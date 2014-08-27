(The following statement was released by the rating agency) PARIS/LONDON, August 27 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed la Francaise AM's Asset Manager Rating at 'High Standards'. The Outlook is Stable. KEY RATING DRIVERS The affirmation reflects La Francaise AM's diversified asset mix, long-standing committed shareholder and staffing depth. It takes into account the company's robust control framework and technological platform, which is able to adapt swiftly to new business needs. The rating is further underpinned by La Francaise AM's ability to attract and retain experienced staff while strengthening investment capabilities through targeted partnerships. The main challenges facing La Francaise AM are reinvigorating its equity investment process, stabilising cross-asset and emerging market fixed income portfolio management, further strengthening operational workflows and maintaining effective risk management oversight while broadening its client base's international footprint. La Francaise AM's 'High Standards' rating is based on the following (unchanged) category scores: Company: Highest Controls: High Investments: High Operations: High Technology: Highest Asset manager operations in the 'High Standards' category demonstrate an investment platform and operational framework that Fitch considers strong relative to the standard applied by international institutional investors. Company The company is profitable, supported by a sufficiently broad product range and a diversified but mainly domestic client base. It also benefits from a long-standing relationship with its financially strong parent, CMNE, an investment-grade regional bank. The company's long history and experienced teams have been broadened by recent high-profile hires, and by partnerships with Inflection Point Capital Management (IPCM) and Tages Capital. These two new partnerships strengthen La Francaise AM's capabilities in environmental-, social- and governance-investing and allow the company to scale up fund-of- hedge fund management, respectively. La Francaise AM also increased its participation in JK Capital Management, its Asian equity specialist. Controls La Francaise AM has a well-structured and -resourced risk and control framework with adequate independence from the investment and operational teams. Compliance and controls procedures are supported by built-in controls in the company's backbone application and by direct and well-interfaced access to that tool. Investment risk management resources have been strengthened by the recent addition of the financial engineering team, and the combined team's direct reporting line to the company's CEO emphasises a strengthened oversight structure. Investments Investment management resources organisation and processes have been revisited in early 2014, following the departure of the former chief investment officer (CIO), and the operations with IPCM and Tages Capital. The result is a leaner organisation, with a more direct reporting line to the CEO, which devolves greater responsibility to investment team heads and portfolio managers. Fundamental research-driven investment processes are implemented in a disciplined manner that emphasises top-down inputs and committee-driven decision-making. Revised investment committees allow greater flexibility and effective information-sharing across investment teams. Fixed-income processes have remained stable. Cross-asset, emerging market and equity investment processes have been revisited in 2014 for more robustly-defined performance drivers, risk monitoring and implementation process. Operations Investment operations are scalable, organised around a highly-automated operational workflow, although for fixed income and complex OTC instruments the workflow lacks fully integrated system capabilities. Comprehensive client reporting is of high quality and among the best market standards. Fund administration and custody are primarily delegated to BNP Paribas Securities Services. Technology La Francaise AM's proprietary IT platform, Light Trade, is fully integrated and efficiently supports the company's activities. It is regularly enhanced to accompany the company's development. Vendor solutions interfaced with Light Trade complement the technological set-up, notably in the areas of risk, controls and reconciliations. Business continuity and recovery planning is robust and regularly tested. Company Profile La Francaise AM is the securities management arm of La Francaise group, a French asset management company, 86% owned by Credit Mutuel Nord Europe. It groups La Francaise des Placements (LFP), La Francaise Inflection Point (LFIP), JK Capital Management and La Francaise International Claims Collection and managed EUR30.1bn of assets as of end-June 2014. Fitch's rating scope includes fixed income, cross-asset and equity portfolio management activities undertaken by LFP and LFIP. RATING SENSITIVITIES The rating may be downgraded as a result of material adverse changes to any of the aforementioned rating drivers, notably through weakened financial conditions, heightened staff turnover or deterioration of processes and policies. Contact: Primary Analyst Charlotte Quiniou, CFA Director +33 1 44 29 92 81 Fitch France S.A.S. 60 rue de Monceau Paris 75008 Secondary Analyst Francois Vattement, CFA Associate Director +33 1 44 29 92 75 Committee Chairperson Alastair Sewell, CFA Senior Director +44 207 530 1147 Media Relations: Francoise Alos, Paris, Tel: +33 1 44 29 91 22, Email: francoise.alos@fitchratings.com; Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153, Email: elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Applicable criteria, 'Asset Manager Rating Criteria, dated 6 May 2014, are available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Asset Manager Rating Criteria here Additional Disclosure Solicitation Status here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.