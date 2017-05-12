(The following statement was released by the rating agency) MEXICO CITY, May 12 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Kimberly-Clark de Mexico S.A.B. de C.V.'s (KCM) Long-Term Local Currency (LC) and Foreign-Currency (FC) Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'A' and the long-term national scale rating at 'AAA(mex)'. The Rating Outlook for the FC IDR was revised to Stable from Negative. The Rating Outlook for the LC IDR and the long-term national scale rating is Stable. A full list of rating actions follows at the end of this press release. The FC IDR Outlook revision to Stable is based on Fitch's assessment of the company's ability to service hard currency (HC) debt, as per Fitch's 'Rating Non-Financial Corporates Above the Country Ceiling Rating Criteria'. Last December, Fitch revised KCM's FC IDR Outlook to Negative following Mexico's sovereign Rating Outlook revision to Negative from Stable. In the event Mexico's sovereign rating and country ceiling are downgraded by one notch, KCM's FC IDR can be rated one notch above the country ceiling provided the LC IDR remains at 'A'. Fitch's core approach is to assess the issuer's ability to service HC external debt service from cash flow generation or available liquidity. In KCM's case, the company possesses HC liquid assets offshore that are available for HC external debt service, if needed. Fitch also takes into account that the HC readily available cash abroad should be held in accounts of financial institutions rated investment grade. Another aspect considered is KCM's strategic partner, Kimberly-Clark Corporation (KMB), which could be relied on as an additional source of HC foreign exchange. KCM's ratings reflect its leading market position, strong cash flow generation, solid capital structure and liquidity position, proven debt-payment track record, and partial ownership by KMB, rated 'A' by Fitch. KEY RATING DRIVERS STRONG BUSINESS PROFILE KCM's solid business profile is supported by its brand portfolio, extensive distribution network, low-cost structure and access to KMB's technology and research and development capabilities. The ratings reflect KCM's ability to withstand competitive pressures and soft consumer demand, undertake pricing initiatives and offset input cost volatility. The company is the market leader in most of the product categories in which it participates, with market share positions that are - in some categories - substantially higher than those of the nearest competitors. KCM's ratings reflect the company's strong credit profile and partial ownership by KMB, which maintains an equity stake of 47.9% in KCM. KMB has four seats on KCM's 12-person board of directors. The company is a strategic investment for KMB, as its largest affiliate worldwide. KCM has access to KMB's recognized global brands, common processes and product technology, consistent financial reporting and controls, and worldwide purchasing and sourcing. RESILIENT PERFORMANCE THROUGH THE CYCLE KCM has a good track record of successfully managing through Mexico's business cycle while maintaining healthy operating margins and a conservative financial profile. The company's consumer products are well positioned to take advantage of potential product penetration due to demographics and economic growth. In addition, KCM's most important products enjoy stable demand from customers while the economic environment influences the revenue mix. STRONG CASH FLOW GENERATION KCM has a consistent track record of sizeable EBITDA and operating cash flow generation, as well as positive pre-dividend free cash flow (FCF). Fitch expects cash flow from operations (CFO) to remain ample over the medium term. During the last 12 months (LTM) ended in March 2017, CFO was MXN5.2 billion and Fitch expects it to increase to around MXN6 billion by the end of the year and to above MXN6 billion going forward. The ratings incorporate the company's medium-term ability to internally fund its maintenance capex and dividend payouts. For the LTM ended March 2017 and as a consequence of the intense capex plan to increase capacity, KCM's FCF was negative MXN3.1 billion. Fitch expects FCF to remain negative during 2017 due to the ongoing investment plan. However, FCF should return to neutral-to-positive levels once the investments start generating cash flows in 2018. SOUND FINANCIAL PROFILE Fitch expects KCM's total debt (adjusted by hedging instruments) to EBITDA to be around 2x before returning to Fitch's medium-term expectation of 1.5x. For the LTM ended March 31, 2017, total debt to EBITDA and net debt to EBITDA were 2.0x and 1.2x, respectively. The leverage ratio considers KCM's hedges related to USD-denominated debt. Fitch expects EBITDA margins to be slightly lower than those presented in 2015-2016 of 27%. For the LTM ended March 31, 2017, KCM reported an EBITDA margin of 25.8%, which was affected by a combination of higher exchange rates and price increases of some raw materials and electricity. Fitch also expects KCM to continue its cost savings program, which historically reduced sales costs by 3%-4% annually. During 2016, the company