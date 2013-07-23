(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, July 23 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Royal KPN N.V.'s (KPN) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB-'. The Outlook is Stable. A full list of rating actions is below. The affirmation follows the announcement of KPN's sale of E-plus. The transaction, which is subject to regulatory clearance, is credit positive for KPN as it strengthens the company's balance sheet and provides it with an exit from an increasingly competitive market. However, KPN still faces a very difficult domestic situation and an upgrade is unlikely until the company demonstrates that its competitive position in the Dutch telecoms market has improved. KEY RATING DRIVERS E-plus Disposal The sale reduces KPN's leverage and reduces KPN's exposure to a market that could have proved challenging over the coming few years. E-plus is a mobile-only player in a market increasingly moving towards the integration of fixed plus mobile offerings. Also, E-plus is the number 4 operator in the German market and is somewhat smaller than its main rivals. E-plus's current strategy is to expand into underpenetrated areas and win market share from its larger rivals. Fitch was unconvinced about the long-term viability of such a move. We therefore view the sale as positive for KPN. Fixed Line Improvements In 2012 and H113, KPN increased its broadband subscriber base and continued to gain substantial TV market share. Given the competitive threat posed by cable over the past few years, these recent improvements are positive. However, these positive operational developments seem to have come at the expense of profitability, with KPN's consumer residential EBITDA margin falling to 16.5% in Q213 from 17.5% in Q212 and 28% in Q211. Converting the positive operational trends into improved profitability will be key to any positive rating action. New Entrant in Mobile Market Tele2 plans to launch the fourth mobile network in the Netherlands. Tele2 typically attempts to gain market share by employing a price challenger strategy. Although the company is not expected to launch its 4G network until 2014, the entry could lead to increased price competition in the Dutch market, which could put further pressure on KPN's cash flows. Fitch would consider a positive rating action if KPN can demonstrate that it can effectively manage any challenges posed by Tele2's entry into the market. RATING SENSITIVITIES Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to positive rating action include: Fitch would want to see clear evidence that there is a sustained improvement in KPN's domestic fixed and mobile operations, as well as maintenance of net debt/EBITDA (as defined by Fitch, including Reggefiber-related liabilities) at lower than 3x. Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to negative rating action include: - Continued deterioration in KPN's domestic fixed and mobile operations - An expectation that net debt/EBITDA (as defined by Fitch, including Reggefiber-related liabilities) could exceed 3.5x on a sustained basis could lead to a downgrade FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'BBB-', Outlook Stable Senior unsecured debt: affirmed at 'BBB-' Subordinated capital security: affirmed at 'BB' Contact: Principal Analyst Owen Fenton Associate Director +44 20 3530 1423 Supervisory Analyst Damien Chew, CFA Senior Director +44 20 3530 1424 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Committee Chairperson Michael Dunning Managing Director +44 20 3530 1178 Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. For regulatory purposes in various jurisdictions, the supervisory analyst named above is deemed to be the primary analyst for this issuer; the principal analyst is deemed to be the secondary. Applicable criteria, 'Corporate Rating Methodology', dated 8 August 2012 is available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Corporate Rating Methodology here Additional Disclosure Solicitation Status here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.