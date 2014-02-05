(The following statement was released by the rating agency) SYDNEY, February 05 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Kiwibank Limited's (KWB, AA/Stable/F1+) outstanding CHF150m (equivalent to NZD191m) mortgage covered bonds at 'AAA'. The Outlook is Stable. KEY RATING DRIVERS The covered bond rating is based on KWB's Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'AA', an updated Discontinuity Cap (D-Cap) of 3 (moderate high) (previously 2 (high)), and the highest nominal asset percentage (AP) in the last 12 months (60.4%). This provides ample buffer when compared to the breakeven AP of 88.5% for the 'AAA' rating. The Stable Outlook on the covered bonds reflects the Stable Outlook on KWB's IDR. The D-Cap of 3 is driven by the moderate high risk assessment of liquidity gap and systemic risk. Systemic alternative management, cover pool-specific alternative management, and privileged derivatives have been assessed as moderate risk and asset segregation has been assessed as very low risk. The D-Cap improved from 2 to 3 due to a more favourable assessment by Fitch with regards to the liquidity gap and systemic risk in the programme. The D-Cap of 3, when combined with the institution's IDR and recovery uplift, continues to support a 'AAA' rating on the covered bonds. Fitch has updated its assessment for liquidity gap and systemic risk to moderate high from high reflecting the agency's revised view of the liquidity gap mitigants, which are in the form of a three-month interest reserve fund and the 12 month extension period on the issued soft bullet bond. Fitch has assessed the time required to sell cover pool assets in New Zealand to be 12 months in a stressed market scenario. The agency also updated its assessment of cover pool-specific alternative management to moderate from low, following its review of the quality of the IT systems, processes and data provided to Fitch, compared to KWB's peers. The moderate risk assessment for the privileged derivatives is due to the internal asset swap that is in place on the cover pool, which is considered highly material for the programme. The systemic alternative management assessment reflects the significant role to be performed by the trustee, post issuer default, who would need to contract other parties to perform important functions. Both of which remain unchanged Fitch's 'AAA' breakeven AP level of 88.5% supports a 'AA' rating on a PD basis and allows for a two-notch recovery uplift for the covered bonds in a 'AAA' scenario. The breakeven AP for the covered bonds will be affected, among others, by the profile of the cover assets relative to outstanding covered bonds, which can change over time, even in the absence of new issuances. Therefore it cannot be assumed to remain stable over time. At end-November 2013, the cover pool consisted of 2,371 loans secured by first-ranking mortgages of New Zealand residential properties with a total outstanding balance of NZD316m. The portfolio is wholly made up of full documentation loans which have a weighted average (WA) current loan-to-value ratio (LVR) of 57.8%, a Fitch calculated WA current indexed LVR of 54.6%,and a WA seasoning of 45 months. The cover pool is made up of floating-rate loans 36.5%, fixed-rate loans 63.5%, and interest only loans 2.7%, and is geographically distributed around New Zealand's population centres, with the largest concentration being in Auckland (39.3%), followed by Wellington (20.1%). In a 'AAA' scenario, Fitch has calculated a WA frequency of foreclosure for the cover assets of 9.9%, and a WA recovery rate of 71.8%. The agency's mortgage default analysis is based on its New Zealand residential mortgage criteria. Maturity mismatches are significant, with the WA residual life of the assets being 11.3 years, and the liabilities seven years. KEY RATING SENSITIVITIES The 'AAA' rating would be vulnerable to a downgrade if: the issuer's Long-Term IDR were downgraded by four or more notches; the D-Cap fell by three categories; or the AP that Fitch takes into account in its analysis increased above Fitch's 'AAA' breakeven AP of 88.5%. Contacts: Primary Analyst Claire Heaton Director +61 2 8256 0361 Fitch Australia Pty Ltd., Level 15, 77 King Street, Sydney NSW 2000 Secondary Analyst James Leung Director +61 2 8256 0322 Committee Chairperson Ben McCarthy Managing Director +61 2 8256 0388 