June 5 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has affirmed Krasnodar Region's Long-term foreign and local currency ratings at 'BB+', National Long-term rating at 'AA(rus)' and Short-term foreign currency rating at 'B'. The Outlooks on the Long-term ratings are Stable.

The rating action also affects Krasnodar Region's two outstanding senior unsecured domestic bonds of RUB16bn.

KEY RATING DRIVERS

The affirmation reflects the region's well-diversified economy, strong liquidity and manageable level of direct risk. The ratings also reflect the minor deterioration of budgetary performance and rapid growth of debt.

Krasnodar Region has a strong and well-diversified economy, which provides a broad tax base and growing tax revenue flows. The region has eight international sea ports with their cargo turnover representing about 40% of Russia's total seaports' turnover. The region is home to a developed agricultural sector, a wide range of industries, seaside and ski resorts.

The region has witnessed a rapid rise of debt since 2009 primarily due to preparations for the 2014 Winter Olympic Games. Loans from the federal government amounted to RUB38.5bn or 52% of the total direct risk at end-2012. Federal budget loans have subsidised interest rates and long maturities. However the federal government further improved the terms of the loans in 2012 by cutting the rates to 0.5% p.a. and extending maturities to 2032.

The region has domestic bonds with a total outstanding value of RUB16bn and maturities spread in 2013-2017. Bank loans totalled RUB19.4bn, of which RUB8.2bn mature in 2013. Fitch believes the region will not face any difficulty in repaying some of the expiring loans and rolling over others. Its cash balance was about RUB22bn at end-2012. However, a significant portion of the region's liquidity is committed to capital projects.

Fitch expects the region's sound operating performance to continue in 2013-2015 with margins at about 10% thanks to a vibrant tax base. Tax revenue has grown by about 20% yoy since early 2000s with the exception of 2009. The operating balance is strong and is well above the region's debt-servicing liabilities.

Capital expenditure peaked at 40% of total expenditure or RUB92bn in 2012. Fitch expects close to balanced budgets starting in 2014 as all major infrastructure projects will be completed by end-2013 causing a sharp decline of capex.

Indebtedness of public sector entities was low at about 4% of the region's current revenue. However an extensive public sector consisting of 147 companies creates additional risks for the regional budget.

Krasnodar Region is located in the southwest of the Russian Federation on the coast of the Black Sea and the Sea of Azov. The region is among the top 10 Russian regions by nominal gross regional product (GRP). It is the third most populated Russian region with 5.3 million inhabitants.

RATING SENSITIVITIES

Strong budgetary performance with an operating margin at about 20% in the medium term coupled with the stabilisation of direct risk would lead to an upgrade. Growth of debt leading to a sharp deterioration of direct debt to current balance above the average maturity of the region's debt would lead to a downgrade.