achieved savings of MXN1.1 billion and it expects a similar amount for 2017. OPERATING FX EXPOSURE KCM is exposed to currency variations as almost 60% of the company's cost structure is denominated in or linked to the USD. However, the company has been able to offset the FX risk due to operating efficiencies and higher revenues related to price increases and to a lesser extent to volume increases. KCM's hedging strategy has kept the debt and interest payments constant in Mexican Peso terms despite the devaluation of the Mexican peso versus the U.S. dollar. KEY ASSUMPTIONS Fitch's key assumptions within the rating case for the issuer include: --Exchange rate and inflation forecast is based on Fitch sovereign group estimations; --Average revenue growth of 7% per year during 2017-2020; --The company continues with its cost reduction program; --EBITDA margins close to 26.2% on average during 2017-2020; --CFO generation of MXN6.9 billion on average during 2017-2020; --Capex of USD350 million during 2016-2017 and USD85 million per year during 2018-2019; --The company refinances its debt maturities due in 2017 and 2018; --Dividend payments are adjusted for inflation every year. RATING SENSITIVITIES With a highly stable business, considerable cash flow, low leverage, and strong liquidity, changes in KCM's ratings are likely to depend on management's actions. Since KCM is not expected to change its financial policies in the near future, Fitch does not foresee any positive rating action at this time. Future developments that may individually or collectively lead to a negative rating action include any change in the company's financial policies that results in sustained higher leverage measured as total debt to EBITDA above 2x or a net debt to EBITDA ratio above 1.5x, sustained lower profitability and negative FCF generation. Also, any significant deterioration in KMB's brands, financial profile, or operational support to its Mexican affiliate could also pressure KCM's ratings. A downgrade of several notches in Mexico's sovereign rating and country ceiling could also stress KCM's foreign currency ratings. LIQUIDITY The company's liquidity position is sound. KCM's longstanding ability to steadily generate significant amounts of operating cash flow underpins its liquidity and ample access to capital markets, both domestic and international. As of March 31, 2017, KCM's cash position was MXN7.3 billion and short-term maturities are MXN2.5 billion, referring to a local issuance due in June 2017. Fitch does not foresee any liquidity problem for KCM given its relatively stable cash generation and widespread maturities due between 2017 and 2025 FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS Fitch has affirmed the following ratings: --Foreign Currency Long-Term IDR at 'A'; Outlook Revised to Stable from Negative; --Local Currency Long-Term IDR at 'A', Outlook Stable; --Long-term national scale rating at 'AAA(mex)'; Outlook Stable; --USD250 million senior notes due in 2024 at 'A'; --USD250 million senior notes due in 2025 at 'A'; --MXN2.5 billion unsecured CBs due 2017 at 'AAA(mex)'; --MXN1.5 billion unsecured CBs due 2018 at 'AAA(mex)'; --MXN400 million unsecured CBs due 2019 at 'AAA(mex)'; --MXN2.5 billion unsecured CBs due 2020 at 'AAA(mex)'; --MXN1.77 billion unsecured CBs due 2023 at 'AAA(mex)'. Contact: Primary Analyst Maria Pia Medrano Associate Director +52 55 5955 1600 Fitch Mexico S.A. de C.V. Blvd. Manuel Avila Camacho 88, Piso 10 Edificio Picasso, Ciudad de Mexico. Secondary Analyst Johnny DaSilva Director +1-212-908-0367 Committee Chairperson Alberto Moreno Senior Director +52 81 8399 9100 Media Relations: Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908 0526, Email: elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com. Date of Relevant Rating Committee: May 11, 2017. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Applicable Criteria Criteria for Rating Non-Financial Corporates (pub. 10 Mar 2017) here National Scale Ratings Criteria (pub. 07 Mar 2017) here Rating Non-Financial Corporates Above the Country Ceiling Rating Criteria (pub. 15 Feb 2017) here Additional Disclosures Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form here Solicitation Status here#solicitation Endorsement Policy here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA, AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE, AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE CODE OF CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. DIRECTORS AND SHAREHOLDERS RELEVANT INTERESTS ARE AVAILABLE here. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE. Copyright © 2017 by Fitch Ratings, Inc., Fitch Ratings Ltd. and its subsidiaries. 