MOSCOW, June 06 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the Russian
Krasnoyarsk
Region's Long-term foreign and local currency Issuer Default
Ratings (IDRs) at
'BB+', Short-term foreign currency IDR at 'B' and National
Long-term rating at
'AA(rus)'. The Outlooks on the Long-term IDRs and the National
Long-term rating
are Stable.
Krasnoyarsk region's outstanding senior unsecured domestic bonds
have also been
affirmed at 'BB+' and 'AA(rus)'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Fitch expects Krasnoyarsk region's operating performance to
recover, with
operating surpluses to be restored to about 3% of operating
revenue in 2014 and
up to 8%-12% in 2015-2016. The region recorded an operating
deficit at 1% of
operating revenue in 2013 due to changes in the fiscal regime
and increased
operating expenditure. The region's deficit before debt
variation widened to 23%
of total revenue in 2013 from 17% in 2012, but Fitch expects to
gradually
reverse over the medium term.
New fiscal regulation enacted in 2013 allowed large corporations
to form
consolidated groups of taxpayers, equalise net financial results
and employ
advanced deprecation, resulting in tax revenue contraction of
1% yoy The
federal government's 2012 election pledges to raise public
sector salaries and
fund other social programmes led to a 12% yoy increase of
operating expenditure
in 2013. Those factors are likely to continue to pressure
operating expenditure
over the medium term.
The region's capital outlays decreased to 19% of total
expenditure in 2013,
after averaging 28% in 2009-2012 as a result of large-scale
investments. Fitch
expects Krasnoyarsk region to maintain capex at about 15% of
total spending in
the medium term.
Fitch expects continued growth in Krasnoyarsk region's direct
risk, up to 45% of
current revenue in 2014 and 50% by end-2016, from 35% in 2013.
The 2013 debt
stock comprised 73% domestic bonds, 19% bank loans and 8%
federal budget loans.
The region placed a new bond of RUB10bn in May 2014 to meet its
refinancing
needs on maturing debt.
As expected Krasnoyarsk region materially depleted its cash
holdings to RUB4.7bn
in 2013 (2012: RUB17.6bn) to fund its budget deficit. Cash held
on accounts
totalled RUB6.3bn as of the beginning of May 2014, which fully
covers expected
2014 interest costs.
The region's administration expects moderate growth in the local
economy at
about 2%-3% in 2014-2016. Economic growth in the region is
underpinned by the
development of power generation, oil and other natural resources
and non-ferrous
metallurgy sectors. The region's strong industrial profile
supports
above-national average wealth metrics.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Continued increase in debt to above 50% of current revenue,
accompanied by a
weak operating margin below 5% in the medium term, would lead to
downward
pressure on the ratings.
An upgrade is not likely under our baseline scenario, but could
arise from
consistently sound budgetary performance with an operating
margin above 10%,
leading to direct risk at below 30% of current revenue on a
sustained basis.
