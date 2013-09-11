(Repeat for additional subscribers)
Sept 11 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings has affirmed Korea Housing Finance Corporation's (KHFC) Long-Term
Rating at 'AA-' and Short-Term Rating at 'F1+'. The Outlook on the Long-Term Rating is Stable.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
KHFC's ratings are linked to the ratings of Korea (AA-/Stable/F1+) due to its
public sector status and a strong probability of extraordinary government
support, in case of need. Fitch has classified KHFC as a dependent public sector
entity. The company's strategic policy is dictated by and closely monitored by
the government of Korea. Fitch has applied a top-down approach in its analysis
of KHFC.
KHFC has a mandate to facilitate access to housing finance for low- and
middle-income earners in South Korea. Recent government policy requiring Korean
financial institutions to raise fixed-rate amortising mortgage loans to 30% of
their outstanding portfolios by end-2016 enhances KHFC's policy role. It is
widely expected to take a leading role in providing funding to achieve this
target.
Wholly owned by the state, KHFC is closely controlled and supervised by the
government. It reports to Ministry of Strategy and Finance and is supervised by
Korea's financial regulator, the Financial Services Commission (FSC). Its
president is appointed by the government and works as a public servant attached
to the FSC. Its auditor is also recommended and appointed by the government.
Under Article 51 of the KHFC Act, the state government is required to replenish
the entity's deficits when KHFC's own reserves are not sufficient to absorb
losses. State support is also evidenced by the government's capital injection in
2012 and 2013, which helps the entity to meet its regulatory required capital
adequacy ratio of 8%.
As a frequent issuer, KHFC's strong liquidity and funding status is backed by
its strong reputation in both the domestic and international capital market. Its
funding channels are also well-diversified, including mortgage-backed
securitisation, covered bonds, senior unsecured bonds, and commercial papers.
KHFC suffers from funding mismatch as the loan portfolio has maturities ranging
from 10 to 30 years but is funded by commercial paper and bonds with relatively
short tenor. Nevertheless, the mismatch is partly mitigated by the entity's
continuing securitisation of its mortgage loan portfolio and shorter effective
mortgage tenor (generally seven to eight years) due to Koreans' tendency for
early loan repayment.
Although KHFC's loan mortgage demand was slightly subdued in 2012 following
strong growth in previous years, it still achieved 8.1% yoy growth due to KHFC's
more competitive fixed-rate mortgage loans than those offered by other Korean
financial institutions. Loan receivables are forecast by KHFC to grow at 5%-10%
p.a. in the next two years.
Fitch expects KHFC's profitability remain modest due to its policy role and
vulnerability to asset-liability mismatch and interest rate volatility. Its loan
delinquency ratio was 0.66% in 2012. Fitch expects government capital injection
would be forthcoming should KHFC's capital adequacy, which stood at 9.5% at
end-2012, come under pressure.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
A positive rating action on the sovereign, in conjunction with continued strong
support from the state, would result in a similar change in KHFC's rating.
A downgrade of Korea, significant changes leading to a dilution in state
ownership and state control, or weakening in KHFC's links with the government,
including the importance of the entity's public policy role and budgeting
relationship, could trigger a downgrade. This is because KHFC, under such
circumstances, would no longer be classified as a dependent public-sector entity
and, therefore, no longer be credit-linked to the sovereign rating.