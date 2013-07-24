(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, July 24 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed La Banque
Postale's (LBP)
Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A+' with a Stable
Outlook, Short-term
IDR at 'F1+' and Support Rating (SR) at '1'. Fitch has also
upgraded LBP's
Viability Rating (VR) to 'bbb+' from 'bbb'. A full list of
rating actions is at
the end of this rating action commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - VR
The upgrade of LBP's VR reflects Fitch's expectation of
sustained improved
capitalisation, also supported by the recent announcement by La
Poste (LP;
AA-/Stable; LBP's 100% shareholder) that it will inject EUR 1bn
of capital by
end-2013, of which EUR800m of Basel 3 compliant Tier 1 hybrid
capital and
EUR200m of asset transfer. Fitch views that LBP's capitalisation
will then reach
acceptable levels also given the bank's decreasing exposure to
peripheral
eurozone sovereign debts and its overall low credit risk
profile.
LBP's VR takes into account its low-risk loan portfolio, which
currently
consists mostly of good quality housing loans, ample liquidity
and healthy
funding structure. It also considers limited ability to generate
profits from
its core business, retail banking.
The quality of the loan book, which is essentially retail, is
very good.
Impaired loans represent less than 1% of total loans. However,
Fitch expects
credit risk to increase somewhat in the medium term with LBP's
planned
diversification into corporate and consumer lending. LBP's most
significant
credit risk is its exposure to peripheral eurozone sovereign
debt, which was
still significant in relation to Fitch core capital (FCC, 127%
at end-2012).
Fitch expects these exposures to reduce to a more acceptable
level in the short
term (in absolute amounts and as a proportion of FCC).
Operating profitability improved in 2012 compared with 2011 due
to lower
impairment charges. In 2011, profitability was affected by LBP's
Greek sovereign
exposure. Performance for 2013 is expected to be stable as LBP
benefits from a
resilient retail business and is looking at increasing its
revenues by
diversifying its activities. However, performance will likely
still be
negatively impacted by LBP's structurally high cost-to-income
ratio mainly
driven by operational costs paid to LP under its service sharing
agreement.
LBP is predominantly retail-funded (90% of total funding). LBP
compares
favourably with its peers in terms of its funding base and has a
comfortable
liquidity position. It has very low recourse to the wholesale
market for funding
and holds a comfortable liquid securities portfolio.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - VR
LBP's VR would benefit from a further strengthening of its
capital base - in
addition to the EUR 1bn capital increase, and higher
profitability. Fitch would
also view favourably a sustained further reduction of the
peripheral eurozone
sovereign debt exposure.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRs, SUPPORT RATING AND SENIOR DEBT
LBP's IDRs (and senior debt) and Support Rating reflect Fitch's
view that the
bank would be supported, if required, by LP, its 100%
shareholder, France's
state-owned post office, and ultimately by LP's owner, the
French state
(AA+/Stable).
Fitch considers the probability of support would be extremely
high in light of
the full ownership by LP and LBP's strategic importance to and
integration with
LP. LBP contributes a strong 75% to LP's operating profit. Any
losses at LBP
would severely impact LP as the latter uses profit from LBP to
balance its
structurally loss-making postal services. In addition, LP is
legally required to
retain a majority stake in LBP. In Fitch's view, support would
ultimately be
provided by the French state through LP, whose own IDRs reflect
potential
support from the French state. LBP's Long-term IDR is one notch
lower than that
of LP, reflecting that LBP is only one further step away from
the French state
in support.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - SUPPORT RATING
The Support Rating would be sensitive to any change in Fitch's
view that
institutional support is extremely probable to come from LP and
ultimately the
French state would be prepared to provide support.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRS AND SENIOR DEBT
The Stable Outlook on LBP's Long-term IDR matches that on LP's
Long-term IDR and
ultimately that on France's Long-term IDR. LBP's IDRs would be
sensitive to a
rating action on LP or potentially on the French sovereign.
LBP's IDR could also
be downgraded if Fitch reassessed LP's and ultimately France's
propensity to
provide support to LBP, or if state control of LP's diminishes,
which Fitch does
not expect.
The rating actions are as follows:
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'A+'; Stable Outlook
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F1+'
VR: upgraded to 'bbb+' from 'bbb'
Support Rating: affirmed at '1'
Short-term debt: affirmed at 'F1+'
Senior unsecured long-term debt: affirmed at 'A+'
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Sonia Trabelsi
Director
+33 1 44 29 91 42
Fitch France S.A.S
60 rue de Monceau
75008 Paris
Secondary Analyst
Solena Gloaguen
Director
+44 20 3530 1126
Committee Chairperson
Erwin van Lumich
Managing Director
+34 93 323 8403
Media Relations: Francoise Alos, Paris, Tel: +33 1 44 29 91 22,
Email:
francoise.alos@fitchratings.com; Hannah Huntly, London, Tel: +44
20 3530 1153,
Email: hannah.huntly@fitchratings.com.