33 Whitehall Street, NY, NY 10004. Telephone: 1-800-753-4824, (212) 908-0500. Fax: (212) 480-4435. Reproduction or retransmission in whole or in part is prohibited except by permission. All rights reserved. In issuing and maintaining its ratings and in making other reports (including forecast information), Fitch relies on factual information it receives from issuers and underwriters and from other sources Fitch believes to be credible. Fitch conducts a reasonable investigation of the factual information relied upon by it in accordance with its ratings methodology, and obtains reasonable verification of that information from independent sources, to the extent such sources are available for a given security or in a given jurisdiction. The manner of Fitch’s factual investigation and the scope of the third-party verification it obtains will vary depending on the nature of the rated security and its issuer, the requirements and practices in the jurisdiction in which the rated security is offered and sold and/or the issuer is located, the availability and nature of relevant public information, access to the management of the issuer and its advisers, the availability of pre-existing third-party verifications such as audit reports, agreed-upon procedures letters, appraisals, actuarial reports, engineering reports, legal opinions and other reports provided by third parties, the availability of independent and competent third- party verification sources with respect to the particular security or in the particular jurisdiction of the issuer, and a variety of other factors. Users of Fitch’s ratings and reports should understand that neither an enhanced factual investigation nor any third-party verification can ensure that all of the information Fitch relies on in connection with a rating or a report will be accurate and complete. Ultimately, the issuer and its advisers are responsible for the accuracy of the information they provide to Fitch and to the market in offering documents and other reports. In issuing its ratings and its reports, Fitch must rely on the work of experts, including independent auditors with respect to financial statements and attorneys with respect to legal and tax matters. Further, ratings and forecasts of financial and other information are inherently forward-looking and embody assumptions and predictions about future events that by their nature cannot be verified as facts. As a result, despite any verification of current facts, ratings and forecasts can be affected by future events or conditions that were not anticipated at the time a rating or forecast was issued or affirmed. The information in this report is provided “as is” without any representation or warranty of any kind, and Fitch does not represent or warrant that the report or any of its contents will meet any of the requirements of a recipient of the report. A Fitch rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness of a security. This opinion and reports made by Fitch are based on established criteria and methodologies that Fitch is continuously evaluating and updating. Therefore, ratings and reports are the collective work product of Fitch and no individual, or group of individuals, is solely responsible for a rating or a report. The rating does not address the risk of loss due to risks other than credit risk, unless such risk is specifically mentioned. Fitch is not engaged in the offer or sale of any security. All Fitch reports have shared authorship. Individuals identified in a Fitch report were involved in, but are not solely responsible for, the opinions stated therein. The individuals are named for contact purposes only. A report providing a Fitch rating is neither a prospectus nor a substitute for the information assembled, verified and presented to investors by the issuer and its agents in connection with the sale of the securities. Ratings may be changed or withdrawn at any time for any reason in the sole discretion of Fitch. Fitch does not provide investment advice of any sort. Ratings are not a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any security. Ratings do not comment on the adequacy of market price, the suitability of any security for a particular investor, or the tax-exempt nature or taxability of payments made in respect to any security. Fitch receives fees from issuers, insurers, guarantors, other obligors, and underwriters for rating securities. Such fees generally vary from US$1,000 to US$750,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent) per issue. In certain cases, Fitch will rate all or a number of issues issued by a particular issuer, or insured or guaranteed by a particular insurer or guarantor, for a single annual fee. Such fees are expected to vary from US$10,000 to US$1,500,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent). The assignment, publication, or dissemination of a rating by Fitch shall not constitute a consent by Fitch to use its name as an expert in connection with any registration statement filed under the United States securities laws, the Financial Services and Markets Act of 2000 of the United Kingdom, or the securities laws of any particular jurisdiction. Due to the relative efficiency of electronic publishing and distribution, Fitch research may be available to electronic subscribers up to three days earlier than to print subscribers. For Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan and South Korea only: Fitch Australia Pty Ltd holds an Australian financial services license (AFS license no. 337123) which authorizes it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients only. Credit ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be used by persons who are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act 2001