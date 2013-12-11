(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, December 11 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Kemper
Corporation's
(Kemper) holding company ratings, including the senior debt
rating at 'BBB-'.
Fitch has also affirmed the Insurer Financial Strength (IFS)
ratings of Kemper's
operating subsidiaries at 'A-'. The Rating Outlook is Stable. A
full list of
ratings follows at the end of this press release.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Kemper's ratings reflect modest but improving earnings, adequate
balance sheet
strength, and sufficient debt servicing capability from holding
company cash and
dividend capacity from its insurance subsidiaries. The ratings
also consider the
company's more volatile earnings profile caused by natural
catastrophe
exposures.
Kemper reported net earnings of $163 million for the first nine
months of 2013,
a 60% increase over the prior year period. The company's p/c
underwriting
results have shown meaningful improvement, aided by lower
catastrophe losses, a
greater benefit from favorable reserve development, and improved
underlying
performance. These results were partially offset by modestly
lower earnings in
the life/health segment.
For the first nine months of 2013, Kemper reported a GAAP
combined ratio of
97.2%, which included 4.3pp of catastrophe losses and 4.1pp of
favorable reserve
development. This compares to a 105.4% combined ratio for the
prior-year period,
which include 6.5pp of catastrophe losses and 2.1pp of favorable
reserve
development.
The company has taken various premium rate actions across all
segments. The
runoff operations of Kemper Direct are performing well,
contributing
significantly to favorable reserve development in 2013. Kemper
continues to
experience elevated claims severity on its personal auto book,
which is being
addressed by continued rating actions and improved risk
selection.
Kemper's Life/Health segment continues to generate stable
earnings with minimal
volatility. The segment reported a 4% reduction in operating
profit to $98
million as of Sept. 30, 2013. The modest deterioration was
primarily due to
increased legal costs and expenses related to expanding its
accident & health
distribution channels. Sales of its accident and health products
continue to
trend favorably.
Fitch views Kemper's p/c companies as adequately capitalized and
its life
companies as strongly capitalized. NAIC risk-based capital
ratios are projected
at 340% and 450% of the company level action at year-end 2013,
respectively. Net
premiums written-to-surplus for Kemper's property/casualty
operations remains
acceptable for its line of business at approximately 1.8x.
Kemper's financial
leverage ratio remains in line with median guidelines at 24.8%
as of Sept. 30,
2013.
Kemper maintains an acceptable level of investment risk with
moderate exposure
to risky asset classes, defined as below-investment-grade bonds,
equity
securities, alternative investments, and real estate. The
company's risky assets
make up 64% of shareholders' equity, which compares to a median
ratio guideline
of 75% at its current rating level.
Kemper's fixed charge coverage improved to 6.6x for the first
nine months of
2013, largely due to better earnings during the period. This is
further
supported by strong holding company cash levels and solid
dividend capacity from
the life insurance subsidiaries.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Factors that could lead to a downgrade include statutory fixed
charge coverage
below 3.5x; a combined ratio above 106% for a sustained period;
or a
deterioration in capitalization with a p/c Prism capital model
score below
'adequate', an RBC ratio for the p/c and life insurance entities
below 200% and
250%, respectively, or a financial leverage ratio that exceeds
30%.
Factors that could lead to an upgrade include significant
improvement in
capitalization with a Prism score of 'strong', a sustained
underwriting profit,
and GAAP fixed charge coverage at or above 8x.
Fitch has affirmed the following ratings with a Stable Outlook:
Kemper:
--Issuer Default Rating at 'BBB';
--$610 million senior notes at 'BBB-';
--$325 million credit facility at 'BBB-'.
Trinity Universal Insurance Co.
United Insurance Co. of America
Union National Life Insurance Co.
Reliable Life Insurance Co.:
--IFS rating at 'A-'.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Dafina M. Dunmore, CFA
Director
+1-312-368-3136
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
70 W. Madison Street
Chicago, IL 60602
Secondary Analyst
Christopher A. Grimes, CFA
Associate Director
+1-312-368-3263
Committee Chairperson
Keith M. Buckley, CFA
Managing Director
+1-312-368-3211
Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549,
Email:
brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
Applicable Criteria & Related Research:
--'Insurance Rating Methodology' (November 2013).
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Insurance Rating Methodology -- Amended
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
