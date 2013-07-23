(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, July 23 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Royal KPN
N.V.'s (KPN)
Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB-'. The Outlook is
Stable. A full
list of rating actions is below.
The affirmation follows the announcement of KPN's sale of
E-plus. The
transaction, which is subject to regulatory clearance, is credit
positive for
KPN as it strengthens the company's balance sheet and provides
it with an exit
from an increasingly competitive market. However, KPN still
faces a very
difficult domestic situation and an upgrade is unlikely until
the company
demonstrates that its competitive position in the Dutch telecoms
market has
improved.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
E-plus Disposal
The sale reduces KPN's leverage and reduces KPN's exposure to a
market that
could have proved challenging over the coming few years. E-plus
is a mobile-only
player in a market increasingly moving towards the integration
of fixed plus
mobile offerings. Also, E-plus is the number 4 operator in the
German market and
is somewhat smaller than its main rivals. E-plus's current
strategy is to expand
into underpenetrated areas and win market share from its larger
rivals. Fitch
was unconvinced about the long-term viability of such a move. We
therefore view
the sale as positive for KPN.
Fixed Line Improvements
In 2012 and H113, KPN increased its broadband subscriber base
and continued to
gain substantial TV market share. Given the competitive threat
posed by cable
over the past few years, these recent improvements are positive.
However, these
positive operational developments seem to have come at the
expense of
profitability, with KPN's consumer residential EBITDA margin
falling to 16.5% in
Q213 from 17.5% in Q212 and 28% in Q211. Converting the positive
operational
trends into improved profitability will be key to any positive
rating action.
New Entrant in Mobile Market
Tele2 plans to launch the fourth mobile network in the
Netherlands. Tele2
typically attempts to gain market share by employing a price
challenger
strategy. Although the company is not expected to launch its 4G
network until
2014, the entry could lead to increased price competition in the
Dutch market,
which could put further pressure on KPN's cash flows. Fitch
would consider a
positive rating action if KPN can demonstrate that it can
effectively manage any
challenges posed by Tele2's entry into the market.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead
to positive
rating action include:
Fitch would want to see clear evidence that there is a sustained
improvement in
KPN's domestic fixed and mobile operations, as well as
maintenance of net
debt/EBITDA (as defined by Fitch, including Reggefiber-related
liabilities) at
lower than 3x.
Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead
to negative
rating action include:
- Continued deterioration in KPN's domestic fixed and mobile
operations
- An expectation that net debt/EBITDA (as defined by Fitch,
including
Reggefiber-related liabilities) could exceed 3.5x on a sustained
basis could
lead to a downgrade
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'BBB-', Outlook Stable
Senior unsecured debt: affirmed at 'BBB-'
Subordinated capital security: affirmed at 'BB'
Contact:
Principal Analyst
Owen Fenton
Associate Director
+44 20 3530 1423
Supervisory Analyst
Damien Chew, CFA
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1424
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Committee Chairperson
Michael Dunning
Managing Director
+44 20 3530 1178
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. For
regulatory
purposes in various jurisdictions, the supervisory analyst named
above is deemed
to be the primary analyst for this issuer; the principal analyst
is deemed to be
the secondary.
Applicable criteria, 'Corporate Rating Methodology', dated 8
August 2012 is
available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Corporate Rating Methodology
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.