(Repeat for additional subscribers)
Nov 1 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings has affirmed South Korea-based Construction Guarantee's (CG) Insurer Financial
Strength rating (IFS) of 'A'. The Outlook is Stable.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The rating incorporates Fitch's view that CG continues to enjoy strong
government support, given CG's key role in the construction industry and heavy
state involvement on its operations. The rating also takes into account its
sound capital position commensurate with its business portfolio and its strong
liquidity position. However, CG has high business concentration risk in the
domestic construction sector, which is closely correlated with the economy.
The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's expectation that CG will maintain its
healthy financial fundamentals, based on the company's prudent management
approach.
CG has maintained its ratio of guarantee premiums written to total equity at
below 0.5x at end-2012 and at end-June 2013. Net income for 1H13 amounted to
KRW42.4bn, compared with KRW38bn for 2012. On an annualised basis, pre-tax
return on assets amounted to 1.9% (2012: 0.9%). CG operates under a regulatory
capital regime that is modelled after the Basel II capital framework. Its
regulatory capital ratio amounted to 318% at end-2012 and 300% at end-June 2013
- well above the regulatory minimum of 100%. It is crucial for the company to
maintain a healthy capital level to provide a cushion for its potentially
volatile business portfolio.
CG continues to face the challenge of managing risks inherent in a niche
business that is vulnerable to South Korea's economic conditions given limited
business and geographical diversification. To address this, CG plans to
diversify overseas to support the construction activities of Korean companies
abroad.
CG is a cooperative established in October 1963 to promote the growth and
development of the construction industry by offering financing and guarantee
insurance services to its members. CG is governed and regulated by the Ministry
of Land, Transport and Maritime Affairs and must obtain prior approval from the
ministry on various operational activities. It sources its business solely from
the South Korean market.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Key rating drivers for an upgrade are maintaining its sound financial
fundamentals, including a consistently solid capital buffer to support domestic
and overseas business growth, prudent risk management of its business
concentration in the construction sector as well as business diversification
away from the construction sector. Conversely, key rating drivers for a
downgrade include a significant deterioration in the credit profile, for example
an increase in its ratio of guarantee premiums written to equity to consistently
above 2x.