(The following statement was released by the rating agency) SEOUL/SYDNEY, September 04 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Korea-based SK Telecom Co., Ltd's (SKT) Long-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) at 'A-' with Stable Outlook. The agency has also affirmed SKT's senior unsecured rating at 'A-'. Key Rating Drivers Stable credit profile: The rating reflects SKT's position as a diversified telecommunications operator in South Korea, with an entrenched leading market position in the mobile segment, and the second-largest market share in broadband. It also reflects Fitch's view that the company's financial profile will remain commensurate with the current rating level over the next 12 to 18 months as market competition remains stable and capex gradually falls. Regulatory scrutiny benefits margins: Fitch believes that the regulator's close watch to prevent price competition overheating will continue for the short term. The agency believes that SKT will continue to benefit from easing of competitive pressures and that its EBITDA margins for the 2013 will be roughly in line with the H113 level of 28.8% (H112: 26%). The regulatory body, the Korea Communications Commissions, has implemented punitive measures on operators with subsidy pricing policies that discriminate between subscribers. In addition, new subsidy regulation may be legislated in September 2013 which should provide additional disincentive against excessive subsidy-based competition. Consequently, South Korean mobile operators have refrained from aggressive subscriber acquisition in H113. Rising ARPU: Fitch forecasts that SKT's average revenue per user per month(ARPU) will continue to rise as the company's long-term evolution (LTE) subscriber base grows; ARPU improved to KRW34,012 at end-Q213 (KRW32,923 at end-Q212). LTE subscribers were 40.6% of the company's mobile customers at end-Q213 and Fitch expects this to increase to over 50% by end-2013. This volume growth should mitigate the impact of reduced service activation fees effective from August 2013 and should ensure low single-digit revenue growth in 2013. Falling capex; stable leverage: Fitch believes that SKT's capex will gradually decline towards KRW3trn per year over the medium term from KRW3.54trn in 2012, following the completion of nationwide LTE coverage. Additional frequency cost will be just KRW0.45trn, of which 75% can be paid over eight years from 2014. Therefore, SKT's financial leverage, measured by funds flow from operations (FFO)-adjusted net leverage, will remain at about 1.3x over the next 12 to 18 months. Rating Sensitivities Negative: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to negative rating action include -deterioration in the operating environment resulting in operating EBITDAR margins below 25% -FFO adjusted net leverage over 1.75x on a sustained basis -negative pre-dividend free cash flow on a sustained basis Positive: Given the company's competitive market environment, positive rating actions are unlikely in the medium term. Contact: Primary Analyst Alvin Lim, CFA Director +82 2 3278 8371 Fitch Ratings Limited, Korea Branch 9F Kyobo Securities Building 26-4 Youido-Dong, Youngdeungpo-Gu Seoul Secondary Analyst Jeong Min Pak Senior Director +82 2 3278 8360 Committee Chairperson Steve Durose Senior Director +61 2 8256 0307 Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935, Email: wailun.wan@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. Applicable criteria, 'Corporate Rating Methodology', dated 5 August 2013, are available on www.fitchratings.com Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Corporate Rating Methodology: Including Short-Term Ratings and Parent and Subsidiary Linkage here