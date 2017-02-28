(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MILAN/PARIS/LONDON, February 28 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has
affirmed French
packaged food group Labeyrie Fine Foods SAS's (LFF) Long-Term
Issuer Default
Rating (IDR) at 'B' with a Stable Outlook. Fitch has also
affirmed LFF's EUR355m
senior secured notes due 2021 at 'B+'/'RR3'.
The affirmation of the IDR and the Outlook reflects Fitch's
expectation that LFF
will be able to cope well the current combination of raw
materials issues and
adverse exchange-rate movements, without any significant
deterioration in its
credit profile. Resilience should be underpinned by the group's
high market
shares in France which allows for strong bargaining power and
effective cost
pass-through, and its current diversification strategy through
both organic and
external growth. Assuming no acquisition-related debt increase
over the next
three years, this operating resilience should enable the group
to regain
headroom under a currently weak financial profile, which has
been stretched by
the largely debt-funded acquisitions made in the financial year
ended June 2016
(FY16).
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Avian Flu Impact: Fitch continues to expect the effect of avian
flu to be
manageable at the current rating level, despite its recurrence.
Following the
first outbreak in 2016, the group was able to compensate for
lower available
volumes and higher production costs with higher prices, helped
by the price
inelasticity of consumer demand, and its premium positioning. It
was thus able
to limit its impact on EBITDA to EUR3.4m in FY16 and to EUR0.6m
in FY17. Fitch
assumes a stronger effect from the 2017 outbreak in both FY17
and FY18, but this
should be minimised at group level due to the decreasing
importance of foie gras
in total sales and EBITDA following the FY16 acquisitions.
Brexit Challenge: In FY16 LFF generated around 30% of its sales
and 28% of its
EBITDA in the UK. In its rating case Fitch includes some effect
from reduced
consumer confidence, but mostly a transactional (on raw material
prices) and
translational negative effect from the depreciation of the pound
against the
euro, although mitigated by the group's ability to pass on a
large part of cost
increases on to its retail customers. In FY17 Fitch assumes a
slight decrease in
UK sales and EBITDA margin to a low of 6.5% (FY16: 7.5%), with a
progressive
recovery thereafter in raw material prices and a stabilisation
in exchange
rates.
Diversification Strategy: LFF's acquisition strategy and its
record of
innovation help reduce its business risk profile through
diversification by
product range, raw materials and geography, and lower sales
seasonality. The
companies acquired in FY16, including Pere Olive, King Cuisine
and Aqualande,
clearly help mitigate the supply and raw materials difficulties
of the French
premium and UK businesses. They are also less seasonal and
higher margin. Pere
Olive and King Cuisine reinforce growth prospects and enhance
geographic
diversification, due to their location and as they provide
export opportunities,
notably to Germany and Scandinavia.
Resilient Profitability: Fitch expects the EBITDA margin to fall
by 30bp to 7.7%
in FY17 due to the combination of the second avian flu outbreak,
the
depreciation of sterling and record-high salmon prices. However,
Fitch expects a
recovery to above 8% in FY19. This should be driven by the
group's ability to
compensate, although with delays, lower production volumes and
higher raw
material prices by selling price increases and the positive
impact of the
integration of the FY16 acquisitions, which provide better
organic growth
prospects and have less volatile margin profiles.
We also expect greater resilience in profitability to arise from
medium-term
cost synergies resulting from management's focus on better
integrating the
group's various businesses.
Mildly Positive Free Cash Flow: Fitch expects LFF's free cash
flow (FCF)
generation to remain positive, despite some volatility in
operating profit
margin over the next three years. Fitch forecasts FCF to reach
its low in FY17
at 0.4% of sales, and that it will then recover towards 2.2% in
FY20, which
would be adequate relative to the assigned IDR, driven by
growing EBITDA and
limited increase in working-capital and capex needs as a
percentage of sales.
Stretched Leverage Headroom: LFF's FY16 debt-funded
acquisitions help reduce
its business risk profile but resulted in FFO adjusted net
leverage increasing
to 5.5x in FY16, a high level for its 'B' IDR, though still
consistent with the
assigned rating. Assuming no acquisitions in 2H17, it should
only marginally
decrease to 5.4x in FY17. LFF retains only limited financial
flexibility for
further bolt-on acquisitions, considering expected low, yet
positive FCF in the
medium term. Fitch expects that any further large acquisitions
would be at least
partially equity-funded.
Based on these assumptions, Fitch forecasts FFO adjusted net
leverage falling
towards 4.7x by FY19, improving LFF's headroom under its current
rating.
