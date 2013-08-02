(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON/MOSCOW, August 02 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Russia-based KIT Finance Investment Bank's (KIT) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'B' with Stable Outlooks. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this comment. RATING DRIVERS: KIT's IDRS, NATIONAL RATING, SUPPORT RATING KIT's Long-term IDR and other support-driven ratings reflect the potential support, which KIT may receive if needed from its minority shareholder JSC Russian Railways (RR, BBB/Stable) and its affiliated non-state pension fund Blagosostoyanie (NPFB; not rated), which holds a controlling stake in the bank through four asset management companies. The support may also come from KIT's sister bank Absolut Bank (AB; B/Stable; b), which has recently been acquired by NPBF and is planned to be merged with KIT. However, Fitch considers the probability of support to be limited given the complexity of ownership structure, KIT's limited strategic importance to RR and some potential reluctance to use AB to support KIT in all circumstances. RATING DRIVERS: KIT's VIABILITY RATING KIT's VR reflects the bank's limited franchise, sizable problem legacy loans and non-core assets, rather risky and concentrated new lending, modest pre-impairment profitability and weak capitalisation. On the positive side the ratings acknowledge reasonable liquidity supported by related party funding. Legacy problem loans net of reserves amounted to RUB6.8bn at end-2012 (0.8x of Fitch Core Capital (FCC)). There is some collateral in the form of former KIT Finance Group assets, although the recovery prospects are uncertain. Positively, even if KIT fails to sell these assets on the market, they will be likely purchased by NPFB at book value, representing a form of shareholder support. If these legacy assets are not sold, Fitch estimates the bank would need to create a further RUB2bn of provisions under local accounts to bring them in line with IFRS. KIT's current regulatory capital (N1 ratio of 12.4% at end-H113) allows it to fully provide for these exposures, however, this would weaken its already moderate capital position. Apart from legacy loans, KIT's credit profile is also under pressure from notable exposure to non-core investment property (RUB8.2bn at end-2012, or 0.9x of end-2012 FCC) mainly represented by a large land plot in St. Petersburg with a rather aggressive valuation. This asset is likely to remain on KIT's books and its sale may be a longer story, in Fitch's view. Liquidity is reasonable with the cushion of liquid assets equalling 69% of end-Q113 customer funding. However, funding remains concentrated with significant (48%) share of related party liabilities (mainly from NPFB, RR and their affiliated companies). RATING SENSITIVITIES: KIT's IDRS, VR, NATIONAL RATING, SUPPORT RATING If KIT is merged into AB and ceases to be a separate legal entity its ratings will be withdrawn. An upgrade would be possible if KIT is sold to a highly-rated entity which identifies the bank as strategically important, but Fitch views this scenario as unlikely. Conversely the sale of the bank to a weaker/unrated shareholder could put downward pressure on the bank's Long-Term IDR, as could any weakening of support propensity from the current shareholders. The VR could be downgraded if significant problems emerge in the non-legacy loan portfolio and/or if recovery from legacy problem assets proves to be lower than expected and/or KIT sells them with significant loss to NBPF. Improved performance and recovery of problem loans without taking further significant losses would be credit positive. The rating actions are as follows: KIT: Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'B'; Stable Outlook Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'B' National Long-term Rating: affirmed at 'BBB-(rus)'; Stable Outlook Viability Rating: affirmed at 'b-' Support Rating: affirmed at '4' Contact: Primary Analyst Dmitri Vasilyev Associate Director +7 495 956 5576 Fitch Ratings CIS Limited 26 Valovaya Street Moscow 115054 Secondary Analyst Ruslan Bulatov Analyst +7 495 956 9982 Committee Chairperson James Watson Managing Director +7 495 956 6657 Media Relations: Julia Belskaya von Tell, Moscow, Tel: +7 495 956 9908, Email: julia.belskayavontell@fitchratings.com; Hannah Huntly, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1153, Email: hannah.huntly@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable criteria, 'Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria', dated August 2011, are available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria here Additional Disclosure Solicitation Status here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.