(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SEOUL/SYDNEY, September 04 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Korea-based SK
Telecom Co., Ltd's (SKT) Long-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency
Issuer Default
Ratings (IDR) at 'A-' with Stable Outlook. The agency has also
affirmed SKT's
senior unsecured rating at 'A-'.
Key Rating Drivers
Stable credit profile: The rating reflects SKT's position as a
diversified
telecommunications operator in South Korea, with an entrenched
leading market
position in the mobile segment, and the second-largest market
share in
broadband. It also reflects Fitch's view that the company's
financial profile
will remain commensurate with the current rating level over the
next 12 to 18
months as market competition remains stable and capex gradually
falls.
Regulatory scrutiny benefits margins: Fitch believes that the
regulator's close
watch to prevent price competition overheating will continue for
the short term.
The agency believes that SKT will continue to benefit from
easing of competitive
pressures and that its EBITDA margins for the 2013 will be
roughly in line with
the H113 level of 28.8% (H112: 26%).
The regulatory body, the Korea Communications Commissions, has
implemented
punitive measures on operators with subsidy pricing policies
that discriminate
between subscribers. In addition, new subsidy regulation may be
legislated in
September 2013 which should provide additional disincentive
against excessive
subsidy-based competition. Consequently, South Korean mobile
operators have
refrained from aggressive subscriber acquisition in H113.
Rising ARPU: Fitch forecasts that SKT's average revenue per user
per month(ARPU)
will continue to rise as the company's long-term evolution (LTE)
subscriber base
grows; ARPU improved to KRW34,012 at end-Q213 (KRW32,923 at
end-Q212). LTE
subscribers were 40.6% of the company's mobile customers at
end-Q213 and Fitch
expects this to increase to over 50% by end-2013. This volume
growth should
mitigate the impact of reduced service activation fees effective
from August
2013 and should ensure low single-digit revenue growth in 2013.
Falling capex; stable leverage: Fitch believes that SKT's capex
will gradually
decline towards KRW3trn per year over the medium term from
KRW3.54trn in 2012,
following the completion of nationwide LTE coverage. Additional
frequency cost
will be just KRW0.45trn, of which 75% can be paid over eight
years from 2014.
Therefore, SKT's financial leverage, measured by funds flow from
operations
(FFO)-adjusted net leverage, will remain at about 1.3x over the
next 12 to 18
months.
Rating Sensitivities
Negative: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to
negative rating action include
-deterioration in the operating environment resulting in
operating EBITDAR
margins below 25%
-FFO adjusted net leverage over 1.75x on a sustained basis
-negative pre-dividend free cash flow on a sustained basis
Positive: Given the company's competitive market environment,
positive rating
actions are unlikely in the medium term.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Alvin Lim, CFA
Director
+82 2 3278 8371
Fitch Ratings Limited, Korea Branch
9F Kyobo Securities Building
26-4 Youido-Dong, Youngdeungpo-Gu
Seoul
Secondary Analyst
Jeong Min Pak
Senior Director
+82 2 3278 8360
Committee Chairperson
Steve Durose
Senior Director
+61 2 8256 0307
Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935,
Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
Applicable criteria, 'Corporate Rating Methodology', dated 5
August 2013, are
available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Corporate Rating Methodology: Including Short-Term Ratings and
Parent and
Subsidiary Linkage
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.