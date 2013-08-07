(Repeat for additional subscribers)

Fitch Ratings has affirmed Korea Exchange Bank's (KEB) Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A-'. The Outlook is Stable. Fitch has also affirmed KEB's Viability Rating (VR) at 'bbb+'. A full rating breakdown is provided below.

KEY RATING DRIVERS- IDRs, Support Rating and Support Rating Floor

KEB's IDRs, Support Rating (SR) and Support Rating Floor (SRF) reflect Fitch's continued belief of an extremely high propensity of the South Korean government (AA-/Stable) to support KEB, if required. This view is based on the bank's systemic importance as one of the key commercial banks in South Korea, holding 6% of the banking system's total assets and deposits and facilitating about 30% of the nation's trade finance.

RATING SENSTIVITIES - IDRs, Support Rating and Support Rating Floor

A change in the ability or propensity of the Korean authorities to provide support may result in a change in these ratings. Global regulatory initiatives aimed at reducing implicit government support available to banks may cause downward pressure on the ratings.

KEY RATING DRIVERS - VR

KEB's 'bbb+' VR reflects its solid domestic franchise, particularly in foreign-currency operations, and sound ordinary support from the Korean authorities. It takes into account the bank's adequate, but weakened, overall financial metrics. A key factor constraining KEB's VR is the bank's structural weakness in its funding/liquidity profile, particularly in foreign currency - an issue common to the Korean banking industry.

Like other Korean banks, KEB's long-term underlying profitability has been weakening due to various regulatory-driven costs and continued social and political pressure on the margins and fees of Korean financial institutions. Net interest margin (NIM) has been contracting due to declining interest rates.

KEB's regulatory NIM was 2.2% in H113. If the bank spun off its credit card operation, which accounts for about 20% of its NIM, profitability would fall below the industry average (1.9%). Loan loss provision has increased (KRW57bn in Q412) due to a provision policy change after KEB was acquired by Hana Financial Group (HFG). Its return on assets in H113 was 0.4% versus 0.6% in 2012.

KEB's overall loan quality is adequate. Its precautionary-and-below loans ratio (PBL; 3.1% at end-H113) is better than the industry average (about 4%). But the share of loans that are not backed by either collateral or guarantee (60% at end-2012) was higher than the system average (about 43%). KEB's loan concentration is a key risk. Some 45% of its total loans are to large corporates. Since KEB was acquired by HFG in February 2012, KEB has been focusing on growth in the SME market, deviating from its traditional focus on stronger credit quality exporters and importers.

KEB's loans/customer deposits ratio has worsened gradually to 121% at end-Q113 from 116% at end-2011. Its retail deposits/total deposits is noticeably lower (27% at end-2012) than the industry average (40%). Like its domestic peers, KEB depends highly on foreign-currency wholesale funding; however, it has ensured that foreign-currency lending is funded by long-term maturity debt, as per regulatory guidance.

KEB's Fitch Core Capital ratio deteriorated to 11.6% at end-H113 from 13.9% at end-2011 due to rapid growth in SME loans and treasury shares (KRW497trn) on its balance sheet after some minority shareholders opted not to swap their rights into HFG shares. There is dividend upstream pressure from HFG's high common equity double-leverage ratio (127% at end-H113). Nonetheless, Fitch expects any further weakening to be limited as it conserves capital under the upcoming Basel III framework in December 2013.

RATING SENSTIVITIES - VR

A full integration or a merger with its sister Hana Bank may trigger a review of KEB's VR.

Upside potential for KEB's VR is limited given its weakening financial profile. Continued weakening in its financial metrics, particularly in profitability and capitalisation, may cause a downgrade of KEB's VR.

KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSTIVITIES - Senior Unsecured Debt

The rating of senior unsecured debt is aligned with the bank's Long-Term IDR. Any change in the IDR will be reflected in the rating of the debt.

KEB's ratings are:

Long-Term IDR affirmed at 'A-'; Stable Outlook

Short-Term IDR affirmed at 'F2'

Viability Rating affirmed at 'bbb+'

Support Rating affirmed at '1'

Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'A-'

Senior unsecured debt affirmed at 'A-'