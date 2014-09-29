(The following statement was released by the rating agency) SEOUL/SYDNEY, September 29 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed South Korea-based KT Corporation's (KT) Long-Term Foreign and Local-Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) as well as its senior unsecured rating at 'A-'. The Outlook is Stable KT's ratings and Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's view that the company's operations and credit metrics are likely to start to improve from 2H14 onwards despite recent deterioration that stemmed from higher marketing expenses and one-off costs related to an early retirement programme. KEY RATING DRIVERS Low Rating Headroom: We believe KT's rating headroom is now low with profit deterioration and higher debt levels largely due to higher marketing costs and one-off payments linked to the early retirement programme during 1H14. As such we expect core telecom net leverage (adjusted net debt/operating EBITDAR) to rise to 2.9x in 2014, above our guideline for a downgrade. Credit Metrics Should Improve: However we expect KT's profitability to improve from 2H14 as marketing costs fall following the implementation of the Handset Distribution Bill and labour costs reduce due to the retirement programme. With improved operating cash flow, lower capex and dividend payments, Fitch expects KT to generate positive free cash flow from 2H14. Accordingly we expect core telecom leverage to come down to 2.0x or below in 2015-2016. Higher Regulatory Scrutiny: We expect the Handset Distribution Bill, passed in May 2014 and due to become effective 1 October 2014, to increase the transparency of handset distribution practices, achieve fair treatment of subscribers, ease excessive competition and reduce unnecessary costs incurred from frequent handset changes. As such Fitch expects these measures to keep telecom operators' marketing expenses in check and operators to concentrate more on customer retention. Mobile ARPU to Rise, Fixed-Line Decline: We expect KT's mobile average revenue per user (ARPU) to continue to rise in the medium term as the long-term evolution (LTE) subscriber base continues to increase. LTE subscribers accounted for 56% of mobile customers at end-June 2014, and Fitch expects this to increase to around 65% by end-2014. Conversely, Fitch expects KT's fixed-line voice revenue to continue to decline given the saturated market, falling ARPU and structural weakness in this product. Restructuring Efforts: Since the new CEO, Mr. Chang-Gyu Hwang, took office, he has started to implement various restructuring and cost cutting measures. The 2Q14 voluntary early retirement programme helped to reduce headcount by 25%. Although debt levels rose due to one-off costs of KRW1.26trn (USD1.2bn), we expect the company to be able to save KRW400bn-500bn on annual labour costs and improve profitability. Also, the company has announced the sale of its subsidiaries KT Capital and KT Rental, and indicated the proceeds will be used to improve its credit profile. We expect the sales proceeds will further contribute to deleveraging. RATING SENSITIVITIES Negative: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to negative rating action include - further deterioration in the operating environment causing core telecom service EBITDAR margin to decline to below 25% (2013: 24.5%) - Core-telecom adjusted net debt/operating EBITDAR sustained at over 2x (2013: 1.85x) - Core-telecom adjusted net debt including handset receivables securitisations/operating EBITDAR sustained at over 3.0x (end-2013: 2.7x) - negative pre-dividend free cash flow on a sustained basis Positive: Given the company's difficult regulatory and market environment, positive rating actions are unlikely in the medium term. 