SINGAPORE/SYDNEY, May 20 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Kiwibank Limited's
(Kiwibank) Foreign and Local Currency Long-term Issuer Default
Ratings (IDRs) at
'AA' and 'AA+' respectably. The Outlooks are Stable. A full list
of rating
actions is provided at the end of this rating action commentary.
Today's rating
action has no impact on the ratings of Kiwibank's covered bonds.
Key Rating Drivers - IDRS, Senior Debt and Support Rating
Kiwibank's IDRs, senior debt and support ratings reflect Fitch's
view that it is
a core subsidiary of the New Zealand Post (NZ Post), which, in
turn, is a
wholly-owned state enterprise of the New Zealand sovereign
(rated AA/Outlook
Stable). The agency believes support would be likely to flow
from the sovereign
through NZ Post to Kiwibank should NZ Post find it difficult to
provide support
itself.
In addition, NZ Post provides an explicit, unlimited guarantee
for the bank's
unsecured debt (including customer deposits), except where a
payment obligation
is expressly excluded from the guarantee; ie subordinated debt.
Kiwibank's debt
accounts for almost all NZ Post's debt, with most of this debt
representing
retail deposits held by New Zealanders.
The Stable Outlook reflects the Outlook of the sovereign rating.
Rating Sensitivities - IDRS, Senior Debt and Support Rating
Kiwibank's IDRs, senior debt and Support ratings are sensitive
to changes to New
Zealand's Long-Term Foreign and Local Currency IDRs, or a change
in NZ Post's
willingness to provide support to Kiwibank.
Key Rating Drivers - Viability Rating (VR)
Kiwibank's VR has been affirmed, reflecting the bank's growing
retail franchise,
sound funding position and moderate capitalisation. It also
considers Kiwibank's
improving profitability and asset quality; however, these could
come under
pressure given intensifying competition and recent sharp house
price
appreciation.
Kiwibank's asset quality is improving with declining impaired
loans. At the same
time, the bank is exposed to intensifying competition for
sound-quality assets.
In particular, the share of mortgages with loan/value ratio
(LVR) above 80% has
been growing, especially in light of the recently fast house
price appreciation
in some regions in New Zealand. However, Fitch takes comfort
from the fact that
a currently sizeable proportion of higher LVR loans are covered
by lenders
mortgage insurance, limiting potential losses. In addition, 40%
of mortgages
exceeding 80% LVR are 'Welcome Home Loans' to first-time buyers
who are
guaranteed by the New Zealand government.
Fitch considers Kiwibank's capitalisation modest despite the
improvement in
Fitch core capital ratio to 7.65% at the financial half year
ended 31 December
2012 from 7.12% as at 30 June 2012. Larger retained earnings,
combined with
slower risk-weighted asset growth, supported the improvement in
capitalisation.
Nevertheless, capitalisation is weak relative to domestic peers,
limiting any
positive rating action, as the current capital buffers may prove
to be too thin
considering the competition-driven asset growth combined with
rapidly rising
house prices.
Cost management remains a weakness and Fitch does not expect
significant
improvements in the short-term, considering Kiwibank's large
infrastructure
investments. Any improvements in the bank's cost/income ratio
are likely to be
driven by stronger revenue generation. Healthy revenue growth -
most likely
resulting from efficient net interest margin management and
prudent loan growth
- and a sound funding and liquidity position underpin the VR.
Rating Sensitivities - VR
Kiwibank's VR could be downgraded if asset quality,
capitalisation or
profitability weakens. Fitch acknowledges the strong housing
price inflation
since 2012, combined with margin pressure due to fierce
competition and a
growing proportion of mortgages with LVRs in excess of 80%,
could impact
Kiwibank's financial health. Its moderate capitalisation could
deteriorate if
asset quality problems could not be absorbed by the bank's small
absolute amount
of loan impairment reserves and pre-impairment operating profit.
However, Fitch
views this as a remote risk.
Deterioration in Kiwibank's funding and liquidity position could
also lead to a
downgrade of its VR.
Stronger capitalisation, combined with sustainable operating
profitability and
continued solid asset quality, could lead to an upgrade of its
VR.
The rating actions are as follows:
Kiwibank Limited
Foreign Currency Long-Term IDR affirmed at 'AA'; Outlook Stable
Foreign Currency Short-Term IDR affirmed at 'F1+'
Local Currency Long-Term IDR affirmed at 'AA+'; Outlook Stable
Local Currency Short-Term IDR affirmed at 'F1+'
Viability Rating affirmed at 'bbb-'
Support Rating affirmed at '1'
Foreign currency senior unsecured rating affirmed at 'AA'
Local currency senior unsecured rating affirmed at 'AA+'
Commercial paper Programme affirmed at 'F1+'
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Andrea Jaehne
Director
+61 2 8256 0343
Fitch Australia Pty. Ltd.,
Level 15, 77 King Street, Sydney NSW 2000
Secondary Analyst
Tim Roche
Senior Director
+61 2 8256 0310
Committee Chairperson
Mark Young
Managing Director
+65 6796 7229
Media Relations: Iselle Gonzalez, Sydney, Tel: +61 2 8256 0326,
Email:
iselle.gonzalez@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria, 'Global Financial Institutions Rating
Criteria', dated 15
August 2012, 'Rating FI Subsidiary and Holding Companies', dated
10 August 2012,
and' Assessing and Rating Bank Subordinated and Hybrid
Securities', dated 5
December 2012, are available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria
here
Rating FI Subsidiaries and Holding Companies
here
Assessing and Rating Bank Subordinated and Hybrid Securities
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