Above Average Recoveries for Senior Notes: The 'B+'/'RR3' senior
secured notes'
rating reflects above average expected recoveries in the range
of 51%-70%, at
60%. According to the intercreditor agreement, the senior
secured notes are
effectively subordinated to the RCF and to non-guarantors' debt,
including
Aqualande and Sales Sucres, and rank pari passu with their
guarantors' debt.
Fitch also estimates the factoring line as being of strategic
interest despite
being non-recourse, and therefore we include it as a
super-senior claim within
the debt waterfall. However, the total amount of prior-ranking
debt is not
significant enough to materially affect the recovery prospects
for bondholders.
For the purpose of our recovery calculations, in a hypothetical
default
situation we estimate a post-restructuring going-concern EBITDA
of EUR62m. The
high discount to LTM December 2016 reported adjusted EBITDA of
EUR85.4m reflects
the group's high business risk profile. The going-concern
distressed EV/EBITDA
multiple of 6x reflects LFF's strong brands, solid pricing power
and the high
market shares of its core businesses.
DERIVATION SUMMARY
LFF has narrower margins than most food manufacturing peers due
to the high
share of raw materials in its cost structure. Moreover, it
benefits from low
raw-material and geographic diversification, although this is
improving. The
volatility in performance is mitigated by the company's high
market shares
(allowing strong bargaining power with client retailers), high
brand reputation
and the price inelasticity of demand, especially in its premium
segments. In
addition, compared to other food manufacturers sharing the same
operating margin
profile and size, Labeyrie benefits from a stronger financial
structure and
financial flexibility.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within the rating case for LFF include:
- annual Sales growth in the mid-single digits;
- in FY17 and FY18 the full contribution of the FY16
acquisitions should be
significantly offset by the second avian flu outbreak and the
depreciation of
the pound;
- thereafter, Fitch assumes stable organic growth around 3% per
annum;
- EBITDA margin down to 7.9% in FY17 and FY18, with the impact
of avian flu and
the Brexit vote being mitigated by the full-year integration of
higher-margin
Pere Olive, King Cuisine and Aqualande;
- working-capital needs development in line with sales and raw
materials (both
prices and volumes);
- stable capex at 2.8% of sales;
- no dividend payments;
- no acquisitions in FY17, internally generated cash-funded
acquisition spending
of EUR15m per annum from FY18.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Developments That May, Individually or Collectively, Lead to
Positive Rating
Action
- Stronger business profile reflected in meaningfully lower
product seasonality
and higher geographic, products and customer base
diversification
- EBITDA margin increasing towards 10% together with higher
cash-flow generation
- Adjusted FFO net leverage consistently below 4.5x
Future Developments That May, Individually or Collectively, Lead
to Negative
Rating Action
- EBITDA margin below 7.5% on a sustained basis
- Neutral to negative FCF margin for two consecutive years
- FFO adjusted net leverage consistently above 5.5x, either due
to aggressive
financial policy or sustained operating underperformance
LIQUIDITY
Adequate Liquidity: At end-FY16 LFF's readily available cash on
balance sheet
was low at EUR2m (Fitch-adjusted) but liquidity was supported by
its both
undrawn EUR45m RCF maturing in 2020 and its EUR80m factoring
facility maturing
in 2017, which we expect will be renewed. Fitch expects
liquidity to remain
adequate after FY16, supported by mildly positive FCF
generation, the RCF and
the forecast renewal of its factoring facility. Furthermore,
the group faces
only minor scheduled debt repayments before 2020.
Contact:
Principal Analyst
Marialuisa Macchia
Associate Director
+39 02 8790 87213
Supervisory Analyst
Anne Porte
Director
+33 1 44 29 91 36
Fitch France SAS
60, rue de Monceau
75008 Paris
Committee Chairperson
Pablo Mazzini
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1021
Summary of Financial Statement Adjustments
Readily Available Cash: as of 30 June 2016 Fitch estimated
EUR22m of the group's
reported cash and cash equivalents deemed as not readily
available for debt
service. This is the amount Fitch considers as needed to fund
LFF's intra-year
working-capital needs and as such, it captures sales
seasonality. For its
calculation Fitch has considered working-capital needs excluding
the positive
impact of the receivables sold under the factoring line.
Subordinated Debt: Fitch assigned 100% equity credit to the
EUR15.9m
subordinated debt outstanding at end-FY16.
FFO: Fitch has excluded fees related to acquisitions and
refinancing costs
(together amounting to EUR4.6m) from its FY16 FFO calculation.
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. For
regulatory
purposes in various jurisdictions, the supervisory analyst named
above is deemed
to be the primary analyst for this issuer; the principal analyst
is deemed to be
the secondary
