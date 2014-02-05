(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SYDNEY, February 05 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Kiwibank
Limited's (KWB,
AA/Stable/F1+) outstanding CHF150m (equivalent to NZD191m)
mortgage covered
bonds at 'AAA'. The Outlook is Stable.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The covered bond rating is based on KWB's Long-Term Issuer
Default Rating (IDR)
of 'AA', an updated Discontinuity Cap (D-Cap) of 3 (moderate
high) (previously 2
(high)), and the highest nominal asset percentage (AP) in the
last 12 months
(60.4%). This provides ample buffer when compared to the
breakeven AP of 88.5%
for the 'AAA' rating. The Stable Outlook on the covered bonds
reflects the
Stable Outlook on KWB's IDR.
The D-Cap of 3 is driven by the moderate high risk assessment of
liquidity gap
and systemic risk. Systemic alternative management, cover
pool-specific
alternative management, and privileged derivatives have been
assessed as
moderate risk and asset segregation has been assessed as very
low risk. The
D-Cap improved from 2 to 3 due to a more favourable assessment
by Fitch with
regards to the liquidity gap and systemic risk in the programme.
The D-Cap of 3,
when combined with the institution's IDR and recovery uplift,
continues to
support a 'AAA' rating on the covered bonds.
Fitch has updated its assessment for liquidity gap and systemic
risk to moderate
high from high reflecting the agency's revised view of the
liquidity gap
mitigants, which are in the form of a three-month interest
reserve fund and the
12 month extension period on the issued soft bullet bond. Fitch
has assessed the
time required to sell cover pool assets in New Zealand to be 12
months in a
stressed market scenario.
The agency also updated its assessment of cover pool-specific
alternative
management to moderate from low, following its review of the
quality of the IT
systems, processes and data provided to Fitch, compared to KWB's
peers.
The moderate risk assessment for the privileged derivatives is
due to the
internal asset swap that is in place on the cover pool, which is
considered
highly material for the programme. The systemic alternative
management
assessment reflects the significant role to be performed by the
trustee, post
issuer default, who would need to contract other parties to
perform important
functions. Both of which remain unchanged
Fitch's 'AAA' breakeven AP level of 88.5% supports a 'AA' rating
on a PD basis
and allows for a two-notch recovery uplift for the covered bonds
in a 'AAA'
scenario. The breakeven AP for the covered bonds will be
affected, among others,
by the profile of the cover assets relative to outstanding
covered bonds, which
can change over time, even in the absence of new issuances.
Therefore it cannot
be assumed to remain stable over time.
At end-November 2013, the cover pool consisted of 2,371 loans
secured by
first-ranking mortgages of New Zealand residential properties
with a total
outstanding balance of NZD316m. The portfolio is wholly made up
of full
documentation loans which have a weighted average (WA) current
loan-to-value
ratio (LVR) of 57.8%, a Fitch calculated WA current indexed LVR
of 54.6%,and a
WA seasoning of 45 months. The cover pool is made up of
floating-rate loans
36.5%, fixed-rate loans 63.5%, and interest only loans 2.7%, and
is
geographically distributed around New Zealand's population
centres, with the
largest concentration being in Auckland (39.3%), followed by
Wellington (20.1%).
In a 'AAA' scenario, Fitch has calculated a WA frequency of
foreclosure for the
cover assets of 9.9%, and a WA recovery rate of 71.8%. The
agency's mortgage
default analysis is based on its New Zealand residential
mortgage criteria.
Maturity mismatches are significant, with the WA residual life
of the assets
being 11.3 years, and the liabilities seven years.
KEY RATING SENSITIVITIES
The 'AAA' rating would be vulnerable to a downgrade if: the
issuer's Long-Term
IDR were downgraded by four or more notches; the D-Cap fell by
three categories;
or the AP that Fitch takes into account in its analysis
increased above Fitch's
'AAA' breakeven AP of 88.5%.
Contacts:
Primary Analyst
Claire Heaton
Director
+61 2 8256 0361
Fitch Australia Pty Ltd., Level 15, 77 King Street, Sydney NSW
2000
Secondary Analyst
James Leung
Director
+61 2 8256 0322
Committee Chairperson
Ben McCarthy
Managing Director
+61 2 8256 0388
Media Relations: Iselle Gonzalez, Sydney, Tel: +61 2 8256 0326,
Email:
iselle.gonzalez@fitchratings.com.
The source of information used to assess these ratings was
Kiwibank Limited. The
issuer has informed Fitch that not all relevant underlying
information used in
the analysis of the rated bonds is public.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria, 'Covered Bonds Rating Criteria', dated 4
September 2013;
'Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and Covered Bonds
', dated 13 May
2013; â€˜Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and
Covered Bonds:
Derivative Addendumâ€™, dated 13 May 2013; 'APAC Residential
Mortgage Criteria',
dated 1 August 2013; 'APAC Residential Mortgage Criteria
Addendum â€“ New
Zealand', dated 1 August 2013; 'Covered Bonds Rating Criteria -
Mortgage
Liquidity & Refinance Stress Addendum' dated 4 February 2014,
are available at
www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Covered Bonds Rating Criteria - Mortgage Liquidity and Refinance
Stress Addendum
here
Covered Bonds Rating Criteria
here
Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and Covered Bonds
here
Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and Covered Bonds:
Derivative
Addendum
here
APAC Residential Mortgage Criteria - Amended
here
APAC Residential Mortgage Criteria Addendum â€“ New Zealand -
Amended
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
