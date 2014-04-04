(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MOSCOW/MILAN/LONDON, April 04 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Russia's
Khanty-Mansyisk Autonomous Region's (KMAR) Long-term foreign and
local currency
Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'BBB', its Short-term foreign
currency IDR at
'F3', and its National Long-term rating at 'AAA(rus)'. The
Outlooks on the
Long-term IDRs are Negative, and on the National Long-term
rating Stable.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The ratings reflect KMAR's robust economy, low debt and expected
improvement of
the region's operating performance in the medium term. They also
consider
material widening of the region's deficit before debt variation
in 2013 leading
to significant depletion of its cash reserves and concentration
of the tax base
in the oil and gas sector.
Fitch expects KMAR to recover operating surpluses in 2014
onwards to 6% of
operating revenue in 2014 and between 8% and 10% in 2015-2016,
from an operating
deficit 3.9% in 2013. This will primarily be aided by a recovery
of the oil and
gas sector expected in 2014. The agency also expects KMAR's
deficit before debt
variation to narrow to 8% of total revenue in 2014 from 20.7% in
2013 (2012:
surplus before debt), on the back of reduced capital spending
and optimisation
of operating expenditure.
The region's operating performance significantly deteriorated in
2013 beyond
Fitch's expectations. This was due to reduced tax proceeds on
the back of new
fiscal rules, comprising advanced deprecation and the
introduction of
consolidated groups of taxpayers for large corporations. Fitch
believes that
the federal government's election pledges to raise public sector
salaries will
continue to fuel growth of operating expenditure in the medium
term.
The region's direct risk is likely to remain moderate in
2014-2016, despite an
expected increase of up to 14% by end-2014 and 17%-18% in
2015-2016. The region
is likely to replace a portion of its short-term bank loans with
a domestic bond
scheduled to be issued in 2014, which will improve its average
portfolio
maturity and thus reduce immediate refinancing risk. The debt
coverage ratio is
likely to improve to about two years of current balance by
end-2014, from a
negative 2.7 years in 2013.
Accumulated cash reserves allowed KMAR to cover materially
increased deficit
before debt variation in 2013, but as a result were
significantly depleted.
Taxes composed 93% of KMAR's operating revenue in 2013 (2012:
94.6%). The
region's top 10 taxpayers are all Russia's major oil and gas
companies, which
contributed 52.1% of total taxes in 2012 (2011: 51.5%). In the
administration's
view the region's oil and gas sector will restore profitability
from 2014, after
having been negatively affected by fiscal changes in 2013.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
A downgrade could result if the sovereign is downgraded, or in
the absence of a
sovereign downgrade, from consistently weak budgetary
performance leading to
insufficient debt service coverage and a material increase of
refinancing risk.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Konstantin Anglichanov
Director
+7 495 956 9994
Fitch Ratings CIS Ltd
26 Valovaya Street
Moscow 115054
Secondary Analyst
Behruz Ismailov
Associate Director
+7 495 956 9980
Committee Chairperson
Raffaele Carnevale
Senior Director
+39 02 87 90 87 203
Media Relations: Julia Belskaya von Tell, Moscow, Tel: +7 495
956 9908, Email:
julia.belskayavontell@fitchratings.com; Peter Fitzpatrick,
London, Tel: +44 20
3530 1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable criteria 'Tax-Supported Rating Criteria' dated 14
August 2012,
'International Local and Regional Governments Rating Criteria
outside United
States' dated 9 April 2013 are available at
www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Tax-Supported Rating Criteria
here
International Local and Regional Governments Rating Criteria
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
