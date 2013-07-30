(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, July 30 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the Issuer
Default Ratings
(IDR) for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (KMI) and El Paso LLC (EP,
formerly El Paso
Corporation) at 'BB+'. Both KMI and EP have Stable Rating
Outlooks. EP is a
wholly-owned subsidiary of KMI and its debt is cross-guaranteed
and ratably
secured with KMI.
A complete list of KMI and EP ratings follows at the end of this
release.
Approximately $5 billion of KMI debt and $4.3 billion EP debt is
affected by
today's rating action.
KMI is the owner of the general partner (GP) and approximately
11% limited
partner (LP) interests in Kinder Morgan Energy Partners, L.P.
(KMP, Fitch IDR
'BBB', Stable Outlook). Through its ownership of EP, KMI is the
owner of the GP
and approximately 43% LP interests in El Paso Pipeline Partners
L.P. (El Paso
Pipeline Partners Operating Company, IDR 'BBB-', Stable
Outlook). In
addition, KMI has a 20% interest in NGPL PipeCo LLC (NGPL, IDR
'B', Stable
Outlook).
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Rating Rationale: KMI's and EP's ratings and Stable Rating
Outlooks reflect the
significant scale of consolidated operations, the quality and
diversity of
assets held by their operating master limited partnerships
(MLPs), and the
favorable implications of future asset dropdowns on KMI's
leverage metrics.
Fitch expects these metrics will improve as KMI drops assets
down to its MLPs
and uses the resulting proceeds to de-lever. KMI is now the
third largest energy
company in the U.S. with a consolidated enterprise value of
approximately $115
billion. KMI's May 2012, acquisition of EP has resulted in
reduced consolidated
business risk given the cash flow stability associated with EP's
interstate
pipelines. Approximately 78% of consolidated 2013 cash flow will
come from its
lowest risk natural gas and petroleum products pipelines and
terminal segments.
The CO2 oil production operations at KMP which are exposed to
commodity price
and volumes will contribute 14%.
Post-merger dropdowns include the sales of Tennessee Gas
Pipeline Co. (TGP, IDR
'BBB', Stable Outlook) and El Paso Natural Gas Co. (EPNG, IDR
'BBB', Stable
Outlook) to KMP and Cheyenne Plains Gas Pipeline Co., and the
remaining 14% of
Colorado Interstate Gas Co. (IDR 'BBB', Stable Outlook) to EPB.
Sale proceeds
have been applied to debt reduction. KMI's 50% interests in Ruby
Pipeline LLC
(IDR 'BBB-', Stable Outlook) and Citrus Corp. are expected to be
dropped down to
the MLPs in 2014.
Given KMI's consolidated business risk, Fitch believes that
appropriate leverage
for a 'BB+' rating as measured by the total standalone debt of
KMI and EP to
cash from operations should be 3.5x or below. In Fitch's base
case forecast, KMI
should be able to attain this metric on a pro forma basis in
2013, with
standalone parent company leverage expected to drop further to
3.0x or below in
2014 with the benefit of the dropdowns and related debt
repayment.
Other considerations and concerns for KMI's ratings include the
structural
subordination of its cash flows to debt repayment at its
operating MLPs,
aggressive capital spending at the MLPs, exposure to changes in
natural gas
liquids (NGL) and oil prices, and exposure to volume risk for
KMP's CO2 and
midstream business segments. However, the financial impact of
commodity price
volatility is minimized through hedges which have been applied
to approximately
80% of expected oil production for the remainder of 2013. Also
considered is the
board-authorized repurchase of up to $350 million of warrants or
common stock of
KMI that would likely be funded with debt. However, unless
future equity
repurchases significantly exceed the current authorized amounts,
KMI's leverage
metrics would remain appropriate for its 'BB+' rating.
Liquidity is adequate: KMI has access to a $1.75 billion secured
revolving
credit facility that matures December 2014. EP's revolver and
the revolver that
had been utilized for EP's oil and gas business were repaid and
terminated when
its merger with KMI closed. At June 30, 2013, $1.35 billion was
outstanding
under the KMI revolver. KMI as a holding company has limited
future borrowing
needs. Its largest operating affiliates are self-financing with
generally
favorable capital market access. KMI's near-term debt maturities
are manageable.
EP has $30 million of notes maturing in 2013 and $207 million of
notes maturing
mid-2014 while cash proceeds from planned 2014 dropdowns to the
MLPs could
exceed $2 billion and will allow KMI to repay its term loan due
2015 with a
current balance of $1.528 billion and reduce its revolver. The
revolver has a
6.0x leverage test.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Positive: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to
positive rating action include:
--A lessening of consolidated business risk as the company
acquires and expands
pipeline and fixed-fee businesses;
--A rating upgrade to KMP;
--A material improvement in credit metrics with sustained
standalone parent
leverage below 2.0x.
Negative: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to a
negative rating action include:
--Increasing leverage at KMI's operating affiliates to support
organic growth
and acquisitions;
--A rating downgrade to KMP;
--A weakening of credit metrics with sustained standalone parent
leverage above
4.0x.
The following ratings have been affirmed by Fitch with a Stable
Outlook:
Kinder Morgan, Inc.
--IDR at 'BB+';
--Secured notes and debentures at 'BB+';
--Secured revolving credit facility at 'BB+';
--3-year term loan facility at 'BB+'.
Kinder Morgan Finance Company, LLC
--Secured notes at 'BB+'.
KN Capital Trust I
--Trust preferred at 'BB-'.
KN Capital Trust III
--Trust preferred at 'BB-'.
El Paso LLC
--IDR 'BB+';
--Senior secured notes and debentures at 'BB+'.
El Paso Energy Capital Trust I
--Trust convertible preferred securities at 'BB-'.
Contact:
Primary Analyst (for Kinder Morgan, Inc.)
Ralph Pellecchia
Senior Director
+1-212-908-0586
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
One State Street Plaza, New York, NY 1004
Secondary Analyst
Peter Molica
Director
+1-212-908-0288
Primary Analyst (for El Paso LLC)
Peter Molica
Director
+1-212-908-0288
Secondary Analyst
Kathleen Connelly
Director
+1-212-908-0290
Committee Chairperson
Mark C. Sadeghian, CFA
Senior Director
+1-312-368-2090
