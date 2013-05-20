(The following statement was released by the rating agency) SINGAPORE/SYDNEY, May 20 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Kiwibank Limited's (Kiwibank) Foreign and Local Currency Long-term Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'AA' and 'AA+' respectably. The Outlooks are Stable. A full list of rating actions is provided at the end of this rating action commentary. Today's rating action has no impact on the ratings of Kiwibank's covered bonds. Key Rating Drivers - IDRS, Senior Debt and Support Rating Kiwibank's IDRs, senior debt and support ratings reflect Fitch's view that it is a core subsidiary of the New Zealand Post (NZ Post), which, in turn, is a wholly-owned state enterprise of the New Zealand sovereign (rated AA/Outlook Stable). The agency believes support would be likely to flow from the sovereign through NZ Post to Kiwibank should NZ Post find it difficult to provide support itself. In addition, NZ Post provides an explicit, unlimited guarantee for the bank's unsecured debt (including customer deposits), except where a payment obligation is expressly excluded from the guarantee; ie subordinated debt. Kiwibank's debt accounts for almost all NZ Post's debt, with most of this debt representing retail deposits held by New Zealanders. The Stable Outlook reflects the Outlook of the sovereign rating. Rating Sensitivities - IDRS, Senior Debt and Support Rating Kiwibank's IDRs, senior debt and Support ratings are sensitive to changes to New Zealand's Long-Term Foreign and Local Currency IDRs, or a change in NZ Post's willingness to provide support to Kiwibank. Key Rating Drivers - Viability Rating (VR) Kiwibank's VR has been affirmed, reflecting the bank's growing retail franchise, sound funding position and moderate capitalisation. It also considers Kiwibank's improving profitability and asset quality; however, these could come under pressure given intensifying competition and recent sharp house price appreciation. Kiwibank's asset quality is improving with declining impaired loans. At the same time, the bank is exposed to intensifying competition for sound-quality assets. In particular, the share of mortgages with loan/value ratio (LVR) above 80% has been growing, especially in light of the recently fast house price appreciation in some regions in New Zealand. However, Fitch takes comfort from the fact that a currently sizeable proportion of higher LVR loans are covered by lenders mortgage insurance, limiting potential losses. In addition, 40% of mortgages exceeding 80% LVR are 'Welcome Home Loans' to first-time buyers who are guaranteed by the New Zealand government. Fitch considers Kiwibank's capitalisation modest despite the improvement in Fitch core capital ratio to 7.65% at the financial half year ended 31 December 2012 from 7.12% as at 30 June 2012. Larger retained earnings, combined with slower risk-weighted asset growth, supported the improvement in capitalisation. Nevertheless, capitalisation is weak relative to domestic peers, limiting any positive rating action, as the current capital buffers may prove to be too thin considering the competition-driven asset growth combined with rapidly rising house prices. Cost management remains a weakness and Fitch does not expect significant improvements in the short-term, considering Kiwibank's large infrastructure investments. Any improvements in the bank's cost/income ratio are likely to be driven by stronger revenue generation. Healthy revenue growth - most likely resulting from efficient net interest margin management and prudent loan growth - and a sound funding and liquidity position underpin the VR. Rating Sensitivities - VR Kiwibank's VR could be downgraded if asset quality, capitalisation or profitability weakens. Fitch acknowledges the strong housing price inflation since 2012, combined with margin pressure due to fierce competition and a growing proportion of mortgages with LVRs in excess of 80%, could impact Kiwibank's financial health. Its moderate capitalisation could deteriorate if asset quality problems could not be absorbed by the bank's small absolute amount of loan impairment reserves and pre-impairment operating profit. However, Fitch views this as a remote risk. Deterioration in Kiwibank's funding and liquidity position could also lead to a downgrade of its VR. Stronger capitalisation, combined with sustainable operating profitability and continued solid asset quality, could lead to an upgrade of its VR. The rating actions are as follows: Kiwibank Limited Foreign Currency Long-Term IDR affirmed at 'AA'; Outlook Stable Foreign Currency Short-Term IDR affirmed at 'F1+' Local Currency Long-Term IDR affirmed at 'AA+'; Outlook Stable Local Currency Short-Term IDR affirmed at 'F1+' Viability Rating affirmed at 'bbb-' Support Rating affirmed at '1' Foreign currency senior unsecured rating affirmed at 'AA' Local currency senior unsecured rating affirmed at 'AA+' Commercial paper Programme affirmed at 'F1+' Contact: Primary Analyst Andrea Jaehne Director +61 2 8256 0343 Fitch Australia Pty. Contact: Primary Analyst Andrea Jaehne Director +61 2 8256 0343 Fitch Australia Pty. Ltd., Level 15, 77 King Street, Sydney NSW 2000 Secondary Analyst Tim Roche Senior Director +61 2 8256 0310 Committee Chairperson Mark Young Managing Director +65 6796 7229 Media Relations: Iselle Gonzalez, Sydney, Tel: +61 2 8256 0326, Email: iselle.gonzalez@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. Applicable criteria, 'Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria', dated 15 August 2012, 'Rating FI Subsidiary and Holding Companies', dated 10 August 2012, and' Assessing and Rating Bank Subordinated and Hybrid Securities', dated 5 December 2012, are available at www.fitchratings.com. 