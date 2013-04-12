(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, April 12 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed its
ratings on L Brands,
Inc. (L Brands, formerly known as Limited Brands, Inc.),
including the long-term
Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BB+'. The Rating Outlook is
Stable. A full list
of rating actions appears at the end of this release.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The affirmations reflect L Brands' strong brand recognition and
dominant market
positions in intimate apparel and personal care and beauty
products, strong
operating results, reasonable credit metrics and solid cash flow
generation. The
ratings also consider the company's track record of
shareholder-friendly
activities.
L Brands' strong business profile is anchored by its two
profitable flagship
brands, Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works, a strong direct
business, and a
growing international footprint. The company's comparable store
sales (comps)
trends have remained robust in the past three years, driven by
relevant brands
and merchandise that command attractive pricing and benefit from
a loyal
customer base. In addition to positive operating leverage from
strong comps
growth, the company has driven margin growth through efficient
inventory
management. EBITDA margins in the 20%-range compare favorably to
the broader
retail average in the low teens.
Fitch expects that L Brands can sustain comps growth in 2%-3%
range and EBITDA
margin to remain in excess of 20% over the next three years.
This is underscored
by strong comp growth in both the Victoria's Secret brand
(approximately 63% of
sales and 64% of EBITDA including the Victoria's Secret direct
business) and
Bath & Body Works brand (approximately 28% of sales and 32% of
EBITDA). Fitch
expects the growth of PINK in the U.S. (which could double over
the next few
years from $1.5 billion currently) and international expansion,
if executed
successfully, could drive top line growth in the
mid-single-digit range and
enable the company to move towards its targeted EBIT margin of
the high teens
from 16.3% currently.
Capex is expected to increase modestly to $600 million-$700
million, from $588
million in 2012, reflecting new store constructions and square
footage expansion
to primarily support PINK and international growth. The company
has been closing
underperforming stores to drive improvement in overall store
productivity (which
resulted in net square footage decline over the past few years),
but it expects
square footage to grow by approximately 3% in 2013 given PINK
and international
growth.
Lease-adjusted leverage was at 3.4x as of Feb. 2, 2013, which is
within the
context of the existing rating level. Fitch expects the company
to maintain a
leverage profile in the mid-3x area, directing free cash flow
(FCF) toward
dividends and share repurchases.
FCF before dividends is expected to be in the $650 million-$750
million range
annually over the next 24 months. Besides a regular dividend,
six special
dividends totaling more than $3.3 billion have been declared
since 2010,
including the most recent payout announced in December 2012. In
addition, the
company completed more than $2 billion in share repurchases over
the past three
years. These actions have been supported by $2 billion of
incremental debt over
the past two years. As a result, the company's
shareholder-friendly posture is
a key constraint to the rating. More significant debt-financed
dividends and/or
share repurchases could be a concern for the rating.
Liquidity is strong, as indicated by a cash balance of $773
million as of Feb.
2, 2013 and an undrawn $1 billion revolving credit facility. The
company has a
comfortable maturity profile, staggered over many years. Fitch
considers
refinancing risk low given L Brands' strong business profile,
favorable
operating trends, and reasonable leverage.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
A positive rating action would likely require both the
continuation of positive
operating trends and a shift in posture toward debt reduction
and the
maintenance of financial leverage in the low 3x on a consistent
basis.
A negative rating action could be driven by a trend of negative
comparable store
sales and/or margin compression from fashion misses, execution
missteps, or loss
of competitive traction. A larger than expected debt-financed
share repurchase
and/or leverage rising to approximately 4x would be a negative
for the rating.
Fitch has affirmed the following ratings on L Brands:
--Long-term IDR at 'BB+';
--$1 billion bank credit facility at 'BBB-';
--Senior guaranteed unsecured notes at 'BB+';
--Senior unsecured notes at 'BB'.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
The ratings
above were unsolicited and have been provided by Fitch as a
service to
investors.
