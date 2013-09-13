(Repeat for additional subscribers)
Sept 13 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings has affirmed South Korea-based Hyundai
Motor's (HMC) and subsidiary Kia Motors' (Kia) Long-Term Foreign
Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) and senior unsecured ratings at 'BBB+' and their
Short-Term Foreign Currency IDRs at 'F2' respectively. The Outlooks on the
Long-term IDRs are Stable.
HMC's and Kia's ratings and Stable Outlook are supported by their strong
financial position and continued free cash flow-generating capability, despite
slowing sales momentum and profitability in the near-term.
Key Rating Drivers
Slowing sales momentum: After years of rapid growth, HMC's and Kia's performance
has been slowing so far this year. Excluding sales from China, which are not
consolidated into their accounts, both companies posted near-flat sales in key
markets in H113 as they were affected by lack of new models in the US, and
sluggish markets in Korea and Europe. On the other hand, China remained a bright
spot for both companies, with sales growing 34% yoy for HMC and 25% for Kia.
Profitability decline in H113: Sluggish sales, lower utilisation and slight KRW
appreciation had a negative impact on both HMC's and Kia's profitability in
H113. HMC posted consolidated EBITDA of KRW5.6trn, down 5% yoy and Kia posted
EBITDA of KRW2.4trn, down 15% yoy. Fitch expects both companies' profit margins
to remain below 2011-2012 peak levels in the near term, reflecting slower growth
and KRW appreciation. However, overall profit levels should remain robust,
supported by high capacity utilisation.
Stronger financial position: HMC's and Kia's ratings are supported by their
strong financial position, which continued to strengthen in 2012 and H113.
Despite slower growth and lower profitability, the companies continued to
generate strong positive free cash flow as plants continued to operate at
near-full capacity. As a result, the combined net cash position of the two
companies (HMC's non-financial and Kia) was KRW15.2trn at end-H113, up from
KRW9.5trn at end-2012 and KRW3trn at end-2011. Fitch expects the companies to
continue to generate sizable positive free cash flow over the next two to three
years based on moderate sales growth and high capacity utilisation.
Benign industry environment: Globally, Fitch expects auto sales and production
to rise in the low- to mid-single digits in 2013, propelled by ongoing demand
strength in the U.S. and, to a lesser extent, in emerging markets. YTD July US
auto sales are up 8% yoy and Fitch expects full-year light vehicle sales to
reach 15.5 million units, an 8% increase from 2012. Europe's auto market is
likely to remain weak, but could stabilise if economic conditions in the region
stop deteriorating. Meanwhile, growth in the larger emerging markets, such as
China, India, and Brazil, is expected to be modest.
Rising competition in US: Despite the robust market, HMC's and Kia's market
share in the US has fallen recently, with a YTD July market share of 8.2%, down
from 8.9% in 2012. This is attributable to several factors, including weaker new
product momentum relative to Japanese automakers' renewed model line-up in key
competing segments, and more recently, rising demand for large SUVs and pickup
trucks, which is benefitting US automakers.
Fitch, however, expects HMC's and Kia's performance to pick up from 2014 onwards
as HMC in particular will begin to replace bestselling models such as the
mid-sized sedan Sonata. Nevertheless, competition in the US market is likely to
remain keen. Furthermore Japanese automakers are now benefitting from a weaker
JPY, which may result in higher marketing spend particularly if demand should
soften.
FX risks mitigated: As both HMC and Kia derive a substantial portion of revenue
from overseas markets, both companies are vulnerable to the impact of a strong
KRW on profitability and competitiveness, Nevertheless, both HMC and Kia managed
to post significant gains in profitability even as KRW strengthened to below
KRW1,100/USD in mid-2011 from KRW1,256/USD in 2009, with volume and average
selling price (ASP) growth more than offsetting the negative impact of KRW
appreciation. Both companies have also been increasing the proportion of
overseas production, which mitigates FX exposure.
Kia's rating linked to HMC's: Kia's credit rating is linked to HMC's due to
strong strategic and operational ties between the two. These include platform
integration, shared R&D and procurement, and the same senior management team led
by Hyundai Group Chairman, Chung Mong Koo. While Kia's financial statements are
no longer consolidated into HMC's, Fitch sees no change in the strong linkages
between the two companies. Fitch believes that Kia continues to be integral to
HMC's long-term growth strategy as a global automaker, as well as to its group
structure. As such Kia's ratings are equalised with HMC's ratings.
Rating Sensitivities
Negative: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to
negative rating action include-
Hyundai Motor
- HMC's and Kia's combined adjusted net debt/EBITDA (industrial operations) is
sustained above 0.5x
-Sustained negative free cash flow
-Major reversal of market recovery or sustained market share erosion in key
markets
Kia Motors
-Downgrade in HMC's rating
-Weakening of linkages between HMC and Kia
Positive: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to
positive rating action include-
Hyundai Motor and Kia Motors
-Positive rating action is not envisaged over the current rating horizon given
the companies' product concentration on the volume segment.