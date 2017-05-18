(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SYDNEY, May 18 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Kiwibank
Limited's (Kiwibank)
Long-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency Issuer Default Ratings
(IDRs) at 'AA-' and
'AA' respectively. The Outlook is Stable. A full list of rating
actions is at
the end of this commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
IDRs, SENIOR DEBT AND SUPPORT RATING
Kiwibank's IDRs, senior debt and Support Rating reflect Fitch's
view that there
is an extremely high capacity and likelihood of support from the
bank's ultimate
owner, the New Zealand sovereign (Long-Term Foreign-Currency
IDR: AA/Stable) if
required. The bank is directly owned by New Zealand Post (NZ
Post), New Zealand
Superannuation Fund (NZ Super) and Accident Compensation
Corporation (ACC),
which are all sovereign-owned entities. The Stable Outlook
reflects the Outlook
of the sovereign rating.
The one-notch difference between the sovereign rating and the
bank reflects the
removal of the guarantee provided by NZ Post in favour of the
bank's liabilities
at the end of February 2017 as part of introduction of NZ Super
and the ACC as
new shareholders. Fitch views this as a reduction in the legal
commitment to
support the bank.
Kiwibank's existing guaranteed senior debt ratings were
unaffected by the
removal of the guarantee and remain aligned with the sovereign
rating, as the
guarantee covers existing liabilities, including deposits until
their final
maturity.
The ratings of new senior debt issuances without the benefit of
the guarantee
will likely be aligned with the relevant IDRs.
VIABILITY RATING
Kiwibank's Viability Rating reflects its lower levels of
capitalisation relative
to domestic peers and its moderate franchise. These rating
considerations are
partly offset by its robust asset quality, controlled risk
appetite and funding
profile.
Fitch expects the bank's capitalisation to gradually improve,
supported by
steady internal capital generation, moderate growth and the
willingness of NZ
Super and the ACC to reinvest dividends into the bank. However,
the bank's
capital ratios are likely to remain low relative to domestic and
some
international peers over the next two years. Kiwibank maintains
adequate buffers
over regulatory minimums, and while its buffers are smaller than
those of peers,
its access to capital through its shareholders is considered
stronger.
Kiwibank operates a moderate franchise. It is considerably
larger than its
domestic regional bank peers, but its total market share is
small at around 4%
of total lending, meaning it has limited pricing power relative
to the major
banks. The bank appears to have entered a phase of less
aggressive growth with
greater focus on efficiency and profitability, and Fitch does
not expect its
franchise to significantly change over the next 24 months.
Fitch believes asset quality is likely to remain broadly stable,
although an
increase in loan impairment ratios is possible given the
existing low levels and
potential turn in the credit cycle. The bank's asset quality has
been supported
by its conservative loan mix, which is skewed towards
residential mortgages, and
the favourable economic environment.
The agency expects the bank's operating efficiency to improve
over the medium
term as a result of its technology investment. However, the
bank's
cost-to-income ratio is likely to remain elevated in the short
term due to high
investment costs and disruption caused by the Kaikora
earthquake.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
IDRs, SENIOR DEBT AND SUPPORT RATING
Kiwibank's IDRs, senior debt and Support Rating are sensitive to
changes in the
New Zealand sovereign's Long-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency
IDRs, and
ultimately, the shareholders' ability and propensity to provide
timely support
to the bank.
VIABILITY RATING
A weakening in the bank's capitalisation, earnings and
profitability, possibly
as a result of deterioration in the bank's risk appetite or
asset quality, could
place downward pressure on the Viability Rating. Positive rating
action would
require significant improvements in the bank's capitalisation or
profitability,
which does not appear likely in the next 12 months.
The rating actions are as follows:
Long-Term Foreign-Currency IDR affirmed at 'AA-'; Outlook Stable
Short-Term Foreign-Currency IDR affirmed at 'F1+'
Long-Term Local-Currency IDR affirmed 'AA'; Outlook Stable
Short-Term Local-Currency IDR affirmed at 'F1+'
Viability Rating affirmed at 'bbb'
Support Rating affirmed at '1'
Guaranteed foreign-currency senior debt affirmed at 'AA'
Guaranteed local-currency senior debt affirmed at 'AA+'
Commercial paper programme affirmed at 'F1+'
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Jack Do
Director
+61 2 8256 0355
Fitch Australia Pty Ltd
Level 15, 77 King Street, Sydney NSW 2000
Secondary Analyst
Tim Roche
Senior Director
+61 2 8256 0310
Committee Chairperson
Parson Singha
Senior Director
+66 2108 0151
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Global Bank Rating Criteria (pub. 25 Nov 2016)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
Solicitation Status
here#solicitation
Endorsement Policy
here
