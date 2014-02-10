(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, February 10 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed its
ratings on Kohl's
Corporation (Kohl's), including the Issuer Default Rating (IDR)
at 'BBB+', and
has revised the Rating Outlook to Negative from Stable. A full
list of ratings
is provided at the end of this release.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The affirmation reflects the company's strong market share
position as the
third-largest department store retailer in the U.S.,
industry-leading operating
margins, convenient off-mall store format, and high penetration
of
higher-margined private and exclusive brands.
The Negative Outlook reflects Fitch's concern around Kohl's soft
comparable
store sales (comps) trend and the resulting pressure on EBITDA
since late 2011.
Comps for 2013 are down approximately 1.3%, with sales trends
weak throughout
the year, including the 2% comps decline during the fourth
quarter. Fitch
attributes the deceleration to weak store traffic trends given
the company's
budget-constrained and value-focused customer base; increasing
competition from
alternative channels; and the slowdown in the growth of private
and exclusive
brands that have historically supported the company's top-line
growth.
Fitch expects investment grade retailers to have strong comps
trends and remain
market share gainers. Looking at the overall domestic apparel,
accessories, and
home-related categories, Fitch expects a market consolidator
would need to
generate top-line growth of 2% or above to ward off competition
from other
channels such as specialty, discount, and online.
Given the modest contribution to sales from store growth
expected for 2014/2015
(estimated at 50 bps annually assuming 10 new store openings),
Kohl's could
achieve 2% top-line growth by generating flat-to-modest comps
growth at the
store level and online sales growth in the mid-teens that would
contribute
roughly 150 bps to overall comps.
The company's store level comps have been under increasing
pressure - declining
approximately 1%, 1.8% and 2.6%, respectively, in 2011-2013.
This has been
somewhat offset by online revenue which has grown from
approximately $740
million in 2010 to a projected $1.7 billion in 2013,
contributing approximately
150 bps to overall comps annually. The inability to stabilize
store-level comps
could hinder overall comps from growing at 1.5% or better, which
could pressure
ratings in the next 12-24 months.
Kohl's strong growth in private and exclusive brands (which
currently account
for 52% of sales) had offset the modestly negative growth in
national brands.
However, growth in private brands has decelerated to the low
single digits (from
the mid-single-digit range in 2011/2012) while national brands
continue to
remain under pressure. Given a more competitive market for
national brands and
the lack of any significant product launches on the exclusive
side, overall
comps could remain flat in 2014.
Fitch expects Kohl's gross margin to be relatively flat to 2012
levels in the
mid-36% range in 2013 through 2015. Kohl's EBITDA margin is
expected to be
around 14% in 2013, relative to the 15.8%-15.9% range in
2010/2011, and be flat
to modestly lower over the next two years. The decline reflects
Kohl's
investment in sharper pricing and inventory repositioning over
the last several
quarters. However, the current level is still on par with other
industry leaders
in the department store space such as Macy's Inc. and Nordstrom,
Inc.
Fitch expects Kohl's EBITDA to hover around the $2.7 billion
level (versus $3
billion in 2011) and adjusted debt/EBITDAR to remain in the
2.3x-2.4x range over
the next two to three years, which is in line with Fitch's
expectation but
modestly above the company's currently stated leverage target of
2.0x-2.25x.
Free cash flow (FCF) generation has typically been strong for
Kohl's and is
expected to be in the $800 million range annually in 2013
through 2015. This
assumes working capital swings are neutral and capital
expenditures are in the
$700 million-$750 million range to support e-commerce growth,
store openings (10
units in 2014) and remodelling program (35-50 expected for 2014
versus 30 in
2013 and 50 in 2012). Fitch expects FCF to be directed toward
share buybacks.
Kohl's liquidity is supported by its strong cash balance of
around $1 billion
and a $1 billion senior unsecured revolving bank credit facility
due in June
2018. Kohl's has no debt maturities prior to 2017.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
For a Stable Outlook, the company would need to gain traction on
comps growth to
a level of 1.5% or above and sustain EBITDA margins at current
levels.
A negative rating action could result in the event of one or
more of the
following:
--If retail store comps fail to stabilize and overall comps
(including online
sales) do not improve to a level of 1.5% or better in the next
12-24 months.
--A weakening profitability profile (where EBITDA drops to below
$2.6 billion)
and/or a more aggressive financial posture that would take
leverage above 2.5x.
Fitch has affirmed Kohl's ratings as follows:
--Long-term IDR at 'BBB+';
--$1 billion bank credit facility at 'BBB+;
--Senior unsecured notes and debentures at 'BBB+'.
The Rating Outlook is Negative.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Isabel Hu, CFA
Associate Director
+1-212-908-0672
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
One State Street Plaza
New York, NY 10004
Secondary Analyst
Monica Aggarwal, CFA
Senior Director
+1-212-908-0282
Committee Chairperson
Philip M. Zahn, CFA
Senior Director
+1-312-606-2336
Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549,
Email:
brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
