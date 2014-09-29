(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SEOUL/SYDNEY, September 29 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
South Korea-based
KT Corporation's (KT) Long-Term Foreign and Local-Currency
Issuer Default
Ratings (IDRs) as well as its senior unsecured rating at 'A-'.
The Outlook is
Stable
KT's ratings and Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's view that the
company's
operations and credit metrics are likely to start to improve
from 2H14 onwards
despite recent deterioration that stemmed from higher marketing
expenses and
one-off costs related to an early retirement programme.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Low Rating Headroom: We believe KT's rating headroom is now low
with profit
deterioration and higher debt levels largely due to higher
marketing costs and
one-off payments linked to the early retirement programme during
1H14. As such
we expect core telecom net leverage (adjusted net debt/operating
EBITDAR) to
rise to 2.9x in 2014, above our guideline for a downgrade.
Credit Metrics Should Improve: However we expect KT's
profitability to improve
from 2H14 as marketing costs fall following the implementation
of the Handset
Distribution Bill and labour costs reduce due to the retirement
programme. With
improved operating cash flow, lower capex and dividend payments,
Fitch expects
KT to generate positive free cash flow from 2H14. Accordingly we
expect core
telecom leverage to come down to 2.0x or below in 2015-2016.
Higher Regulatory Scrutiny: We expect the Handset Distribution
Bill, passed in
May 2014 and due to become effective 1 October 2014, to increase
the
transparency of handset distribution practices, achieve fair
treatment of
subscribers, ease excessive competition and reduce unnecessary
costs incurred
from frequent handset changes. As such Fitch expects these
measures to keep
telecom operators' marketing expenses in check and operators to
concentrate more
on customer retention.
Mobile ARPU to Rise, Fixed-Line Decline: We expect KT's mobile
average revenue
per user (ARPU) to continue to rise in the medium term as the
long-term
evolution (LTE) subscriber base continues to increase. LTE
subscribers accounted
for 56% of mobile customers at end-June 2014, and Fitch expects
this to increase
to around 65% by end-2014. Conversely, Fitch expects KT's
fixed-line voice
revenue to continue to decline given the saturated market,
falling ARPU and
structural weakness in this product.
Restructuring Efforts: Since the new CEO, Mr. Chang-Gyu Hwang,
took office, he
has started to implement various restructuring and cost cutting
measures. The
2Q14 voluntary early retirement programme helped to reduce
headcount by 25%.
Although debt levels rose due to one-off costs of KRW1.26trn
(USD1.2bn), we
expect the company to be able to save KRW400bn-500bn on annual
labour costs and
improve profitability. Also, the company has announced the sale
of its
subsidiaries KT Capital and KT Rental, and indicated the
proceeds will be used
to improve its credit profile. We expect the sales proceeds will
further
contribute to deleveraging.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Negative: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to
negative rating action include
- further deterioration in the operating environment causing
core telecom
service EBITDAR margin to decline to below 25% (2013: 24.5%)
- Core-telecom adjusted net debt/operating EBITDAR sustained at
over 2x (2013:
1.85x)
- Core-telecom adjusted net debt including handset receivables
securitisations/operating EBITDAR sustained at over 3.0x
(end-2013: 2.7x)
- negative pre-dividend free cash flow on a sustained basis
Positive: Given the company's difficult regulatory and market
environment,
positive rating actions are unlikely in the medium term.
Contacts
Primary Analyst
Jeong Min Pak
Senior Director
+82 2 3278 8360
Fitch Ratings Australia Pty., Korea Branch
9F Kyobo Securities Building
97, Uisadang-daero, Yeoungdeungpo-Gu
Seoul, Republic of Korea
Secondary Analyst
Shelley Jang
Associate Director
+82 2 3278 8370
Committee Chairperson
Steve Durose
Senior Director
+61 2 8256 0307
Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935,
Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable criteria, 'Corporate Rating Methodology: Including
Short-Term Ratings
and Parent and Subsidiary Linkage", dated 28 May 2014, are
available at
www.fitchratings.com.
Related Research:
Rating Telecom Companies - Sector Credit Factors (August 2012)
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Corporate Rating Methodology - Including Short-Term Ratings and
Parent and
Subsidiary Linkage
here
Rating Telecom Companies
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
