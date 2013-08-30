(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, August 30 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Norwegian life insurer Kommunal Landspensjonkasse's (KLP) Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) rating at 'A+' and Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A', with Stable Outlooks. KEY RATING DRIVERS The affirmations reflect the group's ownership structure and importance in the Norwegian life market, as well as its market-leading position in the occupational pension market for public sector entities in Norway. KLP is a mutual organisation whose policyholders and clients are the municipalities and counties in Norway. These entities cannot default on their obligations (and rely on 'AAA' state support if necessary) and have a statutory obligation to support KLP if necessary. Fitch views the ownership structure and potential support as key factors underpinning KLP's ratings. To a lesser extent, KLP's solid operating performance and strong capital adequacy in 2012, as well as Fitch's expectations that the company will continue to show resilience to competitive and volatile market conditions, also support the ratings. KLP is strongly capitalised in accordance with both the regulatory solvency margin and Fitch's own assessment of capital adequacy. The regulatory solvency margin ratio was 232% at end-Q213 (end-2012: 233%). Fitch views KLP's track record of stable profitability favourably, with the group generating net profit in each of the past five years (2008-2012). In 2013, two competitors announced that they will pull out of the insured public sector pension scheme sector over a period of three years. In all likelihood this means there will be considerable inward transfers to KLP over the next few years. The threat to profitability and capitalisation arising from a prolonged low interest rate environment is, in Fitch's opinion, substantially mitigated by the fact that life insurers in Norway are obliged to reprice annually the interest rate guarantees for existing defined-benefit schemes. Negative rating factors include KLP's limited geographical diversification and the growing interest by municipalities to set up proprietary pension schemes. KLP's customers will have the opportunity to establish their own pension funds and this will pose the biggest challenge to the company in the medium term. Fitch views the exposure to equities and property in KLP's common portfolio as relatively high for the rating (15.2% and 11.1%, respectively, at end-June 2013). The agency expects KLP to continue to actively manage its exposure to equities with a moderate risk appetite. The performance of the non-life business remained weak but improved in 2012 with a combined ratio of 107.8% (2011: 118.1%). Enhanced risk management and actions over underwriting controls led to better results from 2012, and for the six months to June 2013, the combined ratio improved to 103.9%. The agency expects this trend to continue and that non-life operations will be supportive of KLP's ratings in the medium term. RATING SENSITIVITIES Factors that could lead to an upgrade include successful growth and diversification of business outside Norway and greatly enhanced profitability of KLP's non-life operations. Higher interest rates would also be positive for KLP's credit profile. KLP would most likely be downgraded if it lost support from local authorities or lost a material number of its municipal clients. In addition, a material depletion of capital strength, to a level at which supplementary reserves were insufficient to fund one year of minimum investment guarantees, could also contribute to a downgrade. KLP is one of Norway's largest life insurance companies with total assets of NOK376bn at end-Q213. The company provides pension, financing and insurance services to the local government sector and state health enterprises as well as to businesses in the public and private sectors. KLP is 57%-owned by Norwegian municipalities and counties, 28% by the Norwegian government via state health enterprises, and 15% by public sector enterprises. 