of the United
States. However,
Kellogg has significant exposure to slow-growing, mature markets
and currently
modest exposure to faster growing emerging markets.
Financial Performance:
In 2012 the company's revenues increased 7.6% as 6.5% in net
acquisitions and
2.5% of internal growth (price/volume/mix) more than offset 1.4%
of negative
foreign exchange translation. In 2013, Fitch anticipates gross
margins will be
down slightly due to the lower margins of Pringles, but more
benign cost
inflation of 5% should provide some relief on the cost side as
most of the
inflation will be offset by cost savings projects. Kellogg
adopted a new method
for accounting for pensions which resulted in a non-cash
mark-to-market charge
of $452 million in operating profit. Fitch excluded this charge
and one-time
costs related to the Pringles acquisition, resulting in EBITDA
of $2.6 billion
in 2012 or a 3% improvement over a similar pro forma adjustment
to 2011's EBITDA
of $2.5 billion. In 2013, despite a slight decline in gross
margins, increased
sales from a full year of Pringles and organic growth should
result in a solid
increase in EBITDA.
The company's ample free cash flow (FCF, cash flow from
operations less capital
expenditures and dividends) was over $600 million in 2012 after
averaging just
$400 annually during the past five years. The lower levels had
been influenced
by substantial pension and post-retirement contributions. Fitch
estimates 2013
FCF will be approximately $450 million to $550 million due to
higher capital
expenditures and dividends. However, this level of FCF still
supports the
company's commitment to rapid deleveraging.
Kellogg repaid down its $750 million notes due in March 2013,
and future debt
maturities are manageable. Upcoming debt maturities include
CAD$300 million
notes issued by Kellogg Canada, Inc. (under a full parent
guarantee) due in
2014, $600 million notes due in 2015, and notes totaling $1.3
billion due in
2016. Only the company's 2031 notes lack a change of control
provision. With $2
billion of revolving credit availability, high levels of free
cash flow and
excellent access to the capital markets, the company's liquidity
remains
considerable.
RATING SENSITIVITIES:
Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead
to a positive
rating action include:
--A positive rating action is not anticipated in the near to
intermediate term.
However, it could occur with significant debt reduction beyond
current
expectations following the Pringles acquisition, and a
commitment to maintain
leverage in the low 2.0x range or lower, along with strong free
cash flow.
Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead
to a negative
rating action include:
--A downgrade could occur if Kellogg's operating performance
substantially
deteriorates from current expectations, or if debt reduction is
significantly
slower than anticipated, resulting in leverage that is likely to
be sustained at
approximately 3.0x or higher.
--A downgrade could also occur if Kellogg becomes very
aggressive with share
repurchases or acquisitions.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Judi M. Rossetti, CPA/CFA
Senior Director
+1-312-368-2077
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
70 W. Madison Street
Chicago, IL 60602
Secondary Analyst
Grace Barnett
Director
+1-212-908-0718
Committee Chairperson
Michael Zbinovec
Senior Director
+1-312-368-3164
Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549,
Email:
brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
