LONDON, December 19 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Kuwait's
Long-term
foreign and local currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) at 'AA'.
The Outlooks
are Stable. The Country Ceiling has been affirmed at 'AA+' and
the Short-term
foreign currency IDR at 'F1+'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Kuwait's IDRs reflect the following key rating drivers:-
Kuwait is resilient to the decline in oil prices that has
occurred so far in
2H14. Very high per capita oil exports have consistently
generated large fiscal
and current account surpluses and surpluses in excess of 20% of
GDP are forecast
each year to 2016, despite the prospect of lower oil prices.
Fitch estimates
that the FY14 fiscal breakeven oil price is USD48/b and the 2014
external
breakeven is USD40/b. These are among the lowest of all rated
sovereigns.
An exceptionally strong sovereign balance sheet is the key
support for the
ratings. Fitch forecasts that sovereign net foreign assets will
rise to 269% of
GDP at end-2014, the strongest of all rated sovereigns, and that
the net
creditor position will rise to 54% of GDP. Both are expected to
improve over the
forecast period.
Current account surpluses are substantial. Kuwait posted the
second largest
current account surplus of any Fitch-rated sovereign in 2013, at
39.7% of GDP,
the third consecutive year that the surplus exceeded 30% of GDP.
Fitch expects
the surplus to decline in line with our forecast of lower oil
prices, but still
forecasts a surplus of 25% of GDP in 2016. The surplus has not
been below 20% of
GDP since 2003.
Fiscal surpluses are consistently in double digits. The general
government
surplus was the largest of all Fitch-rated sovereigns at an
estimated 34.9% of
GDP in FY14 (ending March). The fiscal breakeven oil price is
low, at USD48/b in
FY14, but so is capital spending, which is around 10% of total
spending,
one-third of regional peers. Despite rising spending and falling
oil revenues,
the surplus is forecast to only fall to 25% of GDP in 2016.
There are tentative signs that the non-oil economy is gaining
momentum under a
more pro-government parliament, reflected in the award of
several projects in
recent months and private sector credit growth at around a
five-year high. Fitch
expects non-oil growth of around 4% over 2014-16. Headline real
GDP growth will
be lower, based on Fitch's assumption that oil production will
be cut in both
years.
Structural indicators are generally weaker than rating peers.
Human Development,
Doing Business and World Bank governance indicators are well
below the 'AA'
median, but GDP per capita is substantially above the median.
The economic
policy framework is a weakness, reflecting limited monetary
autonomy and a weak
fiscal framework. The regulatory framework for the capital
markets is being
improved and that for the banking sector is being strengthened
further. .
Geopolitical risk affects the whole region.
The economy is heavily dependent on oil, which accounts for
around 40% of GDP
and the bulk of fiscal and external revenues. Oil reserves are
large and cheap
to extract and production capacity is being increased. The
authorities have a
limited economic policy toolkit, but substantial buffers can
temper the impact
of swings in oil prices.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's assessment that upside and
downside risks to
the rating are currently well balanced. At forecast oil prices,
Kuwait will
continue to accumulate assets, further enhancing its capacity to
deal with
economic shocks.
The main factors that individually or collectively could lead to
positive rating
action are:
- Improvement in structural weaknesses such as reduction in oil
dependence, and
a strengthening in governance, the business environment and the
economic policy
framework.
The main factors that, individually or collectively, could lead
to negative
rating action are:
- Sustained low oil prices that erode fiscal and external
buffers.
- Spill over from a regional geopolitical shock that impacts
economic, social or
political stability.
- Adverse domestic political developments, although these would
have to be much
more severe than the 2012 protests.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch forecasts Brent crude to average USD83/b in 2015 and
USD90/b in 2016.
Production cuts of 5% in 2015 and 1% in 2016, likely in line
with some other
large producers, are forecast in order to support the oil
market. Kuwait could
likely tolerate much lower prices over the forecast period
without facing undue
pressure on its rating.
Fitch assumes that regional geopolitical conflicts will not
impact directly on
Kuwait or on its ability to trade.
Fitch assumes that the current parliament will maintain its
broadly constructive
relationship with the government, any leadership succession will
be smooth, and
that the domestic political scene will be stable.
