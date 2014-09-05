(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG/BARCELONA, September 05 (Fitch) : Fitch Ratings has
affirmed Korea
Housing Finance Corporation's (KHFC) Long-Term Issuer Default
Rating (IDR) at
'AA-' and Short-Term IDR at 'F1+'. The Outlook on the Long-Term
IDR is Stable.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
KHFC's ratings are equalised with the ratings of Korea
(AA-/Stable/F1+) due to
its public sector status, ownership by the state, the
government's strong
control over the entity and KHFC's strategic ties with the
state, which result
in a strong likelihood of extraordinary state support, in case
of need. Fitch
has classified KHFC as a dependent public sector entity. Fitch
has applied a
top-down approach in its analysis of KHFC.
KHFC is 100% owned by the state, and closely controlled and
supervised by the
government. It reports to the Ministry of Strategy and Finance
and is supervised
by Korea's financial regulator, the Financial Services
Commission (FSC). Its
president, who is appointed by the government, works as a public
servant
attached to the FSC. Its auditor is also recommended and
appointed by the
government.
KHFC has a mandate to facilitate access to housing finance for
low- and
middle-income earners in South Korea. The government policy
requiring Korean
financial institutions to raise fixed-rate amortising mortgage
loans to 30% of
their outstanding portfolios by end-2016 enhances KHFC's policy
role. It is
widely expected to take a leading role in providing funding to
achieve this
target.
Article 51 of the KHFC Act requires the state government to
replenish the
entity's deficits when KHFC's own reserves are not sufficient to
absorb losses.
State support is also evidenced by the government's capital
injections in 2012
and 2013, which helped the entity to meet its regulatory
required capital
adequacy ratio of 8%.
KHFC's strong liquidity and funding status is backed by its
strong reputation in
both the domestic and international capital markets. Its funding
channels are
also well-diversified, including mortgage-backed securitisation,
covered bonds,
senior unsecured bonds, and commercial paper.
KHFC suffers from funding mismatch as its loan portfolio has
maturities ranging
from 10 to 30 years but it is funded by commercial paper and
bonds with
relatively short tenors. Nevertheless, the mismatch is partly
mitigated by the
entity's continuing securitisation of its mortgage loan
portfolio and shorter
effective mortgage tenor due to Koreans' tendency for early loan
repayment.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
A positive rating action on the sovereign, in conjunction with
continued strong
support from the state, would result in a similar change in
KHFC's rating.
A downgrade of Korea's ratings, significant changes that result
in a dilution in
state ownership and state control, or weakening in KHFC's links
with the
government, including the importance of the entity's public
policy role and
budgeting relationship, could trigger a downgrade. This is
because KHFC, under
such circumstances, would no longer be classified as a dependent
public sector
entity and, therefore, no longer be credit-linked to the
sovereign rating.
Contacts:
Primary Analyst
Terry Gao
Director
+852 2263 9972
Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited
28th Floor, Two Lippo Centre
89 Queensway, Hong Kong
Secondary Analyst
Fernando Mayorga
Managing Director
+34 93 323 8407
Committee Chairperson
Raffaele Carnevale
Senior Director
+39 02 87 90 87 203
Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935,
Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria, 'Tax-Supported Rating Criteria', dated 14
August 2012 and
'Rating of Public Sector Entities - Outside the United States',
dated 4 March
2014, are available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Rating of Public Sector Entities - Outside the United States -
Effective from 4
March 2013 to 4 March 2014
Tax-Supported Rating Criteria
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
