(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG/BARCELONA, September 05 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has
affirmed Korea
Student Aid Foundation's (KOSAF) Long-Term Issuer Default Rating
(IDR) at 'AA-'
and Short-Term IDR at 'F1+'. The Outlook on the IDR is Stable.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
KoSAF's ratings are equalised with the ratings of Korea
(AA-/Stable) due to its
public sector status, the state's direct guarantee for its
bonds, the
government's strong control over the entity and KoSAF's
strategic ties with the
state, which result in a strong likelihood of extraordinary
state support, in
case of need. Fitch has classified KoSAF as a dependent public
sector entity.
Fitch has applied a top-down approach in its analysis of KoSAF.
The foundation is a not-for-profit quasi-government institution
established in
2009 under the Korea Student Aid Foundation Act. KoSAF provides
loans and
scholarships to students from low- to middle-income families.
The government
provided 99.9% of KoSAF's contributed fund capital. The
foundation's standalone
credit profile is relatively weak because of its non-profit
status and brief
history.
Higher education is a government priority and strategically
important. Fitch
expects strong demand for KoSAF's services as it is important in
Korea's
competitive society to gain access to a satisfactory career
through university
education.
The management of the foundation is appointed and controlled by
the government.
Its operations and strategy are under the direct control of the
Ministry of
Education, while its annual budget plans and the guarantee limit
for its bonds
are reviewed by the Ministry of Strategy and Finance (MoSF)
before submission
for approval by the National Assembly. Adherence to budget plans
is monitored by
the MoSF.
KoSAF's funding has so far come mainly from issuance of
government-guaranteed
Korean won-denominated bonds, mainly sold to domestic
institutional investors.
The National Assembly has authorised KoSAF to issue up to
KRW3.2trn of
government-guaranteed bonds in 2014.
Fitch expects KoSAF to incur some operating losses in 2015 and
beyond because it
provides loans to students at interest rates below its funding
cost.
Nevertheless, government subsidies are likely to cover KoSAF's
operating losses
arising from its policy role.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
A positive rating action on the sovereign, in conjunction with
continued strong
support from the state, would lead to a similar change in
KoSAF's rating.
A downgrade of Korea's ratings, significant changes that result
in a dilution in
state ownership and public control, or evident weakening in
links with the
government, including the importance of the foundation's public
policy role and
budgeting relationship, could trigger a downgrade in KoSAF's
ratings. This is
because the foundation, under these circumstances, would no
longer be classified
as a dependent public sector entity and, therefore, no longer
credit-linked to
the sovereign rating.
Contacts:
Primary Analyst
Terry Gao
Director
+852 2263 9972
Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited
28th Floor, Two Lippo Centre
89 Queensway, Hong Kong
Secondary Analyst
Fernando Mayorga
Managing Director
+34 93 323 8407
Committee Chairperson
Raffaele Carnevale
Senior Director
+39 02 87 90 87 203
Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935,
Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria, 'Tax-Supported Rating Criteria', dated 14
August 2012 and
'Rating of Public Sector Entities - Outside the United States',
dated 4 March
2014, are available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Rating of Public Sector Entities - Outside the United States -
Effective from 4
March 2013 to 4 March 2014
Tax-Supported Rating Criteria
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
