NEW YORK, October 02 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings affirms
Kimberly-Clark Corporations'
(KMB) ratings as follows:
--Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A';
--Short-Term IDR at 'F1';
--$2 billion commercial paper (CP) program at 'F1';
--$200 million dealer remarketable securities at 'A'/'F1';
--$1.5 billion revolving credit facility at 'A';
--Senior unsecured notes and debentures at 'A'.
Fitch also affirms Kimberly-Clark Worldwide, Inc.'s CP at 'F1'.
Commercial
paper, issued by Kimberly-Clark Worldwide, Inc., is fully
guaranteed by KMB.
The Rating Outlook is Stable. Approximately $5.9 billion of
senior unsecured
notes, remarketable securities, debentures and commercial paper
outstandings are
affected by this action. The revolver is unutilized. Total
consolidated debt is
$7.2 billion and encompasses the $5.9 billion mentioned above
and certain
unrated facilities such as the $506 million redeemable preferred
security, the
$397 million monetization loan, and approximately $400 million
of other debt.
Sizeable Scale, Stable Sector:
The ratings reflect the company's scale with over $21 billion in
revenues,
leading market shares in the relatively non-cyclical household
and personal care
products sector, and strong liquidity.
Emblematic of the household and personal care sector's
stability, organic
revenue growth is typically in the 1% to 5% range. KMB's
performance has been
within this range in each of the past seven years. Fitch
expects low
single-digit organic growth in 2013. However, exiting $500
million of
low-margin business including diapers and consumer tissue in
much of Western and
Central Europe and some drag from negative foreign exchange
translation is
likely to lead to flat or modestly lower revenues this year.
Commitment to Credit Protection Measures:
The company's commitment to maintain its current credit
protection measures
underpins the rating. Fitch is comforted by the fact that KMB
has demonstrated
an ability to scale back discretionary activities such as share
repurchases and
a portion of capital expenditures when cash flows experience
pressure or if
pension contributions or fill-in acquisitions are required.
Management appears
mindful of the company's rating.
Moderate Leverage to Be Maintained:
Fitch expects debt and leverage (debt/EBITDA) to remain near
$7.2 billion and
below 2x in the near term. Leverage has been at or below 2x
since 2008. At
present, KMB could increase debt to near the $1 billion range
with minimal
impact on the rating as long as its current business momentum,
with solid
organic growth, improved operating margins and moderate leverage
is sustained.
Fitch expects the company to balance shareholder-friendly
activities against its
solid credit protection measures, and execute such activities in
a prudent
manner.
Intermittent Input Cost Pressures:
Commodities used in the manufacturing process such as resin,
pulp, and energy
can experience periods of price volatility, pressuring margins.
On-going cost
saving programs along with pricing in some markets have led to
sequential
improvement in EBIT margins since 2011; margins improved
sequentially from 13.8%
in 2011 to 15.9% in the first half of 2013. Fitch expects
margins to improve
further in 2013 with mix improvement in Europe and overall cost
savings
offsetting moderate moderate increases in some commodities, such
as resin.
Ample Operating Earnings and Cash Flow:
At June 30, 2013, KMB had almost $2.7 billion in liquidity with
$1.2 billion in
cash on hand and $1.5 billion in revolving credit availability.
The company's
sole financial covenant to maintain stockholders equity of at
least $2.3 billion
has a significant cushion, at $4.7 billion at June 30, 2013.
Both of these
features support the company's strong liquidity.
The company's strong financial flexibility is derived from its
ability to
consistently generate at least $2.3 billion in operating cash
flow (OCF) since
2009. From 2009 through 2011, however, almost $1.8 billion in
pension
contributions (roughly $590 million on average annually for
three years)
dampened OCF. Pension contributions are expected to remain well
below those
levels, given improved market returns and a stabilized or
improving discount
rate. Further, EBITDA margins have improved sequentially since
2011 and were
almost 20% at the last 12 months (LTM) ended June 30, 2013.
Fitch expects
further margin improvement due to the company's on-going cost
savings program
and restructuring actions. As a result, the new normal for OCF
is approximately
$3 billion, which provides a good cushion for discretionary
activities such as
the almost $2.3 billion annually in CAPEX and dividends. Fitch
expects OCF to
be in the $3 billion range and that FCF will exceed $600 million
going forward.
Near-Term Refinancing Bulge:
The company has a refinancing bulge with a total of $1.2 billion
in debt
maturing in the next 15 months: dealer remarketable securities
of $200 million
due in December 2013, a $397 million LIBOR + 150 basis point
(bps) loan due in
January 2014, a $100 million 6.875% debenture maturing in
February 2014 and a
$506 million 5.417% redeemable preferred security also matures
in December 2014.
KMB is likely to access the capital market and refinance these
maturities rather
than use internally generated funds, in order to manage its
capital structure
and maintain credit metrics at levels commensurate with current
ratings. Debt
maturities are modest in 2015 and 2016 at less than $350 million
annually.
RATING SENSITIVITIES:
Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead
to a negative
rating action include:
A change in financial strategy to operate with higher leverage,
or completing a
large debt-financed share buyback or acquisition is likely to
trigger a negative
rating action. None of these actions are expected.
Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead
to a positive
rating action include:
The company has the financial flexibility to manage its credit
metrics at
slightly higher levels given stable cash flows. Operating with
leverage closer
to 1x and demonstrating a commitment to staying within that band
would support
upward migration of KMB's rating. However, the company appears
comfortable with
its current ratings and an upgrade does not appear likely.
