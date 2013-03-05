(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON/MOSCOW, March 05 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Luxembourg-based
Kernel Holding S.A.'s (Kernel) Long-term foreign and local
currency Issuer
Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'B' and 'B+', respectively. Reflecting
the location of
most of Kernel's operations in Ukraine, Kernel's foreign
currency IDR is
constrained by Ukraine's Country Ceiling of 'B'. Fitch has also
affirmed
Kernel's National Long-term rating of 'AA+'(ukr). The Outlooks
for the Long-term
IDRs and National Long-term rating are Stable.
Kernel's ratings continue to reflect its position as the largest
processor and
exporter of bulk sunflower oil in Ukraine and a top four grain
exporter and
farming operator. Free cash flow (FCF) should shift to positive
territory from
FY13. Fitch expects Ukraine to continue to enjoy a favourable
position in
international trade of agricultural commodities, aided by scope
for increasing
efficiency of production and demand growth. These positives are
contrasted by a
decline in profit margin and cash absorption from working
capital, capex and
possibly M&A activity, which could push FFO adjusted net
leverage above 2.5x but
below the threshold of 3.0x considered consistent with the
current ratings.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Accelerated Growth
Kernel's strong revenue growth in the financial year to June
2012 (FY12) has
continued in H113 (ended December 2012), helped by increased
production capacity
to meet long-term demand for edible oils, and steady soft
commodity prices.
EBITDA continued to record mid-single digit growth in FY12 and
H113. Its EBITDA
margin has come under pressure (1H13: 10.7%; 1H12: 15.1%) due to
a drop of
profitability in the core bulk oil and grain trading businesses
and a few
integration issues affecting profitability in its farming
division. While
management does not expect profit margins to recover in the near
term for grain
trading and bulk oil, consolidated EBITDA margin should begin to
improve
gradually from FY14 and stabilise closer to 12% as Kernel's
farming operations
recover.
Diversification and Integration Benefits
Kernel benefits from its presence across the agriculture value
chain. Recent
expansion reflect Kernel's desire to achieve greater scale and
critical mass in
key segments, such as farming and infrastructure, as well as
diversification in
terms of procurement and processing capacity following its
investments in Russia
(Russian Oils in August 2011 and joint venture with Glencore
announced in
September 2012). Contrasting these benefits, Kernel's latest
acquisitions entail
some integration or turnaround risks.
Weak Cash Flows
Kernel's grain trading and oil processing businesses are
characterised by
significant working capital swings and suffered from a large
absorption of
working capital averaging USD200m in FY11 and FY12.
Furthermore, the new
businesses of farming will also absorb substantial investments
in working
capital. Additionally, Fitch expects expansionary capex to
continue at a
sustained pace and to restrain annual FCF to a mildly positive
value over
FY13-FY14. Net lease adjusted FFO-based leverage increased
substantially to 2.4x
in FY12 (1.4x in FY11) although it is expected to remain well
below 3.0x even
incorporating any headroom for under-performance in EBITDA,
working capital
absorption or larger than anticipated capex.
Regulation Risk Remains
Kernel remains exposed to changing rules in terms of grain
trading in Ukraine
and Russia. The possibility of a weak harvesting season
increases the risk of
the imposition of export restrictions by the government, to
maintain low
domestic prices. This could affect the profits of Kernel's grain
(export)
segment which accounted for 7.4% of the group's EBITDA for the
12-month period
to December 2012.
Open Positions in Grain Trading
In FY12 Kernel's grain trading, similarly to other industry
players, did not
make any meaningful profits as management took a trading
position in
anticipation of a potential early lift of export restrictions
from Ukraine.
Fitch understands that Kernel maintains adequate risk management
policies
relative to other domestic traders; however this is unlikely to
help insulate it
from the high supply and price volatility that affects all
traders in Ukraine.
RATINGS SENSITIVITIES
Negative: Future developments that could lead to negative rating
action include:
- A severe shock from commodity prices or export restrictions
leading to funds
from operations (FFO) net lease adjusted leverage above 3.0x on
a continuing
basis
- Shortage of liquidity with respect to the group's projected
peak requirements
of working capital
- Negative free cash flow (FCF) margin of 5% for two consecutive
periods
Positive: Future developments that could lead to positive rating
actions
include:
- Maintenance of an integrated business profile and conservative
debt/equity
funding structure leading to FFO net lease adjusted leverage
below 1.0x on a
continuing basis
- Positive FCF on a continuing basis (at least two years) and
maintenance of a
conservative acquisition policy.
An upgrade of the foreign currency IDR would be possible only if
the Country
Ceiling for Ukraine was upgraded (currently 'B').
The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the
issuer, and therefore,
Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings.
Applicable criteria, 'Corporate Rating Methodology' dated 8
August 2012 are
available at www.fitchratings.com.
