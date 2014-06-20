(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, June 20 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Kuwait's
Long-term foreign
and local currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) at 'AA'. The
Outlooks are
Stable. The Country Ceiling has been affirmed at 'AA+' and the
Short-term
foreign currency IDR at 'F1+'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Kuwait's IDRs reflect the following key rating drivers:
Kuwait's exceptionally strong sovereign balance sheet is the key
support for the
ratings. Very high per capita oil exports have consistently
generated large
fiscal and current account surpluses (averaging 29% of GDP and
34% of GDP,
respectively, over the past decade). Fitch estimates that
sovereign net foreign
assets rose to 200% of GDP at end-2013, the strongest of all
rated sovereigns,
and the net creditor position rose to 44% of GDP. Both are
expected to improve
over the forecast period.
Current account surpluses are substantial. Kuwait posted the
second largest
current account surplus of any Fitch-rated sovereign in 2013, at
33.1% of GDP,
the third consecutive year that the surplus has exceeded 30% of
GDP. Fitch
expects the surplus to decline in line with our forecast of
lower oil prices,
but still forecasts a surplus of 22% of GDP in 2016. The surplus
has not been
below 20% of GDP since 2003.
Fiscal surpluses are consistently in double digits. The general
government
surplus was the largest of all Fitch-rated sovereigns at an
estimated 26.1% of
GDP in FY14 (ending March). The fiscal breakeven oil price is
low, at USD52/b in
FY14, but so is capital spending, which is around 10% of total
spending,
one-third of regional peers. Despite rising spending and falling
oil revenues,
the surplus is forecast to only fall to 19.2% of GDP in 2016.
Non-oil economic momentum appears to be improving. Economic
growth has been
relatively subdued over the past five years, at an average of
0.9%, held back by
Opec-led movements in oil production and political constraints
hampering capital
spending. There are tentative signs that the economy is gaining
momentum under a
more pro-government parliament, reflected in the award of
several projects in
recent months and a rise in the pace of lending to the private
sector. Fitch
expects a modest pickup in non-oil growth to 4.0%-4.5% over
2014-16, from an
estimated 3.6% in 2013. With oil production forecast to be
stable, in line with
our assessment of global market dynamics, total real GDP growth
is forecast to
average 2.6% between 2014 and 2016.
Structural indicators are generally weaker than rating peers.
Human Development,
Doing Business and World Bank governance indicators are well
below the 'AA'
median, but GDP per capita is substantially above the median.
The economic
policy framework is a weakness, reflecting a weak fiscal
framework and limited
flexibility of monetary policy. Steps have been made to
strengthen the
macro-prudential framework for the banking sector, and to
develop capital market
regulations. Geopolitical risk affects the whole region.
The economy is heavily dependent on oil, which accounts for
around 40% of GDP
and the bulk of fiscal and external revenues. Oil reserves are
large and cheap
to extract and production capacity is being increased. A limited
economic policy
toolkit potentially restricts the authorities' ability to
respond to severe oil
price volatility. Substantial buffers can temper the impact of
swings in oil
prices.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's assessment that upside and
downside risks to
the rating are currently well balanced. At forecast oil prices,
Kuwait will
continue to accumulate assets, further enhancing its capacity to
deal with
economic shocks.
The main factors that individually or collectively might lead to
positive rating
action are:
- Significant improvement in structural weaknesses such as
reduction in oil
dependence, and a strengthening in governance, the business
environment and the
economic policy framework.
The main factors that, individually or collectively, could lead
to negative
rating action are:
- A severe and sustained fall in oil prices that materially
erodes fiscal and
external buffers.
- Spill over from a regional geopolitical shock that impacts
economic, social or
political stability.
- Adverse domestic political developments, although these would
have to be much
more severe than the 2012 protests.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch forecasts Brent crude to average USD105/b in 2014,
USD100/b in 2015 and
USD95/b in 2016. Kuwait could likely tolerate much lower prices
over the
forecast period without facing undue pressure on its rating.
Fitch assumes that regional geopolitical conflicts will not
impact directly on
Kuwait or on its ability to trade.
Fitch assumes that the current parliament will maintain its
broadly constructive
relationship with the government and that the domestic political
scene will be
stable.
